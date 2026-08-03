ENGI Products LLC Releases The Physics of Capital Framework for Industrial Organizations

Operations research publication presents methodology for manufacturing and industrial sector leaders

ENGI Products LLC today announced the publication of The Physics of Capital: Strategic Industrial Drone Systems & Agriculture, an Operations Research Command Framework designed for manufacturing executives, operations professionals, and industrial sector leaders.

The publication is now available in hardcover and paperback editions through Amazon.

Written by Sergio V. Crowley, the publication combines operations research, systems engineering, and organizational governance into an integrated framework grounded in capital architecture and organizational resource planning principles. Rather than treating operational functions as separate disciplines, the framework positions them as interdependent components requiring coordinated management.

Manufacturing executives, operations professionals, and corporate leadership increasingly recognize that operational efficiency and asset management require systematic approaches. The publication addresses this need by presenting methodologies applicable to industrial organizations managing complex operations across multiple domains.

Cover image of The Physics of Capital.

“The framework presents operations research applications for industrial sectors,” said Sergio V. Crowley, Industrial Designer and Doctoral Researcher. “It demonstrates how systematic approaches to organizational governance and asset management are applicable across manufacturing, fleet management systems, and related industries.”

The publication addresses several areas relevant to industrial organizations. Operational efficiency remains a concern for manufacturing leaders responsible for optimizing production systems and supply chain performance. The framework discusses methodologies for examining operational considerations within industrial organizations.

Asset lifecycle management and total cost of ownership represent ongoing considerations for organizations managing distributed equipment and systems. The framework presents approaches to asset management, maintenance coordination, and operational oversight.

Industrial innovation and technology advancement require systematic approaches across manufacturing and related sectors. The publication treats innovation as an integrated component of operational strategy rather than as a standalone activity.

The publication draws on Crowley’s background in operations research, industrial design, business administration, and professional experience in operational systems. His research combines systems thinking, organizational governance, and lifecycle cost analysis.

The publication addresses applications across industrial manufacturing, commercial aerospace, precision agriculture, and related sectors. Within industrial manufacturing, the framework presents approaches to production efficiency and asset management, including applications for precision sprayers and distributed industrial equipment. In commercial aerospace, the publication describes methodologies for fleet management systems and maintenance coordination. Within precision agriculture and related fields, the framework outlines approaches to organizational governance and asset lifecycle management.

“The publication presents operational principles applicable to industrial management,” Crowley stated. “For executives responsible for large-scale operations and asset management, the framework provides methodology based on operations research and systems engineering principles.”

The publication also addresses organizational transformation. As enterprises pursue improvements in operational efficiency and asset management, many require structured methodology for implementing systematic change. The publication provides a conceptual framework for examining organizational transformation and systematic organizational change.

The publication discusses application areas including asset deployment, structured innovation processes, organizational governance, operational planning, and decision-making frameworks relevant to industrial organizations.

The publication is designed for corporate executives, manufacturing leaders, and operations professionals seeking systematic approaches to organizational governance, fleet management systems, and asset lifecycle management.

The publication is available through ENGI Products LLC.

ABOUT ENGI PRODUCTS LLC

ENGI Products LLC develops research publications and operational frameworks for industrial organizations and corporate leadership. The company specializes in operations research, industrial design, organizational governance, and operational systems analysis.

Book Availability

THE Physics of Capital is available in hardcover and paperback editions through Amazon.

Hardcover Edition:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0HB5MNHC1

Paperback Edition:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0HB62FPLC

Media Contact

Organization: ENGI Products LLC

Contact Person Name: Sergio V. Crowley

Website: https://engiproducts.com

Email: s@engiproducts.com

Address: 2 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 3200 #4790

City: Miami

State: Florida (FL)

Country: United States

SOURCE: ENGI Products LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire