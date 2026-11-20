Novata

Event Details

Tuesday, December 1, 2026

11:00am ET / 4:00pm GMT

Join Novata experts for a live discussion of the findings from our 2026 State of Sustainability Report. We’ll explore what the results reveal about the evolving role of sustainability in business, including how leaders are working to demonstrate value, manage limited resources, and put AI to work.

The session will highlight key trends from the report, explore what they mean for sustainability teams, and share practical action items and next steps. Attendees will also have time to ask questions and hear directly from Novata experts.

In this session, you’ll learn:

Key findings from the 2026 State of Sustainability Report

How to link sustainability performance to financial outcomes

How to do more with less and strengthen your data

AI opportunities and risks for sustainability teams

Next steps you can act on right away

Register Now

Find more stories and multimedia from Novata at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Novata

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/novata

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Novata

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire