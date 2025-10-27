Meshy Launches Meshy 6 Preview: A Sculpting-Level AI 3D Modeling Platform

San Francisco, California–(Newsfile Corp. – October 16, 2025) – Meshy.ai, an AI-powered 3D modeling platform, today unveiled Meshy 6 Preview, a game-changing breakthrough that pushes AI-generated content into an entirely new dimension. Meshy has over 40 million models generated and 5 million creators onboarded globally.

“Meshy 6 Preview marks a new frontier for 3D creation,” said Conan Zhang, Global Operations Manager at Meshy. “We’re no longer talking about AI-assisted workflows—we’re replacing traditional pipelines altogether. From ideation to production, Meshy aims to be the fastest, smartest, and most scalable way to build in 3D.”

Meshy.ai is transforming how creators, developers, and studios across the globe approach asset generation—with precision and quality.

A New Industry Standard in Mesh Quality

With Meshy 6 Preview, creators gain access to sculpting-level detail and studio-grade mesh fidelity—for the first time, fully powered by AI.

Characters & Organic Models : More expressive poses, richer surface details, and accurate anatomical fidelity.

: More expressive poses, richer surface details, and accurate anatomical fidelity. Hard-Surface Models : Sharper edges, cleaner structures, and enhanced precision for industrial or mechanical assets.

: Sharper edges, cleaner structures, and enhanced precision for industrial or mechanical assets. Accuracy: Highly detailed meshes that enable professional-grade sculpting, texturing, and printing.

This isn’t just an upgrade—it’s a redefinition of what’s possible.

All-New Tools to Supercharge Your Creative Workflow

Meshy 6 Preview introduces the most powerful feature set in the AI 3D space to date:

3D-to-Image/Video Workspace – Transform 3D models into cinematic images and videos with AI-powered consistency and full camera control.

Nano Banana Image Model – A high-performance image AI model, seamlessly integrated with Image-to-3D for next-level creativity.

– A high-performance image AI model, seamlessly integrated with Image-to-3D for next-level creativity. 3D Printing Platform Enhancements – Automated base-platform generation to prevent failed prints and ensure higher-quality results.

Batch Images to 3D – Bulk-generate up to 10 assets from concept art or references in one click.

API Upgrades – Expanded support for popular 3D file formats (.glb, .gltf, .obj, .fbx, .stl) and new model options for Image-to-3D and Text-to-3D.

The Industry’s Trusted AI 3D Platform

Meshy has become the default AI infrastructure for next-generation 3D pipelines:

Used by 5 million creators across games, film, design, and virtual production

across games, film, design, and virtual production Creator of 40 million+ AI-generated models

Adopted by leading studios, design firms, and 3D printing manufacturers worldwide

Whether you’re building immersive worlds, prototyping at scale, or powering digital manufacturing—Meshy 6 Preview is the new standard.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270549