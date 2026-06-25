Enagic Network Marketing Leaders Continue World Tour, Announcing Additional Gather and Grow Events for 2026

Following strong momentum from their recent Ireland gathering, the Darren and Mike Dream Team confirms additional global events are planned, cementing Gather and Grow as a recurring institution.

The Darren and Mike Dream Team has announced that additional Gather and Grow events are planned for the remainder of 2026, building on the momentum of their recent gathering in Ireland. The announcement positions the Gather and Grow series, part training intensive and part community celebration, as a recurring global institution rather than a series of one-off events.

The Ireland Gather and Grow brought together members of the Dream Team Community for hands-on training, networking, and community-building, reinforcing what Darren and Mike describe as the human side of an otherwise digital business. With additional dates and locations to be confirmed, the duo say the expanding event calendar reflects the continued growth of their global community of independent Enagic distributors and digital entrepreneurs.

“The energy at our Ireland event made one thing obvious: people are hungry to connect in person, not just online,” said Mike Dreher. “Gather and Grow isn’t a one-time thing anymore. It’s becoming a cornerstone of how our community learns and grows together, and we’re committed to bringing it to more places.”

The Gather and Grow series is built around a simple premise: that a location-independent, online business scales further when the people running it feel part of a real community. Each event combines practical training on the systems the Dream Team teaches, including content, lead generation, and customer relationship management, with the momentum and accountability that come from gathering in person.

“We built this business online, but the relationships are what make it last,” said Darren Ewert. “Every time we get our community in one room, people leave with new skills, new friendships, and a renewed sense of what’s possible.”

Specific locations and dates for the upcoming 2026 events will be announced as they are confirmed. The Dream Team encourages community members and interested prospects to follow Darren and Mike’s official channels for registration details as they become available.

The expansion of the Gather and Grow series comes amid continued growth for the Darren and Mike Dream Team, a global community the duo have built over nearly a decade as independent distributors in the Enagic network marketing organization.

About Darren and Mike

Darren and Mike are online business mentors and the founders of the Dream Team Community. As long-time independent distributors in the Enagic network marketing organization, they have built a global community focused on teaching everyday people how to build online businesses through systems, structured training, and community support.

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Media Team: contact@insightinformernews.com

SOURCE: The Dream Team

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire