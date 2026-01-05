Rio Grande Fence Co. of Tennessee Expands to Chattanooga with Branch Opening January 5, 2026

Largest Commercial Fence Contractor in Tennessee, Est. 1958, Expands to Serve Chattanooga

Rio Grande Fence Co. of Tennessee opened its third office January 5, 2026, to serve the greater Chattanooga market.

“In my travels across Tennessee in my career, I’ve always noticed a gap in the Chattanooga market where there is not a professional grade commercial fence contractor,” said Derek Smith, Chief Executive Officer and 3rd Generation Owner. “As a five-time American Fence Association National Contractor of the Year, we bring best-in-class services from initial site visits, to customer consultations, proposal developments, and on through final installations and repairs. We’re proud to extend our fence industry expertise with our Chattanooga branch opening.”

On Good Friday (April 3, 2026), the company will serve a Chattanooga non-profit organization with the gift of perimeter security and peace of mind by providing all materials and installation for a new, commercial-grade fence at no cost to one organization. Removal of an old or broken fence, if applicable, is included. Charities and non-profit organizations in Chattanooga can apply for the gift-in-kind by going to service.rgfence.com or by emailing Jake Ferris at jake@rgfence.com for more information. Entry deadline is February 14, 2026.

The Chattanooga office will be overseen by Company veterans Dee Pazienza (Branch Manager), Jake Ferris (Assistant Branch Manager), and Jordan Hines (Project Manager). Full-service crews will assist Ferris and Hines in performing fence installations, repairs, and temporary fence rentals.

The 4,000 square foot facility at 14 Pryor Drive, Suite 405, Chattanooga, TN 37421, sits just north of Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport, providing quick access to all areas. The local phone number is 423-874-8700.

About Rio Grande Fence Co. of Tennessee

Established in 1958, Rio Grande Fence Co. of Tennessee exclusively serves businesses, contractors, government agencies, sports facilities, and special event coordinators throughout Tennessee with commercial fence and perimeter security solutions. The Company won the American Fence Association National Contractor of the Year in 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2019. For permanent installations, service repairs, and temporary fence rentals, RGF’s professionals are prepared to serve commercial customers throughout the state of Tennessee with offices in Nashville, Knoxville, and Chattanooga.

