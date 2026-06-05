Enjoy the Best Tacos in Texas at the Second Annual Texas Monthly Taco Fest

The celebratory event features taquerias recognized by the magazine’s taco editor, José R. Ralat, as being among the best in the state.

The Texas Monthly Taco Fest makes its return to Grand Prairie on Sunday, June 7, and to Houston on Saturday, July 25, for a fun celebration of Texas’s diverse and delicious taco culture. The two-city event will feature acclaimed taquerias, the rhythmic sounds of Latin America, ballet folklórico performances, a marketplace, and a chance to meet Texas Monthly‘s taco editor, José R. Ralat.

The festival in Grand Prairie, known as Taco Fest North, will have many taquerias from Texas Monthly‘s Top 50 tacos list, which highlighted the New Tejano culinary movement. New Tejano dishes are nostalgic Mexican or Mexican American foods made with ingredients native to Texas. There will also be taquerias from the magazine’s recently released “ 25 Best New (or Improved!) Taquerias in Texas ” list. Featured vendors include Dallas’s El Come Taco and Resident Taqueria. Austin-area taqueria Ramen del Barrio will also be there. San Antonio vendors include Burgers vs Tacos and El Pastor Es Mi Señor. Vaqueros Texas Bar-B-Q (Allen), Taqueria MTZ (Amarillo), Aquí Se Come (Arlington), Knight Out (Arlington), Jiménez y Friends Barbecue y Taqueria (Lubbock), Ki’Mexico ETX (Longview), Señor Oink (Farmers Branch), and Taco King (Plano) will also be in attendance. The event takes place at EpicCentral and will also feature musical acts 360 Band Regios and cumbia band Mix Tape Vibez, as well as DJ X.

Taco Fest North will also feature the Dallas Lowriders Car Club, members of which have appeared on the hit Paramount+ show Landman. (The show is based on Texas Monthly and Imperative Entertainment’s Boomtown podcast, and Texas Monthly is an executive producer.)

The festival in Houston, Taco Fest South, will also have taquerias that appeared on Texas Monthly‘s most recent Top 50 tacos list and the new “ 25 Best New (or Improved!) Taquerias in Texas ” list. Featured vendors include the Bayou City’s own Original Ninfa’s, Cochinita & Co., El Nuevo Azteca, Maximo, J Bar M BBQ, Tacos Frontera, Huncho’s Tacos, and Papalo Taqueria. Austin’s Nixta Taqueria and San Antonio’s Los Weyes de la Asada will also be there. Burnt Bean Co., from Seguin, which took the top spot on Texas Monthly‘s Top 50 barbecue list, will also be featured, as will Ana Liz Taqueria, from Mission, the number one taqueria on the magazine’s Top 50 tacos list. The event takes place at the Jones Lawn at Discovery Green and will feature DJ Pancake.

Taco Fest lasts from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Grand Prairie and 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Houston. General admission for each event is $60. For guests interested in an exclusive experience that grants earlier access to the event, as well as less time waiting in line for tacos, VIP tickets are available for $85. Tickets for kids aged six through twelve are $20, and children under six get in free. All tickets include bites from the featured taquerias while supplies last. Beverages and merch are available for purchase.

Texas Monthly is proud to partner with Feeding Texas, a network of food banks, for this event to help support efforts for a hunger-free Texas. A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to Feeding Texas. Additional contributions can be made on the network’s website.

For more updates about the events, including plans in the case of rain, please follow @tmtacofest on Instagram or mark yourself as “going” to the event on Facebook .

Texas Monthly thanks its exclusive event partners, the City of Grand Prairie and EpicCentral, and its sponsors, including Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Corona.

Contact Information

Michelle Williams

Media and Communications Director Texas Monthly

mwilliams@texasmonthly.com

SOURCE: Texas Monthly

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire