Ensysce Biosciences Issues Annual Shareholder Letter

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) (“Ensysce” or “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative solutions for severe pain relief while reducing the potential for opioid abuse and overdose, today issued its 2025 annual letter to shareholders from Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick.

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

2025 was a year of meaningful execution and strategic advancement for Ensysce. I would like to thank our shareholders for your continued support as we advance our mission to deliver safer, more responsible opioid analgesics without compromising access to effective pain relief. Over the past year, we made substantial progress across clinical development, regulatory alignment, intellectual property, and financing- strongly positioning the Company for 2026 and beyond.

Our efforts in 2025 were centered on advancing our clinical programs built on Ensysce’s proprietary TAAP™ (Trypsin-Activated Abuse Protection) and MPAR® (Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance) technology platforms. Together, these platforms are designed to fundamentally improve the safety profile of opioid medications by addressing both abuse and overdose risk while preserving therapeutic efficacy.

TAAP™ Program Update: PF614

Our lead clinical candidate, PF614, is an extended-release oxycodone analgesic incorporating TAAP™ technology. PF614 potentially represents a new class of opioid and is designed to activate only when swallowed and exposed to trypsin in the small intestine, rendering it highly resistant to tampering and reducing the potential for abuse through non-oral routes of administration.

In July 2025, we reached a major milestone with the initiation of our pivotal PF614-301 Phase 3 clinical trial, titled “A Multicenter, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo- and Active-Controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of PF614 for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Pain Following Abdominoplasty.” This study is designed to assess PF614’s ability to deliver effective post-surgical pain relief via steady analgesia, while addressing key safety concerns associated with traditional opioids.

To ensure rigorous trial execution, we partnered with Rho, Inc., a leading contract research organization (CRO) with extensive experience in central nervous system (CNS) and pain studies. On December 9, 2025, we initiated subject enrollment at two clinical sites, with additional sites expected to follow. We anticipate providing enrollment and progress updates during the first half of 2026 as we advance our Phase 3 program.

Importantly, in November 2025 we received highly constructive written feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding our commercial manufacturing strategy for PF614. The Agency agreed with our proposed regulatory starting materials, drug substance specifications, and overall chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) approach. This alignment provides a clear and direct path to commercial-scale manufacturing. We have initiated drug substance manufacturing activities with Purisys, LLC, a subsidiary of Noramco, and are working closely with our drug product manufacturing partner, Galephar, to support NDA registration readiness.

MPAR® Program Update: PF614-MPAR

Our second clinical candidate, PF614-MPAR, combines PF614 with our proprietary MPAR® overdose protection technology. PF614-MPAR is engineered to “switch off” opioid release in an overdose scenario, offering a potentially life-saving advance for patients who require opioid-strength analgesia. We believe PF614-MPAR is the only oral opioid analgesic designed with built-in overdose protection if taken in amounts greater than a prescribed dose.

This program continues to receive strong support from the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA). In June 2025, Ensysce received the second $5 million installment of its second multi-year NIDA grant, bringing total non-dilutive funding for this program to over $25 million to date. The current grant extends through 2027, with a third $5 million installment expected in June 2026.

Key MPAR® program developments during 2025 included:

Continued advancement of PF614-MPAR under Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA

Encouraging feedback from the FDA regarding overdose protection labeling and support for a streamlined 505(b)(2) registration pathway

Progress in our PF614-MPAR-102 clinical study supported by multi-year NIDA funding, which continues to generate important data to support regulatory discussions

Collaborative work with the FDA on a scientific whitepaper that articulates the rationale behind overdose protection labeling

In September 2025, we presented updates on both PF614 and PF614-MPAR at PainWeek 2025, the world’s largest pain management conference. Our standing-room-only symposium, “Pain Management, Re-Invented: A New Era for Analgesia,” featured leading experts in pain medicine and highlighted Ensysce’s vision for opioids that treat severe pain while actively protecting patients with increased safety features built into the medications.

Opioid Use Disorder Program Update

In parallel, we continued advancing our opioid use disorder (OUD) program as a natural extension of our mission. In 2025, we identified PF9001 as our lead OUD candidate. PF9001 leverages both TAAP™ and MPAR® technologies and is designed to limit abuse, reduce cardiovascular risk, and incorporate built-in overdose protection.

This program is supported by another multi-year grant through the HEAL (Helping to End Addiction Long-term) program and with encouragement from NIDA. As opioid addiction continues to impact millions of individuals, we believe Ensysce can contribute a differentiated and safer therapeutic approach in this critical area of unmet medical need.

Expanding Intellectual Property Portfolio

In November 2025, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued a Notice of Allowance for a new MPAR® patent, extending intellectual property protection through 2042. This patent includes both composition-of-matter and method-of-use claims, representing the strongest form of patent protection available. This milestone significantly enhances the long-term value of the MPAR® platform and reinforces the differentiated nature of our technology.

Strengthened Financial Position to Advance Late-Stage Clinical Programs

Throughout 2025, Ensysce was able to attract a number of investments that have allowed the Company to continue progressing its major program toward its pivotal studies. Most recently, in November 2025, we completed an additional $4 million convertible preferred financing, opening up access to up to $20 million in total capital over the course of the following 24 months. This capital supports the execution of our PF614 Phase 3 program and extends our operating runway.

The financing structure includes a fixed conversion price of $2.50 per share, subject to adjustment, and 50% warrant coverage, reflecting continued investor confidence and alignment with upcoming clinical and regulatory milestones. This financing, added to our continued grant support by NIDA, provides ENSC the ability to continue to progress its critical programs in 2026.

Looking Ahead

As we enter 2026, Ensysce is positioned for continued momentum. Key anticipated milestones include:

Continued enrollment and execution of the PF614-301 Phase 3 trial

Advancement of PF614-MPAR under Breakthrough Therapy designation

Additional FDA interactions supporting commercial manufacturing readiness

Further data generation to support overdose-protection labeling for MPAR products

Advancement of PF9001 toward IND-enabling activities

We remain committed to advancing the next generation of powerful analgesics that address the severest of pain while incorporating safeguards aligned with modern public health priorities.

Subsequent to Year End: January 7, 2025 Shareholder Meeting

Finally, I would like to advise that our 2025 Annual Shareholders meeting will be held January 7, 2026. We thank our shareholders for their engagement and encourage you to vote through to the 7th in support of the Company’s strategic priorities.

On behalf of the entire Ensysce team, thank you for your continued confidence in our science, our strategy, and our mission. The progress achieved in 2025 has laid a strong foundation for the year ahead, and we look forward to sharing additional milestones as we continue to build long-term value.

Sincerely,

Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick

Chief Executive Officer

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc.

