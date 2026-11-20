Engage for Good, the leading platform for corporate-nonprofit partnership, announced today it is reviewing proposals for panels, speakers, workshops and other content for its annual EFG Conference.

Have you built a corporate-nonprofit partnership that others could learn from? Engage for Good want to hear about it.

The Call for Submissions for #EFG2027 seeks corporate and nonprofit practitioners to lead breakouts and hands-on workshops in Palm Springs, Calif., April 20-23, 2027, under the theme: Opportunity in Complexity: Partnerships Building the Future of Corporate Impact.

Tracks include partnership infrastructure, employee engagement, measurement and impact, cause marketing and consumer trust, strategy and leadership, and innovation and AI.

“Show us what you built, what it took, and what others can use on Monday after the conference,” said Muneer Panjwani, CEO of Engage for Good and the HALO Awards.

Deadline for submissions is Dec. 15 with priority consideration given to EFG members

Submit: https://engageforgood.com/annual-conference/call-for-submissions/

About Engage for Good

For more than two decades, the sector’s most respected companies and mission-driven organizations have gathered at Engage for Good to define what best-in-class partnerships look like.

We convene senior decision-makers, elevate the partnerships that move the needle, and equip leaders with the relationships and strategies required to deliver measurable impact for business and for society.

Contact: Meredith Lakis, associate director of events and programming, Engage for Good

meredith@engageforgood.com

Find more stories and multimedia from Engage for Good at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Engage for Good

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/engage-good

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Engage for Good

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire