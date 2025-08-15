Borussia Dortmund Publishes Preliminary Figures for the 2024/2025 Financial Year

Financial year 2024/2025 saw Borussia Dortmund generate its highest-ever consolidated revenue. This was due to increased income from TV marketing, advertising and match operations, which enabled Borussia Dortmund to surpass the previous record it set in the prior year. Consolidated revenue rose by EUR 16.9 million or 3.3% to EUR 526.0 million. Consolidated total operating proceeds (consolidated revenue plus gross transfer proceeds generated) declined to EUR 589.6 million (previous year: EUR 639.0 million) due to lower gross transfer proceeds. The consolidated net income for financial year 2024/2025 amounted to EUR 6.5 million, after EUR 44.3 million in the previous year.

Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to EUR 9.5 million (previous year: EUR 48.6 million); consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 115.9 million (previous year: EUR 150.3 million).

Consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 526.0 million (previous year: EUR 509.1 million), of which EUR 55.2 million (previous year: EUR 52.6 million) in income from match operations, EUR 153.6 million (previous year: EUR 146.6 million) in advertising income, EUR 227.2 million (previous year: EUR 206.0 million) in income from TV marketing, EUR 40.0 million (previous year: EUR 47.9 million) in merchandising income, and EUR 50.0 million (previous year: EUR 56.0 million) in conference, catering and miscellaneous income.

In the 2024/2025 financial year, Borussia Dortmund generated consolidated total operating proceeds (consolidated revenue plus gross transfer proceeds generated) of EUR 589.6 million (previous year: EUR 639.0 million).

Net transfer income, which comprises gross transfer proceeds less residual carrying amounts, other derecognised items and transfer costs, amounted to EUR 37.8 million (previous year: EUR 97.9 million).

The Group’s personnel expenses decreased by EUR 0.2 million from EUR 268.5 million to EUR 268.3 million in the financial year ended. Depreciation, amortisation and write-downs within the Group rose by EUR 1.0 million from EUR 104.3 million to EUR 105.3 million. The Group’s other operating expenses were down EUR 4.4 million year on year from EUR 166.7 million to EUR 162.3 million.

The consolidated financial result declined by EUR 3.7 million from EUR 2.7 million to EUR ‑1.0 million and the net tax expense amounted to EUR 3.0 million (previous year: EUR 4.3 million).

The above information relates to key figures from the consolidated financial statements of Borussia Dortmund calculated in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs).

In the separate financial statements of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA prepared in accordance with the German Commercial Code (HGB), the Company reported a net profit for the year of EUR 7.7 million (previous year: EUR 37.9 million). In view of the earning position, the management intends to recommend to the Supervisory Board that it approve the joint proposal to the 2025 Annual General Meeting that it resolve, among other things, to use the net retained profits to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.06 per share carrying dividend rights for the 2024/2025 financial year. The Supervisory Board will adopt a resolution to this effect at its meeting on 25 September 2025. However, the final decision on any distribution of net profits at Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA rests solely with the Annual General Meeting.

Dortmund, 15 August 2025

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

At 11:30 a.m. today in Dortmund, Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA will hold an annual press conference on the preliminary figures for the 2024/2025 financial year, which can be live-streamed online at https://aktie.bvb.de/en.

Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden

Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire