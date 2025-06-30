Bancorp 34, Inc. Reports 2nd Quarter Performance
Second Quarter 2026 Highlights
-
Net Income – $1.9 million
-
Bank Net Income – $2.1 million
-
TBVPS – $12.88
-
Diluted EPS- $0.24
SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2026 / Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCID:BCTF), the parent company for Southwest Heritage Bank, together, the “Company” reports second quarter of 2026 performance.
Management Comments – Ciaran McMullan, Chairman & CEO
-
Core1 ROATA improved for the seventh consecutive quarter.
-
Core1 Net Interest Margin also improved over both the linked and prior year quarters.
-
While total loans increased modestly over the linked quarter, we booked approximately $37.0 million in new commitments.
-
Non-performing assets declined significantly as we returned a single large relationship to accrual status.
-
The bank received approval to retire $23.0 million of subordinated debt, effective July 15th, 2026.
-
As a result, annual interest cost will decline by $920,000.
-
During the quarter, we appointed a new Market President for our Las Cruces / El Paso market
2Q26 Highlights
Net Income and NIM
-
Core1 NIM improved over the linked and prior year quarters, by 8bps and 22bps, respectively driven by declining deposit costs and improved loan portfolio yields.
-
Net Income improved over the linked quarter driven primarily by increased net interest income and declined over the prior year due to the impact of a large recovery in Q2 2025.
-
Net Operating Income (pre-tax pre-provision) increased over both the linked and prior year quarters due to improved NIM and non-interest income.
-
Non-interest expense increased slightly during the quarter due to one-time costs related to the relocation of our Scottsdale Branch.
Balance Sheet
-
Deposits declined by $29.0 million in line with historical trends primarily due to tax payments coming due in April.
-
Total loans were up only slightly as elevated payoffs offset the impact of $37.0 million in new loan commitments.
Asset Quality
-
NPAs3 improved significantly, declining to 0.31% due to the upgrade of a single relationship of approximately $7.0 million.
Capital
-
TBVPS increased by $0.32, including a modestly negative AOCI impact.
-
The bank’s Tier 1 Leverage Ratio increased to 13.36%.
|
Performance Metrics
(Consolidated)
|
2Q26
|
1Q26
|
2Q25
|
ROATA
|
0.83
|
%
|
0.75
|
%
|
1.01
|
%
|
ROATE
|
8.09
|
%
|
7.41
|
%
|
11.14
|
%
|
Core1 ROATA
|
0.68
|
%
|
0.65
|
%
|
0.51
|
%
|
Core1 ROATE
|
6.74
|
%
|
6.41
|
%
|
5.56
|
%
|
Net Interest Margin
|
3.85
|
%
|
3.86
|
%
|
3.66
|
%
|
Cost of Funds
|
2.46
|
%
|
2.47
|
%
|
2.61
|
%
|
Overhead Ratio2
|
2.85
|
%
|
2.86
|
%
|
2.84
|
%
|
Efficiency Ratio
|
73.47
|
%
|
75.50
|
%
|
79.07
|
%
|
NPA3
|
0.31
|
%
|
1.07
|
%
|
0.18
|
%
|
ACL to Total Loans
|
1.23
|
%
|
1.31
|
%
|
1.55
|
%
|
Balance Sheet (in 000s)
|
2Q26
|
1Q26
|
2Q25
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
895,991
|
$
|
918,984
|
$
|
931,267
|
Total Loans
|
$
|
707,154
|
$
|
706,062
|
$
|
676,389
|
Total Deposits
|
$
|
752,230
|
$
|
781,585
|
$
|
795,104
|
Total Capital
|
$
|
100,168
|
$
|
98,137
|
$
|
92,242
|
TBVPS
|
$
|
12.88
|
$
|
12.56
|
$
|
11.39
|
Income Statement
(000s except EPS)
|
2Q26
|
1Q26
|
2Q25
|
Net Interest Income
|
$
|
8,365
|
$
|
8,206
|
$
|
8,096
|
Non-interest Income
|
$
|
484
|
$
|
230
|
$
|
292
|
Non-interest Expense
|
$
|
6,501
|
$
|
6,369
|
$
|
6,633
|
Net Operating Income
|
$
|
2,348
|
$
|
2,067
|
$
|
3,005
|
Net Income
|
$
|
1,867
|
$
|
1,654
|
$
|
2,330
|
Core1 Net Income
|
$
|
1,560
|
$
|
1,430
|
$
|
1,163
|
Diluted Earnings per Share
|
$
|
0.24
|
$
|
0.21
|
$
|
0.32
1 – Non-GAAP, excludes merger related accretion and amortization, as well as material non-recurring income and expense items.
