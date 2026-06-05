Monotronic’s Long-Awaited ‘Turtle and the Hare’ by Ramsey Elkholy Set for Friday Release. Prepare to be Surprised!

Monotronic Records LLC announces the release of Monotronic’s long-awaited single “Turtle and the Hare”. A featured track on Monotronic’s upcoming album, “Waiting for You“, it aims to expand the boundaries of genre-fluid production and global sound design.

Rooted in African-style guitar, the song reflects the leader Ramsey Elkholy ‘s anthropological influences from time spent in Sumatra and India, merging a rhythm-driven structure with many overlaying textures. Field-recorded rhythmic ideas and modal phrasing comprise the foundation of its structure, with percussive patterns layered to echo ritualistic ensemble traditions while maintaining a modern electronic framework.

Waiting for You was mixed by John Hanes at MixStar Studios using a hybrid setup of vintage outboard gear and modern in-the-box techniques. The production elevates the single into a cinematic listening experience designed for immersive visual interpretation. Spatial mixing techniques and dynamic range control create a wide sonic field that transitions between intimate detail and expansive cinematic peaks. These engineering choices give the track a three-dimensional presence, enhancing both headphone listening and large-scale playback environments.

Released under Monotronic Records LLC, Turtle and the Hare is one of 11 tracks on Waiting for You. The project blends indie rock, pop, and electronic influences with cinematic production and global textures. Early support from industry outlets such as Rolling Stone, Relix, and Hype Magazine has positioned the album as a notable cross-genre release, with several previous videos reaching top placement on VEVO.

Waiting for You‘s sequencing emphasizes contrast and cohesion, allowing each track to function independently while contributing to a unified sonic narrative shaped by global influences and experimental production choices. Industry response highlights the project’s genre-fluid approach, noting its ability to merge experimental textures with accessible melodic frameworks that appeal across diverse listener communities.

With Turtle and the Hare now available across major streaming platforms, Ramsey Elkholy continues to refine a signature sound that bridges cultural influences and modern production, reinforcing his role as a forward-thinking voice in contemporary music. The release also signals an ongoing commitment to cross-cultural collaboration and forward-leaning sonic exploration within Monotronic Records’ evolving catalog.

Listeners are encouraged to engage with the release across platforms and follow upcoming work that continues to expand the project’s evolving sonic identity. This release marks a continued step in redefining how global sound and modern production intersect within the Monotronic framework.

Media Contact:

Angelica Burlaza

Baden Bower

Angelica@badenbower.com

https://www.badenbower.com/

SOURCE: Ramsey Elkholy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire