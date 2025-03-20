LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS Forges Ahead with Key Game Developments and Expands Creative Vision

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS, a leading global game developer, at GDC 2025 today is revealing the “Original IP Initiative,” a new strategic focus centered on developing original game titles. As part of this strategic shift, Vice President of LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS and General Manager of LightSpeed LA, Steve C. Martin will unveil strategies from Lightspeed L.A., the studio developing the highly anticipated AAA open-world action game, Last Sentinel, while in parallel legendary game developer and head of LightSpeed Japan Studio, Hideaki Itsuno, will reveal that he has begun leading the early development of a new, unnamed original AAA action game title. Both are projects that mark LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS’ commitment to creating original game titles.

LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS Commits to Development of Original Game IP

Recognizing that innovation drives player engagement, LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS is sharpening its approach and announcing its commitment to empowering a network of self-sustained, independently run regional studios that will be focused entirely on developing original, cross platform game titles.

LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS, best known for its work with established game title PUBG MOBILE (co-developed with KRAFTON, Inc.), is strategically expanding and building state-of-the-art development facilities around the world to support original game development.

This strategy enables its development studios, which notably includes LightSpeed L.A . , the newly established LightSpeed Japan Studio, along with teams across the world, a direct pipeline to LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS’ centralized technical resources. This consists of LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS’ latest R&D breakthroughs, which push the boundaries of graphics and performance to enhance in-game realism, as showcased in workshops during GDC 2025.

LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS Sets the Stage for a New Era for Japan Studio

Building on this approach, legendary game director and head of LightSpeed Japan Studio, Hideaki Itsuno, is revealing at GDC 2025 that he’s entering the arena and embarked on the early stages of bringing his own visionary AAA game title to life. Drawing on his extensive experience directing games and building incredible teams at Capcom that drove the remarkable successes of Devil May Cry, the Dragon’s Dogma series, Capcom VS. SNK, and many more iconic game titles, Hideaki is ready to apply the same principles of creative freedom, efficiency, and humility to assemble an outstanding team and create something truly groundbreaking.

“We’re building a creative environment that combines diverse cultural perspectives with cutting-edge technology,” said Hideaki Itsuno, General Manager of LightSpeed Japan Studio. “Our focus is on developing gameplay elements that offer players entirely new experiences – the kind of innovations that make players say I’ve never seen that in a game before.”

Leveraging Global Talent and Nurturing Creative Freedom

Additionally, to foster fresh perspectives in original game development, LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS is adopting a model that enables each studio to shape its own culture, advocating for original thinking within teams. Bringing to the table Eastern and Western game philosophies, LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS is positioned to encourage regional teams to exchange ideas, blend cultural influences, and unite under a shared vision – creating truly global gaming experiences.

A standout example of this approach is being led by the VP of LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS, Steve C. Martin, known for his commitment to culture-building, and development-based scheduling. Focused on bringing his original AAA open world action title, Last Sentinel, to life, Steve has assembled a world-class, global team. Combing a dream team of talent from prestigious studios like Rockstar Games, Naughty Dog, Obsidian Entertainment, Sony Santa Monica, Meta, and EA Games, LightSpeed L.A. has fostered not only a culture of creative freedom but ensures product efficiency, thanks to Steve’s emphasis on humility and a willingness to embrace constructive feedback.

“Every developer’s true ambition lies in developing original games. The creative freedom of creating your own lore from scratch, building a compelling narratives and characters, and all the ideation and inspiration that explodes from this, this is the dream of ant creative, and that’s why LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS is the place to be,” said Steve C. Martin, who brings his extensive experience from Rockstar Games where he contributed to acclaimed titles including Red Dead Redemption I and II and Grand Theft Auto V.”

About LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS

LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS is a leading global game developer with teams across China, United States, Singapore, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, and United Arab Emirates. LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS has created over 50 games across multiple platforms and genres for over 4 billion registered users. It is the co-developer of worldwide hit PUBG MOBILE (co-developed with KRAFTON, Inc.) and the developer of the upcoming AAA open-world game, Last Sentinel.

LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS is made up of passionate players who advance the art & science of game development through great stories, great gameplay, and advanced technology. We are focused on bringing next generation experiences to gamers who want to enjoy them anywhere, anytime, across multiple genres and devices.

