Bancorp 34, Inc. Reports 2nd Quarter Performance

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights

Net Income – $1.9 million

Bank Net Income – $2.1 million

TBVPS – $12.88

Diluted EPS- $0.24

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCID:BCTF), the parent company for Southwest Heritage Bank, together, the “Company” reports second quarter of 2026 performance.

Management Comments – Ciaran McMullan, Chairman & CEO

Core 1 ROATA improved for the seventh consecutive quarter.

Core 1 Net Interest Margin also improved over both the linked and prior year quarters.

While total loans increased modestly over the linked quarter, we booked approximately $37.0 million in new commitments.

Non-performing assets declined significantly as we returned a single large relationship to accrual status.

The bank received approval to retire $23.0 million of subordinated debt, effective July 15th, 2026.

As a result, annual interest cost will decline by $920,000.

During the quarter, we appointed a new Market President for our Las Cruces / El Paso market

2Q26 Highlights

Net Income and NIM

Core 1 NIM improved over the linked and prior year quarters, by 8bps and 22bps, respectively driven by declining deposit costs and improved loan portfolio yields.

Net Income improved over the linked quarter driven primarily by increased net interest income and declined over the prior year due to the impact of a large recovery in Q2 2025.

Net Operating Income (pre-tax pre-provision) increased over both the linked and prior year quarters due to improved NIM and non-interest income.

Non-interest expense increased slightly during the quarter due to one-time costs related to the relocation of our Scottsdale Branch.

Balance Sheet

Deposits declined by $29.0 million in line with historical trends primarily due to tax payments coming due in April.

Total loans were up only slightly as elevated payoffs offset the impact of $37.0 million in new loan commitments.

Asset Quality

NPAs3 improved significantly, declining to 0.31% due to the upgrade of a single relationship of approximately $7.0 million.

Capital

TBVPS increased by $0.32, including a modestly negative AOCI impact.

The bank’s Tier 1 Leverage Ratio increased to 13.36%.

Performance Metrics

(Consolidated) 2Q26 1Q26 2Q25 ROATA 0.83 % 0.75 % 1.01 % ROATE 8.09 % 7.41 % 11.14 % Core1 ROATA 0.68 % 0.65 % 0.51 % Core1 ROATE 6.74 % 6.41 % 5.56 % Net Interest Margin 3.85 % 3.86 % 3.66 % Cost of Funds 2.46 % 2.47 % 2.61 % Overhead Ratio2 2.85 % 2.86 % 2.84 % Efficiency Ratio 73.47 % 75.50 % 79.07 % NPA3 0.31 % 1.07 % 0.18 % ACL to Total Loans 1.23 % 1.31 % 1.55 %

Balance Sheet (in 000s) 2Q26 1Q26 2Q25 Total Assets $ 895,991 $ 918,984 $ 931,267 Total Loans $ 707,154 $ 706,062 $ 676,389 Total Deposits $ 752,230 $ 781,585 $ 795,104 Total Capital $ 100,168 $ 98,137 $ 92,242 TBVPS $ 12.88 $ 12.56 $ 11.39

Income Statement (000s except EPS) 2Q26 1Q26 2Q25 Net Interest Income $ 8,365 $ 8,206 $ 8,096 Non-interest Income $ 484 $ 230 $ 292 Non-interest Expense $ 6,501 $ 6,369 $ 6,633 Net Operating Income $ 2,348 $ 2,067 $ 3,005 Net Income $ 1,867 $ 1,654 $ 2,330 Core1 Net Income $ 1,560 $ 1,430 $ 1,163 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.24 $ 0.21 $ 0.32

1 – Non-GAAP, excludes merger related accretion and amortization, as well as material non-recurring income and expense items.

2 – Non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets

3 – NPA is non-performing assets as a % of total assets, net of government guarantees.

ABOUT BANCORP 34, INC. – Bancorp 34 is the holding company for Southwest Heritage Bank. The bank’s headquarters are located at 8777 East Hartford Drive, Suite 100, Scottsdale, Arizona 85255. In addition, we operate seven full-service community bank branches, two in Maricopa County, Arizona, in the cities of Scottsdale and Gilbert; three in Pima County, Arizona, in the cities of Tucson and Green Valley; one branch in Otero County, New Mexico in the city of Alamogordo; and one branch in Dona Ana County New Mexico, in the city of Las Cruces.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS – Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “expects,” “project,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, the effects of any health pandemic, regulatory considerations, competition and the other risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update any of these statements in light of new information, future events or otherwise unless required under federal securities laws.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES- Some of the financial measures included in this release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include: (i) core net income; (ii) core net interest margin; (iii) core ROAA; (iv) core ROAE (v) core ROATA; (vi) core ROATE; (vii) core NIE to average assets; and (viii) core efficiency ratio. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors and management with a more complete understanding of our financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

Select Financial Ratios 2Q26 1Q26 2Q25 Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 0.82 % 0.74 % 1.01 % Core4 ROAA 0.68 % 0.64 % 0.50 % Return on Average Tangible Assets (ROATA) 0.83 % 0.75 % 1.01 % Core4 ROATA 0.69 % 0.65 % 0.51 % Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 7.52 % 6.84 % 9.93 % Core4 ROAE 6.27 % 5.91 % 5.23 % Return on Average Tangible Equity 8.09 % 7.41 % 11.14 % Core4 ROATE 6.74 % 6.41 % 5.56 % Overhead Ratio 2.85 % 2.86 % 2.84 % Core4 Overhead Ratio 2.71 % 2.65 % 2.65 % Efficiency Ratio 73.47 % 75.50 % 79.07 % Core4 Efficiency Ratio 76.14 % 76.92 % 82.26 % Net Interest Margin 3.85 % 3.86 % 3.66 % Core5 Net Interest Margin 3.50 % 3.42 % 3.28 % Cost of Funds 2.46 % 2.47 % 2.61 % Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 0.25 $ 0.22 $ 0.32 Diluted EPS $ 0.24 $ 0.21 $ 0.32

Bank Regulatory Capital Ratios 2Q26 1Q26 2Q25 Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio 13.36 % 13.16 % 11.86 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 15.11 % 14.71 % 14.18 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio 15.11 % 14.71 % 14.18 % Total Risk-based Capital Ratio 16.26 % 15.93 % 15.44 %

Credit Quality6 2Q26 1Q26 Total Classified Loans $ 16,311 $ 18,299 Classified – Accrual Loans $ 13,522 $ 7,339 Classified – Non-Accrual Loans $ 2,789 $ 10,960 Non-Performing Assets $ 2,789 $ 10,960 Total Classified / Total Loans 2.31 % 2.59 % Adversely Classified Items/Total Capital 12.09 % 14.39 %

Period GAAP Net

Income Loan Mark

Accretion CDI Amortization Non-Recurring

Items7 Core Net

Income8 2Q26 $ 1,867 $ -679 $ 349 $ -84 $ 1,556 1Q26 $ 1,654 $ -855 $ 360 $ 196 $ 1,430 2Q25 $ 2,330 $ -758 $ 399 $ -1,197 $ 1,163

4 – Non-GAAP, excludes merger related accretion and amortization, as well as material non-recurring income and expense items.

5 – Non-GAAP, excludes merger related fair value mark accretion and amortization.

6 – Classified and non-performing assets are net of government guarantees

7 – Includes Loan ACL reverse provision

8 – Non-GAAP, Assumes 25% tax rate

BALANCE SHEET (in 000s) 2Q26 1Q26 2Q25 Assets Cash and due from banks 3,244 3,494 3,645 Fed funds sold & repos 5,540 1,040 5,430 Interest bearing deposits with banks 38,657 61,403 95,086 Investment securities 97,413 103,815 104,455 Loans, net of unearned income 707,154 706,062 676,389 Allowance for credit losses -8,710 -9,258 -10,492 Premises and equipment, net 8,832 11,040 11,565 Accrued interest receivable 2,689 2,645 2,559 Core deposit intangible 5,328 5,677 6,791 Other assets 35,844 33,066 35,839 Total Assets 895,991 918,984 931,267 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits 157,766 165,202 168,931 Interest bearing demand deposits 100,000 104,519 105,630 Savings and money market deposits 339,574 353,244 307,474 Time deposits – retail 152,350 155,721 207,999 Time deposits – wholesale 2,540 2,540 5,070 Total Deposits 752,230 781,226 795,104 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 16,273 12,322 16,680 Other borrowings 27,319 27,299 27,241 Total Liabilities 795,822 820,847 839,025 Equity Common stock 74 74 75 Capital surplus 66,610 66,402 67,652 Retained earnings 33,850 33,850 25,989 Accumulated other comprehensive loss -3,887 -3,843 -4,849 Net income 3,522 1,654 4,638 Unearned ESOP shares 0 0 -1,263 Total Equity 100,169 98,137 92,242 Total Liabilities & Equity 895,991 918,984 931,267

UNAUDITED INCOME STATEMENT (in 000s) 2Q26 1Q26 2Q25 Interest Income Interest on Loans 11,659 11,338 11,008 Fees on Loans 69 133 173 Interest on federal funds sold 32 33 49 Interest on deposits with banks 479 310 1,095 Investment Securities – Taxable 1,028 1,218 1,162 Total Interest Income 13,267 13,032 13,487 Interest Expense Interest bearing demand deposits 369 349 373 Savings and Money Market Deposits 2,835 2,640 2,498 Time Deposits – Retail 1,336 1,469 2,124 Time Deposits – Wholesale 25 31 52 Total Interest Expense on Deposits 4,565 4,489 5,047 Interest on other borrowings 337 337 344 Total Interest Expense 4,902 4,826 5,391 Net Interest Income 8,365 8,206 8,096 Provision for Credit Losses 0 0 -1,250 Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses 8,365 8,206 9,346 Non Interest Income Service charges and fees 146 125 148 Mortgage loan and related fees 53 31 -9 Other noninterest income 285 74 153 Total Non Interest Income 484 230 292 Non Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 3,420 3,451 3,323 Occupancy 773 725 726 Other noninterest expense 2,308 2,193 2,584 Total Non Interest Expense 6,501 6,369 6,633 Income Before Taxes 2,348 2,067 3,005 Income taxes 481 413 675 Net Income 1,867 1,654 2,330

INCOME STATEMENT (in 000s) 6 months

ending 2Q26 6 months

ending 2Q25 Interest Income Interest on Loans 22,996 22,165 Fees on Loans 202 323 Interest on federal funds sold 65 101 Interest on deposits with banks 789 2,359 Investment Securities – Taxable 2,247 2,135 Total Interest Income 26,299 27,083 Interest Expense Interest bearing demand deposits 718 702 Savings and Money Market Deposits 5,475 4,886 Time Deposits – Retail 2,804 4,570 Time Deposits – Wholesale 57 114 Total Interest Expense on Deposits 9,054 10,272 Interest on other borrowings 673 694 Total Interest Expense 9,727 10,966 Net Interest Income 16,572 16,117 Provision for Credit Losses 0 -2,750 Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses 16,572 18,867 Non Interest Income Service charges and fees 272 302 Mortgage loan and related fees 86 27 Other noninterest income 357 227 Total Non Interest Income 715 556 Non Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 6,871 6,901 Occupancy 1,499 1,426 Other noninterest expense 4,501 5,098 Total Non Interest Expense 12,871 13,425 Income Before Taxes 4,416 5,998 Income taxes 894 1,360 Net Income 3,522 4,638

Average Balance Sheet and Yields For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets: Federal funds sold $ 3,521,978 $ 32,189 3.67 % $ 3,649,944 $ 33,244 3.69 % Deposits with banks 54,403,513 479,362 3.53 % 36,988,630 309,723 3.40 % Investment securities 106,258,336 1,028,148 3.88 % 110,477,352 1,218,027 4.47 % Loans 708,187,996 11,727,349 6.64 % 710,396,489 11,471,365 6.55 % Total Interest Earning Assets $ 872,371,823 $ 13,267,048 6.10 % $ 861,512,415 $ 13,032,359 6.13 % Non-Interest Earning Assets $ 41,795,279 $ 41,417,194 Total Assets $ 914,167,102 $ 902,929,609 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Interest bearing demand $ 104,563,048 $ 369,136 1.42 % $ 102,078,048 $ 349,075 1.39 % Savings and Money Market 347,058,899 2,835,039 3.28 % 327,965,659 2,639,522 3.26 % Time deposits – Retail 155,333,571 1,335,594 3.45 % 165,714,505 1,468,887 3.59 % Time Deposits – Wholesale 2,540,000 25,650 4.05 % 3,158,444 31,554 4.05 % Total Interest Bearing Deposits 609,495,518 4,565,419 3.00 % 598,916,656 4,489,038 3.04 % Total Borrowed Funds 27,307,385 336,310 4.94 % 27,287,777 336,989 5.01 % Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 636,802,903 4,901,729 3.09 % 626,204,433 4,826,027 3.13 % Non-Interest Bearing Deposits 162,926,161 – 0.00 % 165,855,529 – 0.00 % Total Funding Sources/Cost 799,729,064 4,901,729 2.46 % 792,059,962 4,826,027 2.47 % Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities 14,870,604 12,781,143 Equity 99,567,434 98,088,504 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 914,167,102 $ 902,929,609 Net Interest Income $ 8,365,319 $ 8,206,332 Net Interest Margin 3.85 % 3.86 %

Average Balance Sheet and Yields For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Average

Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets: Federal funds sold $ 3,521,978 $ 32,189 3.67 % $ 4,391,538 $ 48,968 4.47 % Deposits with banks 54,403,513 479,362 3.53 % 101,230,867 1,095,171 4.34 % Investment securities 106,258,336 1,028,148 3.88 % 109,636,098 1,161,439 4.09 % Loans 708,187,996 11,727,349 6.64 % 674,518,875 11,181,795 6.65 % Total Interest Earning Assets $ 872,371,823 $ 13,267,048 6.10 % $ 889,777,378 $ 13,487,373 6.08 % Non-Interest Earning Assets $ 41,795,279 $ 40,031,708 Total Assets $ 914,167,102 $ 929,809,086 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Interest bearing demand $ 104,563,048 $ 369,136 1.42 % $ 107,769,299 $ 373,496 1.39 % Savings and Money Market 347,058,899 2,835,039 3.28 % 296,161,664 2,497,634 3.38 % Time deposits – Retail 155,333,571 1,335,594 3.45 % 211,751,684 2,123,642 4.02 % Time Deposits – Wholesale 2,540,000 25,650 4.05 % 5,070,000 52,144 4.13 % Total Interest Bearing Deposits 609,495,518 4,565,419 3.00 % 620,752,647 5,046,916 3.26 % Total Borrowed Funds 27,307,385 336,310 4.94 % 27,430,238 344,231 4.96 % Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 636,802,903 4,901,729 3.09 % 648,182,885 5,391,147 3.33 % Non-Interest Bearing Deposits 162,926,161 – 0.00 % 178,549,677 – 0.00 % Total Funding Sources/Cost 799,729,064 4,901,729 2.46 % 826,732,562 5,391,147 2.61 % Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities 14,870,604 12,197,579 Equity 99,567,434 90,878,946 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 914,167,102 $ 929,809,086 Net Interest Income $ 8,365,319 $ 8,096,226 Net Interest Margin 3.85 % 3.66 %

Average Balance Sheet and Yields For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Average

Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets: Federal funds sold $ 3,585,608 $ 65,434 3.68 % $ 4,569,807 $ 100,521 4.44 % Deposits with banks 45,744,179 789,085 3.48 % 109,611,472 2,359,340 4.34 % Investment securities 108,356,189 2,246,174 4.18 % 104,119,287 2,135,178 4.14 % Loans 709,286,142 23,198,714 6.60 % 674,926,165 22,487,850 6.72 % Total Interest Earning Assets $ 866,972,118 $ 26,299,407 6.12 % $ 893,226,731 $ 27,082,889 6.11 % Non-Interest Earning Assets $ 41,607,280 $ 40,010,655 Total Assets $ 908,579,398 $ 933,237,386 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Interest bearing demand $ 103,327,413 $ 718,212 1.40 % $ 106,113,429 $ 701,713 1.33 % Savings and Money Market 337,565,023 5,474,561 3.27 % 289,896,939 4,886,018 3.40 % Time deposits – Retail 160,495,362 2,804,481 3.52 % 221,669,292 4,569,911 4.16 % Time Deposits – Wholesale 2,847,514 57,204 4.05 % 5,605,160 114,403 4.12 % Total Interest Bearing Deposits 604,235,312 9,054,458 3.02 % 623,284,820 10,272,045 3.32 % Total Borrowed Funds 27,297,635 673,299 4.97 % 27,569,740 694,276 5.08 % Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 631,532,947 9,727,757 3.11 % 650,854,560 10,966,321 3.40 % Non-Interest Bearing Deposits 164,382,753 – 0.00 % 181,029,672 – 0.00 % Total Funding Sources/Cost 795,915,700 9,727,757 2.46 % 831,884,232 10,966,321 2.66 % Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities 13,831,646 12,112,019 Equity 98,832,052 89,241,135 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 908,579,398 $ 933,237,386 Net Interest Income $ 16,571,650 $ 16,116,568 Net Interest Margin 3.85 % 3.65 %

Contact:

Kevin Vaughn

Chief Financial Officer

(623) 334-6064

BCTF@swhb.com

SOURCE: Southwest Heritage Bank

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