2 – Non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets
3 – NPA is non-performing assets as a % of total assets, net of government guarantees.
ABOUT BANCORP 34, INC. – Bancorp 34 is the holding company for Southwest Heritage Bank. The bank’s headquarters are located at 8777 East Hartford Drive, Suite 100, Scottsdale, Arizona 85255. In addition, we operate seven full-service community bank branches, two in Maricopa County, Arizona, in the cities of Scottsdale and Gilbert; three in Pima County, Arizona, in the cities of Tucson and Green Valley; one branch in Otero County, New Mexico in the city of Alamogordo; and one branch in Dona Ana County New Mexico, in the city of Las Cruces.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS – Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “expects,” “project,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, the effects of any health pandemic, regulatory considerations, competition and the other risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update any of these statements in light of new information, future events or otherwise unless required under federal securities laws.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES- Some of the financial measures included in this release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include: (i) core net income; (ii) core net interest margin; (iii) core ROAA; (iv) core ROAE (v) core ROATA; (vi) core ROATE; (vii) core NIE to average assets; and (viii) core efficiency ratio. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors and management with a more complete understanding of our financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.
|
Select Financial Ratios
|
2Q26
|
1Q26
|
2Q25
|
Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
|
0.82
|
%
|
0.74
|
%
|
1.01
|
%
|
Core4 ROAA
|
0.68
|
%
|
0.64
|
%
|
0.50
|
%
|
Return on Average Tangible Assets (ROATA)
|
0.83
|
%
|
0.75
|
%
|
1.01
|
%
|
Core4 ROATA
|
0.69
|
%
|
0.65
|
%
|
0.51
|
%
|
Return on Average Equity (ROAE)
|
7.52
|
%
|
6.84
|
%
|
9.93
|
%
|
Core4 ROAE
|
6.27
|
%
|
5.91
|
%
|
5.23
|
%
|
Return on Average Tangible Equity
|
8.09
|
%
|
7.41
|
%
|
11.14
|
%
|
Core4 ROATE
|
6.74
|
%
|
6.41
|
%
|
5.56
|
%
|
Overhead Ratio
|
2.85
|
%
|
2.86
|
%
|
2.84
|
%
|
Core4 Overhead Ratio
|
2.71
|
%
|
2.65
|
%
|
2.65
|
%
|
Efficiency Ratio
|
73.47
|
%
|
75.50
|
%
|
79.07
|
%
|
Core4 Efficiency Ratio
|
76.14
|
%
|
76.92
|
%
|
82.26
|
%
|
Net Interest Margin
|
3.85
|
%
|
3.86
|
%
|
3.66
|
%
|
Core5 Net Interest Margin
|
3.50
|
%
|
3.42
|
%
|
3.28
|
%
|
Cost of Funds
|
2.46
|
%
|
2.47
|
%
|
2.61
|
%
|
Earnings Per Share (EPS)
|
$
|
0.25
|
$
|
0.22
|
$
|
0.32
|
Diluted EPS
|
$
|
0.24
|
$
|
0.21
|
$
|
0.32
|
Bank Regulatory Capital Ratios
|
2Q26
|
1Q26
|
2Q25
|
Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio
|
13.36
|
%
|
13.16
|
%
|
11.86
|
%
|
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
|
15.11
|
%
|
14.71
|
%
|
14.18
|
%
|
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
|
15.11
|
%
|
14.71
|
%
|
14.18
|
%
|
Total Risk-based Capital Ratio
|
16.26
|
%
|
15.93
|
%
|
15.44
|
%
|
Credit Quality6
|
2Q26
|
1Q26
|
Total Classified Loans
|
$
|
16,311
|
$
|
18,299
|
Classified – Accrual Loans
|
$
|
13,522
|
$
|
7,339
|
Classified – Non-Accrual Loans
|
$
|
2,789
|
$
|
10,960
|
Non-Performing Assets
|
$
|
2,789
|
$
|
10,960
|
Total Classified / Total Loans
|
2.31
|
%
|
2.59
|
%
|
Adversely Classified Items/Total Capital
|
12.09
|
%
|
14.39
|
%
|
Period
|
GAAP Net
|
Loan Mark
|
CDI
Amortization
|
Non-Recurring
|
Core Net
|
2Q26
|
$
|
1,867
|
$
|
-679
|
$
|
349
|
$
|
-84
|
$
|
1,556
|
1Q26
|
$
|
1,654
|
$
|
-855
|
$
|
360
|
$
|
196
|
$
|
1,430
|
2Q25
|
$
|
2,330
|
$
|
-758
|
$
|
399
|
$
|
-1,197
|
$
|
1,163
4 – Non-GAAP, excludes merger related accretion and amortization, as well as material non-recurring income and expense items.
5 – Non-GAAP, excludes merger related fair value mark accretion and amortization.
6 – Classified and non-performing assets are net of government guarantees
7 – Includes Loan ACL reverse provision
8 – Non-GAAP, Assumes 25% tax rate
|
BALANCE SHEET (in 000s)
|
2Q26
|
1Q26
|
2Q25
|
Assets
|
Cash and due from banks
|
3,244
|
3,494
|
3,645
|
Fed funds sold & repos
|
5,540
|
1,040
|
5,430
|
Interest bearing deposits with banks
|
38,657
|
61,403
|
95,086
|
Investment securities
|
97,413
|
103,815
|
104,455
|
Loans, net of unearned income
|
707,154
|
706,062
|
676,389
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
-8,710
|
-9,258
|
-10,492
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
8,832
|
11,040
|
11,565
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
2,689
|
2,645
|
2,559
|
Core deposit intangible
|
5,328
|
5,677
|
6,791
|
Other assets
|
35,844
|
33,066
|
35,839
|
Total Assets
|
895,991
|
918,984
|
931,267
|
Liabilities
|
Non-interest bearing deposits
|
157,766
|
165,202
|
168,931
|
Interest bearing demand deposits
|
100,000
|
104,519
|
105,630
|
Savings and money market deposits
|
339,574
|
353,244
|
307,474
|
Time deposits – retail
|
152,350
|
155,721
|
207,999
|
Time deposits – wholesale
|
2,540
|
2,540
|
5,070
|
Total Deposits
|
752,230
|
781,226
|
795,104
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
16,273
|
12,322
|
16,680
|
Other borrowings
|
27,319
|
27,299
|
27,241
|
Total Liabilities
|
795,822
|
820,847
|
839,025
|
Equity
|
Common stock
|
74
|
74
|
75
|
Capital surplus
|
66,610
|
66,402
|
67,652
|
Retained earnings
|
33,850
|
33,850
|
25,989
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
-3,887
|
-3,843
|
-4,849
|
Net income
|
3,522
|
1,654
|
4,638
|
Unearned ESOP shares
|
0
|
0
|
-1,263
|
Total Equity
|
100,169
|
98,137
|
92,242
|
Total Liabilities & Equity
|
895,991
|
918,984
|
931,267
|
UNAUDITED
|
INCOME STATEMENT (in 000s)
|
2Q26
|
1Q26
|
2Q25
|
Interest Income
|
Interest on Loans
|
11,659
|
11,338
|
11,008
|
Fees on Loans
|
69
|
133
|
173
|
Interest on federal funds sold
|
32
|
33
|
49
|
Interest on deposits with banks
|
479
|
310
|
1,095
|
Investment Securities – Taxable
|
1,028
|
1,218
|
1,162
|
Total Interest Income
|
13,267
|
13,032
|
13,487
|
Interest Expense
|
Interest bearing demand deposits
