Inside the State of Sustainability 2026 from Novata: What’s Changing and What Comes Next
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2026 / Novata
Event Details
Tuesday, December 1, 2026
11:00am ET / 4:00pm GMT
Join Novata experts for a live discussion of the findings from our 2026 State of Sustainability Report. We’ll explore what the results reveal about the evolving role of sustainability in business, including how leaders are working to demonstrate value, manage limited resources, and put AI to work.
The session will highlight key trends from the report, explore what they mean for sustainability teams, and share practical action items and next steps. Attendees will also have time to ask questions and hear directly from Novata experts.
In this session, you’ll learn:
- Key findings from the 2026 State of Sustainability Report
- How to link sustainability performance to financial outcomes
- How to do more with less and strengthen your data
- AI opportunities and risks for sustainability teams
- Next steps you can act on right away
Find more stories and multimedia from Novata at 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Novata
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/novata
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: Novata
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire