Enchanted Earth Mystery School Launches, Offering Complimentary Courses on Crystals and Cosmic Energy

Blending Sedona vortex magic with practical rituals, she’s redefining modern manifestation.

Prescott, Arizona–(Newsfile Corp. – October 16, 2025) – Jamie Inglett, founder of Enchanting Earth and a crystal influencer with more than 200,000 followers, has opened her flagship Enchanting Earth storefront in Sedona and is taking her teachings global with the launch of the Enchanted Mystery School. Her first offerings include two online courses, one of them complimentary, designed to turn crystal curiosity into daily transformation.

Ancient Meets Instagram

Sedona red rocks. Crystals that whisper. And one viral teacher turning mystique into momentum. Jamie Inglett has built a digital empire out of quartz, amethyst and vortex energy, and now she’s giving it away.

For centuries, mystery schools were reserved for chosen initiates, hidden sanctuaries where students learned to harness unseen forces and remember their true power. That lineage is being rebooted for the modern era.

The Viral Teacher

“I created these classes to give people a clear, approachable way to connect with crystals and tap into their highest potential,” Inglett said. “Crystal Codes grew directly out of my own path-starting with history and lore, moving into mineral science and energetics, and then into the practices that transformed my life. Enchanted Era is the natural next step, offering a deeper framework for anyone ready to expand their practice.”

Why It’s Different

The Enchanted Mystery School sets itself apart from generic manifestation programs by offering a clear, results-driven framework. Courses blend history, crystal energetics, quantum physics, and psychology into practical daily rituals designed for immediate use. Students gain structured tools, not vague inspiration, with a focus on transformation they can measure and sustain.

“You’re not here to play small,” Inglett said. “You’re here to build your empire, expand your impact and embody the frequency of limitless wealth and influence.”

The Courses

Crystal Codes | Activate Your Highest Frequency & Manifest Miracles (Complimentary Foundation Course)

Discover how to unlock ancient wisdom hidden within crystals. Learn how to choose and work with stones, set intentions and build a daily rhythm. Includes two guided meditations and practices to anchor crystalline codes of clarity, abundance and transformation.

Enchanted Era | Higher Self Embodiment & Quantum Manifestation (Advanced Immersion for $555)

A three-week journey weaving energy activations, guided journeys and subconscious rewiring. Students release outdated patterns, align with their Higher Self and consciously create their most expansive reality.

Breakthroughs and Beyond

This is just the beginning. The Enchanted Mystery School will expand into Sedona retreats, live immersions and accelerated journeys.

“Teaching has always been the heart of my mission,” Inglett said. “With these courses, I’m building a clear path for anyone ready to connect with their Higher Self and create life beyond their wildest dreams.”

Start with the complimentary Crystal Codes course at JamieInglett.com. Follow Jamie Inglett on Instagram at @enchantingearthco and explore guided meditations on YouTube at @enchantingearthco.