|
369
|
349
|
373
|
Savings and Money Market Deposits
|
2,835
|
2,640
|
2,498
|
Time Deposits – Retail
|
1,336
|
1,469
|
2,124
|
Time Deposits – Wholesale
|
25
|
31
|
52
|
Total Interest Expense on Deposits
|
4,565
|
4,489
|
5,047
|
Interest on other borrowings
|
337
|
337
|
344
|
Total Interest Expense
|
4,902
|
4,826
|
5,391
|
Net Interest Income
|
8,365
|
8,206
|
8,096
|
Provision for Credit Losses
|
0
|
0
|
-1,250
|
Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses
|
8,365
|
8,206
|
9,346
|
Non Interest Income
|
Service charges and fees
|
146
|
125
|
148
|
Mortgage loan and related fees
|
53
|
31
|
-9
|
Other noninterest income
|
285
|
74
|
153
|
Total Non Interest Income
|
484
|
230
|
292
|
Non Interest Expense
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
3,420
|
3,451
|
3,323
|
Occupancy
|
773
|
725
|
726
|
Other noninterest expense
|
2,308
|
2,193
|
2,584
|
Total Non Interest Expense
|
6,501
|
6,369
|
6,633
|
Income Before Taxes
|
2,348
|
2,067
|
3,005
|
Income taxes
|
481
|
413
|
675
|
Net Income
|
1,867
|
1,654
|
2,330
|
INCOME STATEMENT (in 000s)
|
6 months
|
6 months
|
Interest Income
|
Interest on Loans
|
22,996
|
22,165
|
Fees on Loans
|
202
|
323
|
Interest on federal funds sold
|
65
|
101
|
Interest on deposits with banks
|
789
|
2,359
|
Investment Securities – Taxable
|
2,247
|
2,135
|
Total Interest Income
|
26,299
|
27,083
|
Interest Expense
|
Interest bearing demand deposits
|
718
|
702
|
Savings and Money Market Deposits
|
5,475
|
4,886
|
Time Deposits – Retail
|
2,804
|
4,570
|
Time Deposits – Wholesale
|
57
|
114
|
Total Interest Expense on Deposits
|
9,054
|
10,272
|
Interest on other borrowings
|
673
|
694
|
Total Interest Expense
|
9,727
|
10,966
|
Net Interest Income
|
16,572
|
16,117
|
Provision for Credit Losses
|
0
|
-2,750
|
Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses
|
16,572
|
18,867
|
Non Interest Income
|
Service charges and fees
|
272
|
302
|
Mortgage loan and related fees
|
86
|
27
|
Other noninterest income
|
357
|
227
|
Total Non Interest Income
|
715
|
556
|
Non Interest Expense
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
6,871
|
6,901
|
Occupancy
|
1,499
|
1,426
|
Other noninterest expense
|
4,501
|
5,098
|
Total Non Interest Expense
|
12,871
|
13,425
|
Income Before Taxes
|
4,416
|
5,998
|
Income taxes
|
894
|
1,360
|
Net Income
|
3,522
|
4,638
|
Average Balance Sheet and Yields
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
June 30, 2026
|
March 31, 2026
|
Average Balance
|
Interest
|
Average Yield/Rate
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Average Yield/Rate
|
Interest Earning Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Federal funds sold
|
$
|
3,521,978
|
$
|
32,189
|
3.67
|
%
|
$
|
3,649,944
|
$
|
33,244
|
3.69
|
%
|
Deposits with banks
|
54,403,513
|
479,362
|
3.53
|
%
|
36,988,630
|
309,723
|
3.40
|
%
|
Investment securities
|
106,258,336
|
1,028,148
|
3.88
|
%
|
110,477,352
|
1,218,027
|
4.47
|
%
|
Loans
|
708,187,996
|
11,727,349
|
6.64
|
%
|
710,396,489
|
11,471,365
|
6.55
|
%
|
