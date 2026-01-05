Dateline Strengthens Board with Appointments of George Brack and Phillips Baker Jr

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR)(OTCQB:DTREF)(FSE:YE1) is pleased to announce the appointment of two highly respected North American mining executives, Mr George Brack and Mr Phillips Baker Jr, to its Board as Non-Executive Directors. These appointments strengthen Dateline’s U.S. presence and augments the Board’s expertise as the Company progresses its growth strategy focused on gold and critical minerals in North America.

Highlights

George Brack and Phillips Baker Jr appointed as Non-Executive Directors of Dateline Resources.

Highly experienced North American mining executives: Mr Brack brings 30+ years of mining finance and corporate development experience (including 16 years with Wheaton Precious Metals), while Mr Baker Jr served 23 years as Chief Executive Officer of Hecla Mining.

Appointments align with Dateline’s strategy to advance the Colosseum Gold-REE Project and expand the Company’s presence in North America, adding valuable expertise ahead of expected project development.

Mr George Brack is a mining executive and finance professional with over 30 years of experience in the North American mining sector. He is currently the Chair of the Board of Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), where he has served for the past 16 years. Mr Brack’s previous directorships include serving as Chair or director of multiple successful mining companies – including Capstone Copper (CS) (Lead Independent Director until 2023) and Red Back Mining amongst others. Mr Brack’s career has included senior positions in mining investment banking and corporate development, including as Vice President of Corporate Development at Placer Dome, with a focus on strategic mergers and acquisitions and project financing.

Mr Phillips Baker Jr is a highly regarded U.S. mining leader with 30 years of executive experience. He was the Chief Executive Officer of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) for 23 years (2001-2024) and served on Hecla’s Board during that period. Under his leadership, Hecla grew into the largest primary silver producer in the United States and expanded its portfolio with long-life gold assets, including the Casa Berardi mine in Quebec. In 2017, Mr Baker was awarded the William Lawrence Saunders Gold Medal by the American Institute of Mining, Metallurgical, and Petroleum Engineers (AIME), recognizing his significant contributions to the industry.

Dateline’s Chairman, Mark Johnson AO, said: “We are delighted to welcome two highly respected mining executives to Dateline’s Board. Mr. Baker’s experience leading Hecla Mining and Mr. Brack’s extensive background in mining finance and corporate strategy are exactly what we need as we advance the Colosseum Project towards production. Their North American experience and proven leadership will be valuable in helping realise the full potential of the Colosseum Project and our broader critical minerals objectives in the U.S. These appointments significantly bolster our Board, and with our Board now strengthened it will provide support for our Managing Director, Stephen Baghdadi.”

George Brack said: “When I was approached about this role, I recognised the opportunity that Colosseum presents. Having worked for many decades in the mining industry, I can see that Colosseum has all the ingredients to become a successful operation. I look forward to working with the Dateline team to complete the feasibility work and help bring the Colosseum Project into production, delivering value for shareholders.”

Phillips Baker Jr said: “After studying Dateline and its gold and critical minerals projects, I formed the opinion that this is an exciting development opportunity, with significant growth potential. There is no better time to be advancing a U.S. gold and rare earths project, and I look forward to helping Dateline move the Colosseum into production.”

This press release has been authorized for release by the Board of Dateline Resources Limited.

About Dateline Resources Limited

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR)(OTCQB:DTREF)(FSE:YE1.F) is an Australian company focused on mining and exploration in North America. The Company owns 100% of the Colosseum Gold-REE Project in California.

The Colosseum Gold Mine is located in the Walker Lane Trend in East San Bernardino County, California. On 6 June 2024, the Company announced to the ASX that the Colosseum Gold mine has a JORC-2012 compliant Mineral Resource estimate of 27.1Mt @ 1.26g/t Au for 1.1Moz. Of the total Mineral Resource, 455koz @ 1.47/t Au (41%) are classified as Measured, 281koz @1.21g/t Au (26%) as Indicated and 364koz @ 1.10g/t Au (33%) as Inferred.

On 23 May 2025, Dateline announced that updated economics for the Colosseum Gold Project generated an NPV6.5 of US$550 million and an IRR of 61% using a gold price of US$2,900/oz.

The Colosseum is located less than 10km north of the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine. Planning has commenced on drill testing the REE potential at Colosseum.

Dateline has also acquired the high-grade Argos Strontium Project, also located in San Bernadino County, California. Argos is reportedly the largest strontium deposit in the U.S. with previous celestite production grading 95%+ SrSO4.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement may contain “forward-looking statements” concerning Dateline Resources that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Generally, the words “will”, “may”, “should”, “continue”, “believes”, “expects”, “intends”, “anticipates” or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Dateline Resources’ ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, changes in regulatory environment and the behavior of other market participants. Dateline Resources cannot give any assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Dateline Resources assumes no obligation and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements set out herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.

Competent Person Statement

Sample preparation and any exploration information in this announcement is based upon work reviewed by Mr Greg Hall who is a Chartered Professional of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (CP-IMM). Mr Hall has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the “Australasian Code for Reporting Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves” (JORC Code). Mr Hall is a Non-Executive Director of Dateline Resources Limited and consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

Company Confirmations

The Company confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the announcements dated 23 October 2024 with regard to the Colosseum MRE and 23 May 2025 with regard to Colosseum Project Economics. Similarly, the Company confirms that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates and the forecast financial information referred to in those previous announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed.

SOURCE: Dateline Resources Limited

