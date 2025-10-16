Panasonic Introduces LUMIX S9 in Titanium Gold Limited Version

New Updates for LUMIX Lab and LUMIX Flow Apps, as well as

Firmware Updates for a Range of LUMIX Cameras and S Series Lenses

New Adventure Kit

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Panasonic is proud to introduce the new LUMIX S9 in titanium gold. The LUMIX S9, the smallest and lightest full-frame mirrorless camera in the LUMIX S Series, is the perfect companion for content creators on the go and easily elevates social media content.

Designed with the creative smartphone user in mind, the LUMIX S9 also offers users the popular REAL TIME LUT function via a new dedicated button on the camera body. Furthermore, with the new LUMIX Lab app, creators can develop their own unique LUT color files on their smartphone. Through these features, users can effortlessly generate original and shareable stills and videos without the need for post-production editing on a computer, expanding the scope of creative possibilities. The Titanium Gold joins six other colorways in the S9 lineup.



Price and availability



Available exclusively at shop.panasonic.com in limited quantities, the new S9 Titanium Gold comes bundled with a color matching S 18-40mm lens kit for $1899.99. Until 12/27/25, customers will receive an instant rebate of $300 plus a free S 26mm lens and a free Sandisk™ Creator SD card.

Updates for LUMIX Lab & LUMIX Flow Apps, as well as Firmware Updates

Panasonic is excited to announce a series of updates across its LUMIX ecosystem, including new features for the LUMIX Lab and LUMIX Flow apps, as well as firmware enhancements for selected LUMIX cameras and lenses. These updates enhance the shooting experience and improve functionality, empowering creators with intuitive tools and seamless workflows.

All updates will be available starting October 19th, 2025, at 9:00pm ET via the app stores and LUMIX Global Customer Support website.

LUMIX Lab App Ver. 2.0

A new feature, Magic LUT (*1)(*2), allows users to experience the freedom of creating their own color. Select an image, and in an instant, AI will transform any photo to match the same colors, tones, and overall mood, creating your very own photo style as LUT.

(*1)(*2), allows users to experience the freedom of creating their own color. Select an image, and in an instant, AI will transform any photo to match the same colors, tones, and overall mood, creating your very own photo style as LUT. Magic LUT supports JPEG, HEIF and MP4 (*3) files taken not only LUMIX cameras, but also cameras and smartphones from other brands.

Users can fine-tune the colors before saving it as a LUT for editing and shooting, and even adjust the intensity or opacity in camera.

LUMIX Flow App Ver 1.3

LUMIX Flow is now available on LUMIX S5II, S5IIX, and GH7.

New features and enhancements for all compatible models: Mirroring feature improvements and support for multiple devices – up to 4 devices can be connected simultaneously Vertical UI support for external monitors Improved cut addition feature, allowing a blank shot to be added as a sub-shot of a selected take or at the very end of the storyboard

Added Features for LUMIX S5II, S5IIX, GH7*:

*These enhancements will also be available for LUMIX S1II, S1IIE, and S1RII in future updates. Support for LUT view assist – LUT live view is available in the app and can be toggled ON or OFF Support for multiple frame marker display – the same frame markers shown on the camera appear on the app as Live View Improved AF frame display for various recognition in Automatic Detection

*These enhancements will also be available for LUMIX in future updates.

LUMIX S5II Firmware Version 3.4 / S5IIX Version 2.4 Updates

Support for LUMIX Flow ver.1.3 or above

Startup time improvements

Bluetooth connection supported for DJI RS 4 Pro / RS 4 / RS 4 Mini

Enhanced customization of the Focus Ring – The focus ring can be used as a control ring, enabling for assigning key functions and the focus rotation direction can be selected either clockwise or counterclockwise. (*4)

LUMIX S9 Version 1.6 Updates

Enhanced customization of the Focus Ring – The focus ring can be used as a control ring, enabling for assigning key functions and the focus rotation direction can be selected either clockwise or counterclockwise. (*4)

LUMIX GH7 Version 1.5 and G9II Firmware Version 2.5 Updates

Support for LUMIX Flow ver.1.3 or above (*5)

Startup time improvements

Bluetooth connection is supported for DJI RS 4 Pro / RS 4 / RS 4 Mini (*5)

LUMIX S 18mm F1.8 ver.2.0 / S 24mm F1.8 ver.2.0 / S 35mm F1.8 ver.2.0 / S 50mm F1.8 ver.2.0 / S 85mm F1.8 ver.2.0 / S 100mm F2.8 MACRO ver.2.0

The focus ring can be used as a control ring (*6), enabling for assigning key functions, and the focus rotation direction can be selected in MF mode.

Meet the LUMIX Adventure Kits:

For creators who live boldly — climbing higher, traveling farther, and capturing the world in its rawest beauty — the LUMIX Adventure Kits are your ultimate companion. These kits are built around the powerful S1II, S1RII, S5II and S5IIX bodies, paired with the S 24-60mm F2.8 lens, a professional-grade optic that transforms every shot into a story.

Why the Adventure Kit is the Smart Choice:

Constant F2.8 aperture for superior low-light performance and depth of field control

Exceptional sharpness and color rendering across the zoom range

Durable, weather-resistant build for real-world adventures

Versatility that covers everything from wide landscapes to intimate portraits

This isn’t just a kit — it’s a creative system designed for those who understand that the lens is the gateway to image quality.

The Adventure Kit is for the smart creator — someone who understands that investing in quality gear upfront saves time, money, and frustration later. Whether you’re shooting epic landscapes, destination weddings, documentary films or travel vlogs, this kit gives you the tools you need to create without compromise.



Price and availability



The new Adventure Kits are available with a S 24-60mm F2.8 lens and a Sandisk™ Extreme PRO Portable SSD Card until 12/27/25. The S1RII A Kit $4099.99; S1II A Kit $3999.99; S5IIX A Kit $2,999.99 and S5II A Kit $2,799.99. The delivery date for the Adventure Kits will be mid-November.

*1 Please use images that do not violate license terms, applicable laws and regulations, or legal rights such as copyright and portrait rights.

*2 Magic LUT cannot be used on some iPhone devices as they do not meet the system requirements. Please use it on iPhone 11 or later devices (excluding iPhone SE (2nd generation)), iPhone XS, and iPhone XS MAX

*3 Video files cannot be selected as a reference image.

*4 Compatible lens models as of October 2025: S-E2460, S-X50, S-R24105, S-R2060, S-S18, S-S24. S-S35, S-S50, S-S85, S-E100.

*5 LUMIX GH7 only.

*6 Compatible models as of October 2025: LUMIX S1II, S1RII, S1IIE, S5II, S5IIX, S9. Please update your camera to the latest firmware.

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading provider of Consumer Lifestyle technologies, as well as innovative Smart Mobility, Sustainable Energy, Immersive Experiences, and Integrated Supply Chain solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Holdings Corporation. One of Interbrand’s Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2024, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies, and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic’s ideas and innovations at na.panasonic.com/us

Follow Press Updates for Panasonic LUMIX:

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/panasonic-introduces-lumix-s9-in-titanium-gold-limited-version-302585767.html

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America