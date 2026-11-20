Two years after COP29, rising carbon prices and CBAM rules mean companies need transactional carbon accounting tied to finance to cut costs.

Originally published on Trellis

By Stephen Jamieson

While COP31 in Turkey will undoubtedly produce its own set of outcomes, the financial consequences of any COP always take time to arrive. For example, governments must turn agreements into rules, and companies have to turn rules into costs. COP29 is a case in point.

In Azerbaijan, officials finalized the Article 6 rulebook for international carbon markets, setting a stricter standard for how emissions reductions are counted and traded. Two years on, that same rigor is visible in regulations such as the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), and in the rising carbon costs businesses now face.

This has built a strong incentive to reduce corporate carbon emissions and start tracking carbon like currency. With the rising costs of offsets, regulatory compliance and default values, implementing stronger carbon accounting and collecting primary supplier data can have a huge impact in reducing carbon costs.

“Rigorous carbon accounting records are necessary and a crucial first step in any company’s decarbonization plans,” said Isa Mulder, policy expert on global carbon markets at Carbon Market Watch. “Companies need to know their emissions to map out a realistic and ambitious decarbonization pathway.”

Carbon costs are rising

What the Article 6 framework made clear is that carbon has a cost and the bar for what counts as a credible ton is rising. The days of cheap offsets and flimsy carbon neutrality claims are giving way to a more regulated system of science-based credits, where integrity requirements push costs up. Under the more conservative calculations Article 6 enforces, the first credits issued under the Paris Agreement Crediting Mechanism earlier this year, for a Myanmar cookstove project, amounted to 40% fewer than the previous UN mechanism would have yielded.

Some jurisdictions allow companies to use Article 6 credits to reduce their carbon tax obligations. Singapore, for example, requires facilities that emit at least 25,000 tonnes of CO2e to pay a tax of S$45 (US$35) per tonne on their total emissions, with the tax rate rising to S$50-80 by 2030. In Singapore, companies can offset up to five percent of their taxable emissions with eligible Article 6 credits. Credits expected to qualify under Singapore’s framework have been assessed at around S$35 (US$27) per tonne this year, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights.

The Article 6 carbon market is still young and no credits have been used yet by Singaporean companies, according to a spokesperson for the Singapore government. For now, companies have no alternative but to pay the carbon tax, about US$3.5 million for a facility that emits 100,000 tonnes of CO2e, with the tax rate rising in the coming years.

To prepare, “companies should ensure that their emissions data is robust by strengthening measurement and data-quality systems,” said the government spokesperson from Singapore.

Regulations and default values put carbon on the hot spot

Carbon pricing is spreading quickly around the world. Nearly 30 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions are now covered by a direct carbon price, according to the World Bank.

In Europe, the EU’s Emissions Trading System (ETS) and CBAM enforce carbon pricing on European producers and importers. EU allowances have traded in a range of roughly 72 to 92 euros (US $80 to $103) per metric ton in 2026 making Europe one of the most expensive regions for emitters.

Article 6 credits cannot currently be used to offset emissions under the EU ETS. For CBAM, the European Commission published draft rules in May that would allow limited use of Article 6 credits, capped at 10 percent of the emissions of the facility where the goods were produced.

Companies importing goods that fall under the purview of CBAM without emissions data from their suppliers are forced to use the deliberately conservative default emission values that carry a mark-up of 10 percent in 2026, rising to 30% from 2028. They would pay more for their CBAM certificates as a result.

The financial logic is straightforward: any embedded emissions an importer cannot evidence are priced at a cautious estimate. Verified supplier data replaces that estimate, and the mark up, with the real figure.

Of potentially greater consequence, default values also obscure a company’s true emissions profile, disincentivizing supply chain decarbonization and providing an incomplete picture of procurement decisions and future planning. Defaults are set by country and product, so a cleaner producer is treated the same as a dirtier one. Nothing rewards the supplier that invests in cutting emissions, and procurement teams have no way to tell them apart.

Companies looking to understand the scale of CBAM’s financial impact can try this free CBAM carbon emissions calculator that estimates certificate requirements and carbon costs for goods imported into the European Union.

Reducing corporate carbon costs starts with detailed accounting

Rigorous carbon accounting is the first step in any credible decarbonization plan. By moving carbon emissions from a siloed position in the sustainability department to integration across all departments, businesses can begin to operate strategically in the carbon pricing era.

Carbon accounting needs to be shared with procurement, product and operations departments so hidden carbon costs become visible and decisions incorporate the full cost, not just the upfront payment.

As is standard with financial data, Carbon needs a ledger, updated with each transaction. A one-time annual carbon inventory calculation is a practice of the past in this evolving regulatory and competitive landscape.

“Right now, corporate climate accounting remains cyclical rather than strategic,” said Injy Johnstone, senior research fellow at the Max Planck Institute for Innovation and Competition. “Such accounting is very tedious. By leaning into a higher bar of quality from the start, it can help prevent later headaches when reviewed by regulators and auditors.”

The best way to move towards transactional accounting that treats carbon like money is with a ledger system connected to enterprise data. SAP Green Ledger, for example, records emissions alongside financial transactions at product level. Carbon is managed like any other cost line – integrated into financial planning, including forecasting, product costing or margin analysis.

Carbon is a cost concern for the CFO

For CFOs, carbon has become a cost like any other, and it needs the same accounting rigor. However, without eyes on the carbon emissions associated with decisions, businesses have an incomplete picture of their true costs.

Businesses might have thousands of suppliers, but usually just a handful are responsible for the majority of supply chain emissions. Start gathering primary data from the largest source of supply chain emissions and expand from there.

Carbon accounting connects emissions to the financial transactions that produce them, so the finance team can see what each product really costs. Proactive businesses are carrying this accounting into the future, keeping them competitive as carbon costs rise and jurisdictions implement stricter carbon regulations.

COP29 set the standard for what counts as a credible metric ton of carbon. Whatever COP31 delivers, the direction of travel is clear: carbon must be counted, priced and audited like any other financial line. The companies that put it in the ledger now will be ready when the next round of COP outcomes reaches the balance sheet.



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