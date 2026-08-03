Real IT Solutions Launches AI Advisory Practice to Help West Michigan Businesses Adopt Artificial Intelligence

Grand Rapids Managed IT Firm Formalizes AI Business Optimization Services Under Newly Appointed Chief AI Officer Donald McArthur, Offering SMBs a Structured Path From AI Readiness to Measurable Business Outcomes

Real IT Solutions, a managed IT and technology advisory firm serving small and mid-sized businesses across West Michigan, today announced the formal launch of its AI Business Optimization Services practice. The launch establishes a dedicated AI advisory offering for regional businesses navigating AI adoption, backed by proprietary frameworks developed by the firm’s newly appointed Chief AI Officer.

The practice is led by Donald McArthur, who has been named Chief AI Officer and Services Manager at Real IT Solutions. McArthur brings hands-on experience implementing AI tools across business operations and has developed a suite of proprietary frameworks designed to guide SMBs through structured, risk-aware AI adoption – including the CRAFTED prompting framework, the Hand It Off or Hold On decision model, and the Five Hidden Costs of AI Adoption analysis used with client organizations.

“Most small businesses are being told to adopt AI without being told how. Our practice exists to close that gap – to help West Michigan businesses understand what AI can actually do for their operations, what it can’t, and how to build toward it without wasting money or exposing themselves to risk they aren’t ready for.” – Donald McArthur, Chief AI Officer, Real IT Solutions

The AI Optimization Services practice launches alongside a fully rebuilt realitsolutions.com featuring dedicated service architecture for AI advisory, managed IT, and technology consulting across the firm’s West Michigan client base.

A structured approach to AI adoption for SMBs

The practice is built around an Assess-Deploy-Sustain methodology, providing businesses with a defined process rather than ad hoc AI experimentation. Services include AI readiness assessments, tool selection and deployment, Microsoft Copilot integration and training, workflow automation, and ongoing AI governance support.

McArthur’s Hand It Off or Hold On framework addresses one of the most common early-stage AI adoption questions: which tasks are appropriate for AI automation and which require human judgment to remain in-house. The firm has used the framework with client organizations across professional services, manufacturing, and financial services sectors in the West Michigan region.

“Data readiness is the barrier most businesses don’t see until they’re already trying to deploy. Before any AI tool can deliver value, the underlying data has to be clean, organized, and accessible. We built our assessment process around that reality.” – Donald McArthur, Chief AI Officer, Real IT Solutions

Regional context

West Michigan’s small- and mid-sized business community has seen growing demand for AI guidance as tools such as Microsoft Copilot, ChatGPT, and a range of vertical-specific AI platforms have become widely available. Real IT Solutions identified AI adoption support as a critical gap in the region’s managed IT landscape – one where general technology advice has not kept pace with the speed of AI tool deployment across industries.

The firm currently serves businesses across Grand Rapids, Kent County, Kentwood, Wyoming, and the broader West Michigan area. Its managed IT practice, operating under the proprietary RealCare™ model, covers proactive infrastructure management, network security, help desk support, and strategic technology consulting delivered through quarterly Strategic Business Reviews.

About Real IT Solutions

Real IT Solutions is a managed IT and AI advisory firm headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Founded by CEO Matt Kahle and Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Adam Peterson, the firm serves small and mid-sized businesses across West Michigan with proactive IT management, cybersecurity, cloud services, and technology consulting. Real IT Solutions operates under a “Thrilled Today or You Don’t Pay” service guarantee and holds a 2025 year-to-date client satisfaction score of 99.79%. The firm’s team carries more than 40 years of combined experience across managed IT, infrastructure, and AI advisory services.

Real IT Solutions is located at 720 3 Mile Rd NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544. For more information, visit realitsolutions.com or contact info@realitsolutions.com.

Media Contact

Organization: Real IT Solutions

Contact Person Name: Matt Kahle

Website: https://www.realitsolutions.com/

Email: info@realitsolutions.com

Contact Number: +16162098900

Address: 720 3 Mile Rd NW A

City: Grand Rapids

State: MI

Country: United States

SOURCE: Real IT Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire