EON Resources Inc. – 2nd Quarter 2025 Earnings Call on Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Management Will Be Discussing Its Financial Results, Accomplishments and Plans for the Remainder of 2025, and Update on the Funding for the Seller Agreement and Debt Payoff

EON Resources Inc. (NYSE American:EONR) (“EON” or the “Company”) is an independent upstream energy company with 20,000 leasehold acres comprised of two fields and 700 total producing and injection wells which it operates with 1,000 barrels a day of oil produced in the Permian Basin in southeast New Mexico. Today, the Company announced it will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at 2:30 pm EST to review EON’s financial results for the second quarter/six months ended June 30, 2025. Management will report on updated drilling, all oil operations, updates to the previously announced funding plan and conduct a Q&A session.

Dante Caravaggio, President and CEO of EON, will chair the call. Mitchell B. Trotter, CFO, and Jesse Allen, Vice President of Operations, will also speak with shareholders and answer questions.

To listen to a live broadcast: An audio Webcast of the conference call will be available within two hours of the call on August 19, 2025. To listen to a live broadcast, visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start to register, download and install any necessary software.

Earnings Call deck: The earnings call deck will be posted to the Company’s website prior to the earnings call.

Earnings Call Webpage (information, webcast, telephone access, and replay): EON Events

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2999/52885– (Replay expires August 19, 2026)

Telephone access:

Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 437628

Teleconference Replay Number (Expires September 2, 2025):

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 52885

About EON Resources Inc.

EON is an independent upstream energy company focused on maximizing total returns to its shareholders through the development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. EON’s long-term goal is to maximize total shareholder value from a diversified portfolio of long-life oil and natural gas properties built through acquisition and through selective development, production enhancement, and other exploitation efforts on its oil and natural gas properties.

EON’s Class A Common Stock trades on the NYSE American Stock Exchange (NYSE American:EONR) and the Company’s public warrants trade on the NYSE American Stock Exchange (NYSE American: EONR WS). For more information on EON, please visit the Company’s website: https://eon-r.com/

About the Grayburg-Jackson Oil Field Property

LH Operating, LLC (“LHO”), a wholly owned subsidiary of EON, operates its holdings in New Mexico of oil and gas waterflood production comprising 13,700 contiguous leasehold acres, 342 producing wells and 207 injection wells situated on 20 federal and 3 state leases in the Grayburg-Jackson Oil Field. The Grayburg-Jackson Oil Field is located on the Northwest Shelf of the prolific Permian Basin in Eddy County, New Mexico.

Leasehold rights of LHO include the Seven Rivers, Queen, Grayburg and San Andres intervals that range from as shallow as 1,500 feet to 4,000 feet in depth. The December 2024 reserve report from our third-party engineer, Haas and Cobb Petroleum Consultants, LLC (“Haas & Cobb” or “Cobb”), reflects LHO to have proven reserves of approximately 14.0 million barrels of oil and 2.8 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The mapped original-oil-in-place (“OOIP”) in the LHO leasehold is approximately 876 million barrels of oil in the Grayburg and San Andres intervals and 80 million barrels in the Seven Rivers interval for a total OOIP of approximately 956 million barrels of oil.

Our primary production is currently from the Seven Rivers zone. In addition to proven reserves, the Company believes it may access an additional 34 million barrels of oil by adding perforations in the Grayburg and San Andres formations, plus another 40 million barrels from the horizontal drilling program in the San Andres. With proven oil reserves of over 15 million barrels, combined with the potential 74 million additional barrels from the Grayburg and San Andres zones, LHO should produce oil and a revenue stream for more than two decades with a low decline rate.

About the South Justis Field Property

The South Justis Field (“SJF”) is a carbonate reservoir, similar to the rest of the Permian. The SJF was first developed in the 1960’s and had an initial production in the 6,000 BOPD range. The waterflood implemented at a cost of $40 million dollars in the 1990’s by a major oil company had mediocre performance due to poor connectivity between wells, which indicates an opportunity for horizontal infill well drilling. The subsequent owners of the SJF had higher priorities, which led to an increase in idle wells with downhole failures, thus allowing the production to drop dramatically. The Seller acquired the field and has reactivated several wells with good results increasing the production of oil. This indicates that there are a significant number of wells that can be reactivated to increase production on existing wells.

The SJF comprises of 5,360 contiguous acres with 208 combined producing and injection wells with well spacing of 50 acres. The field is located in the Central Basin of the prolific Permian Basin in Lea County, New Mexico located approximately 100 miles from EON’s Grayburg-Jackson Oil Field property. The producing formations include the Glorietta, Blinebry, Tubb, Drinkard and Fusselman intervals that range from 5,000 feet to 7,000 feet in depth. The original-oil-in-place (“OOIP”) is approximately 207 million barrels of oil.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expected. Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “seeks,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “should” and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future results, based on currently available information and reflect the Company’s management’s current beliefs. A number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors – including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts and the risks relating to our business – that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations are disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time on EDGAR (see www.edgar-online.com) and with the Securities and Exchange Commission (see www.sec.gov). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations

Michael J. Porter, President

PORTER, LEVAY & ROSE, INC.

mike@plrinvest.com

SOURCE: EON Resources Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire