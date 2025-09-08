Emmy Winner Mari Bonnemaison to Debut Story of a Lifetime™ at She Rises Summit

BALTIMORE, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Emmy award-winning producer Mari Bonnemaison (Blessed Unrest, 33 Isole) will join an extraordinary roster of women changemakers as a featured speaker at the She Rises Summit, a five-day global virtual event launching September 15, 2025.

At the summit, Mari will debut Story of a Lifetime™ a cinematic experience unlike anything else in the world. For the first time, your family can see your legacy told through the lens of an Emmy-winning filmmaker. “At their very best, films do more than entertain, they open our hearts, reveal who we are, and illuminate where we have been and where we are going,” Mari says. “Story of a Lifetime™ is a tribute to your family, an invitation to step into a journey that inspires, connects, and endures. This isn’t a scrapbook or a slideshow, it’s the kind of film you’d expect to see premiere on Netflix, only it’s your story.”

This is the AHA moment: the same level of artistry that has moved global audiences is now available to tell your story. What was once reserved for Hollywood Icons is now available to you! Emmy-level storytelling for personal legacies, making Story of a Lifetime™a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. VIP and general attendees will enjoy exclusive Bonnemaison gifts, plus one lucky game winner will receive $1,000, an unmissable perk of the summit.

The She Rises Summit brings together powerhouse across business, wellness, and personal growth, including: Lavinia Errico, co-founder of Equinox, Diane Crncich, sales and business strategist, Danielle Maur, best-selling author and business strategist, and global vision-minded leader Hui Hui Lek. Secure your spot now and join an incredible lineup of women leaders who are rising, transforming, and rewriting the narrative of female leadership.

From fearless journalism in Peru to undercover FBI work in the U.S. to global documentary filmmaking, Mari has built a career at the intersection of storytelling and social impact. Today, as CEO of Bonnemaison, she continues to push boundaries in media, ensuring stories not only entertain but leave a lasting cultural legacy. Her company’s projects range from commercials to award winning documentaries, and her team includes Brooks Moore , the narrator of How It’s Made. A visionary leader, Mari is pioneering AI-driven media while actively contributing to the creative and business communities she serves. Visit She Rises Summit to claim your FREE ticket.