Total Interest Earning Assets
|
$
|
872,371,823
|
$
|
13,267,048
|
6.10
|
%
|
$
|
861,512,415
|
$
|
13,032,359
|
6.13
|
%
|
Non-Interest Earning Assets
|
$
|
41,795,279
|
$
|
41,417,194
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
914,167,102
|
$
|
902,929,609
|
|
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
|
Interest bearing demand
|
$
|
104,563,048
|
$
|
369,136
|
1.42
|
%
|
$
|
102,078,048
|
$
|
349,075
|
1.39
|
%
|
Savings and Money Market
|
347,058,899
|
2,835,039
|
3.28
|
%
|
327,965,659
|
2,639,522
|
3.26
|
%
|
Time deposits – Retail
|
155,333,571
|
1,335,594
|
3.45
|
%
|
165,714,505
|
1,468,887
|
3.59
|
%
|
Time Deposits – Wholesale
|
2,540,000
|
25,650
|
4.05
|
%
|
3,158,444
|
31,554
|
4.05
|
%
|
Total Interest Bearing Deposits
|
609,495,518
|
4,565,419
|
3.00
|
%
|
598,916,656
|
4,489,038
|
3.04
|
%
|
Total Borrowed Funds
|
27,307,385
|
336,310
|
4.94
|
%
|
27,287,777
|
336,989
|
5.01
|
%
|
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
|
636,802,903
|
4,901,729
|
3.09
|
%
|
626,204,433
|
4,826,027
|
3.13
|
%
|
Non-Interest Bearing Deposits
|
162,926,161
|
–
|
0.00
|
%
|
165,855,529
|
–
|
0.00
|
%
|
Total Funding Sources/Cost
|
799,729,064
|
4,901,729
|
2.46
|
%
|
792,059,962
|
4,826,027
|
2.47
|
%
|
Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities
|
14,870,604
|
12,781,143
|
Equity
|
99,567,434
|
98,088,504
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
$
|
914,167,102
|
$
|
902,929,609
|
Net Interest Income
|
$
|
8,365,319
|
$
|
8,206,332
|
Net Interest Margin
|
3.85
|
%
|
3.86
|
%
|
Average Balance Sheet and Yields
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
June 30, 2026
|
June 30, 2025
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Average Yield/Rate
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Average Yield/Rate
|
Interest Earning Assets:
|
Federal funds sold
|
$
|
3,521,978
|
$
|
32,189
|
3.67
|
%
|
$
|
4,391,538
|
$
|
48,968
|
4.47
|
%
|
Deposits with banks
|
54,403,513
|
479,362
|
3.53
|
%
|
101,230,867
|
1,095,171
|
4.34
|
%
|
Investment securities
|
106,258,336
|
1,028,148
|
3.88
|
%
|
109,636,098
|
1,161,439
|
4.09
|
%
|
Loans
|
708,187,996
|
11,727,349
|
6.64
|
%
|
674,518,875
|
11,181,795
|
6.65
|
%
|
Total Interest Earning Assets
|
$
|
872,371,823
|
$
|
13,267,048
|
6.10
|
%
|
$
|
889,777,378
|
$
|
13,487,373
|
6.08
|
%
|
Non-Interest Earning Assets
|
$
|
41,795,279
|
$
|
40,031,708
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
914,167,102
|
$
|
929,809,086
|
|
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
|
Interest bearing demand
|
$
|
104,563,048
|
$
|
369,136
|
1.42
|
%
|
$
|
107,769,299
|
$
|
373,496
|
1.39
|
%
|
Savings and Money Market
|
347,058,899
|
2,835,039
|
3.28
|
%
|
296,161,664
|
2,497,634
|
3.38
|
%
|
Time deposits – Retail
|
155,333,571
|
1,335,594
|
3.45
|
%
|
211,751,684
|
2,123,642
|
4.02
|
%
|
Time Deposits – Wholesale
|
2,540,000
|
25,650
|
4.05
|
%
|
5,070,000
|
52,144
|
4.13
|
%
|
Total Interest Bearing Deposits
|
609,495,518
|
4,565,419
|
3.00
|
%
|
620,752,647
|
5,046,916
|
3.26
|
%
|
Total Borrowed Funds
