Entertainment Software Association Introduces the Accessible Games Initiative to Provide Players with Information About Accessibility Features in Video Games

Founding members Electronic Arts, Google, Microsoft, Nintendo of America and Ubisoft join ESA at GDC in announcing new accessibility tags to better support players.

WASHINGTON, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) today announced the Accessible Games Initiative, a cross-industry effort to provide consumers with clear information about the accessibility features available in video games. The Accessible Games Initiative was announced at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) by the ESA and representatives from five founding member companies: Electronic Arts, Google, Microsoft, Nintendo of America and Ubisoft.

The primary purpose of the new Accessible Games Initiative is to help provide clear information about whether a specific video game has accessibility features and, if so, what those features are. The initiative is launching with a set of 24 “tags,” all with clear criteria about what each tag means. Sample tags include: clear text, large and clear subtitles, narrated menus, stick inversion and save anytime, among others. Over time, participating companies will place the Accessible Games Initiative tags near their game product information – for example on digital storefronts, product pages or digital catalogues. This can help provide players and other consumers, such as parents and teachers, with clear information about which features are in any given game before they make a purchase.

“Tens of millions of Americans have a disability and often face barriers to experiencing the joy and connection that comes with playing video games,” said Stanley Pierre-Louis, ESA president and CEO. “We are immensely proud to announce the Accessible Games Initiative in partnership with industry leaders. This initiative demonstrates how impactful we can be when we work together in our industry-wide pursuit of helping more people experience the power of play.”

The idea for the Accessible Games Initiative was first developed by Electronic Arts, Google, Microsoft, Nintendo of America, Sony Interactive Entertainment and Ubisoft. Additional companies have already joined the Initiative, including Amazon Games, Riot Games, Square Enix and Warner Bros. Games. The Accessible Games Initiative will be managed by the ESA, the trade association representing the U.S. video game industry.

Other key facts:

The full list of tags and their definitions/criteria are available at accessiblegames.com.

The tags were developed with guidance and feedback sourced from players with disabilities, accessibility advocacy groups and game development teams, all of whom provided valuable insights about the real-world applications of the tags.

The tags are launching in U.S.-English.

The timeline for implementation of the tags will be determined on a company-by-company basis and is always voluntary.

The tags will be located on participating companies’ digital storefronts, product pages and digital catalogues.

In addition to player-facing definitions, the Accessible Games Initiative also has criteria available for developers to use the tags and help them develop their games with accessibility in mind.

As feedback is gathered from the community, and new technologies and features are developed, we expect the existing tags to evolve and to introduce additional tags in the future.

Accessible Games Initiative tags can coexist with other accessibility tags available in the marketplace.

The use of Accessible Games Initiative tags is completely voluntary for video game companies and storefronts, but the tags are available for all to use.

To view the tags and learn more about the Accessible Games Initiative, visit www.accessiblegames.com.

About the ESA

Founded in 1994, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has served as the voice and advocate for the U.S. video game industry for more than 30 years. Its members are the innovators, creators, publishers and business leaders that are reimagining entertainment and transforming how we interact, learn, connect and play. The ESA works to expand and protect the dynamic marketplace for video games through innovative and engaging initiatives that showcase the positive impact of video games on people, culture and the economy to secure a vibrant future for the industry for decades to come. For more information, visit the ESA’s website or follow the ESA on X @theESA or Instagram @theesaofficial.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entertainment-software-association-introduces-the-accessible-games-initiative-to-provide-players-with-information-about-accessibility-features-in-video-games-302406737.html

SOURCE Entertainment Software Association