|
27,307,385
|
336,310
|
4.94
|
%
|
27,430,238
|
344,231
|
4.96
|
%
|
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
|
636,802,903
|
4,901,729
|
3.09
|
%
|
648,182,885
|
5,391,147
|
3.33
|
%
|
Non-Interest Bearing Deposits
|
162,926,161
|
–
|
0.00
|
%
|
178,549,677
|
–
|
0.00
|
%
|
Total Funding Sources/Cost
|
799,729,064
|
4,901,729
|
2.46
|
%
|
826,732,562
|
5,391,147
|
2.61
|
%
|
Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities
|
14,870,604
|
12,197,579
|
Equity
|
99,567,434
|
90,878,946
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
$
|
914,167,102
|
$
|
929,809,086
|
Net Interest Income
|
$
|
8,365,319
|
$
|
8,096,226
|
Net Interest Margin
|
3.85
|
%
|
3.66
|
%
|
Average Balance Sheet and Yields
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30, 2026
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Average Yield/Rate
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Average Yield/Rate
|
Interest Earning Assets:
|
Federal funds sold
|
$
|
3,585,608
|
$
|
65,434
|
3.68
|
%
|
$
|
4,569,807
|
$
|
100,521
|
4.44
|
%
|
Deposits with banks
|
45,744,179
|
789,085
|
3.48
|
%
|
109,611,472
|
2,359,340
|
4.34
|
%
|
Investment securities
|
108,356,189
|
2,246,174
|
4.18
|
%
|
104,119,287
|
2,135,178
|
4.14
|
%
|
Loans
|
709,286,142
|
23,198,714
|
6.60
|
%
|
674,926,165
|
22,487,850
|
6.72
|
%
|
Total Interest Earning Assets
|
$
|
866,972,118
|
$
|
26,299,407
|
6.12
|
%
|
$
|
893,226,731
|
$
|
27,082,889
|
6.11
|
%
|
Non-Interest Earning Assets
|
$
|
41,607,280
|
$
|
40,010,655
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
908,579,398
|
$
|
933,237,386
|
|
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
|
Interest bearing demand
|
$
|
103,327,413
|
$
|
718,212
|
1.40
|
%
|
$
|
106,113,429
|
$
|
701,713
|
1.33
|
%
|
Savings and Money Market
|
337,565,023
|
5,474,561
|
3.27
|
%
|
289,896,939
|
4,886,018
|
3.40
|
%
|
Time deposits – Retail
|
160,495,362
|
2,804,481
|
3.52
|
%
|
221,669,292
|
4,569,911
|
4.16
|
%
|
Time Deposits – Wholesale
|
2,847,514
|
57,204
|
4.05
|
%
|
5,605,160
|
114,403
|
4.12
|
%
|
Total Interest Bearing Deposits
|
604,235,312
|
9,054,458
|
3.02
|
%
|
623,284,820
|
10,272,045
|
3.32
|
%
|
Total Borrowed Funds
|
27,297,635
|
673,299
|
4.97
|
%
|
27,569,740
|
694,276
|
5.08
|
%
|
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
|
631,532,947
|
9,727,757
|
3.11
|
%
|
650,854,560
|
10,966,321
|
3.40
|
%
|
Non-Interest Bearing Deposits
|
164,382,753
|
–
|
0.00
|
%
|
181,029,672
|
–
|
0.00
|
%
|
Total Funding Sources/Cost
|
795,915,700
|
9,727,757
|
2.46
|
%
|
831,884,232
|
10,966,321
|
2.66
|
%
|
Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities
|
13,831,646
|
12,112,019
|
Equity
|
98,832,052
|
89,241,135
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
$
|
908,579,398
|
$
|
933,237,386
|
Net Interest Income
|
$
|
16,571,650
|
$
|
16,116,568
|
Net Interest Margin
|
3.85
|
%
|
3.65
|
%
Contact:
Kevin Vaughn
Chief Financial Officer
(623) 334-6064
BCTF@swhb.com
SOURCE: Southwest Heritage Bank
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire