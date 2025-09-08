LG ELECTRONICS UNVEILS RETAILVERSE: TRANSFORMING E-COMMERCE WITH IMMERSIVE, AI-ENABLED 3D PRODUCT EXPERIENCES

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LG Electronics, America’s most reliable and number one home appliance brand*, is redefining the future of product discovery with the launch of RetailVerse. This advanced retail platform, along with a suite of AI-powered applications, is designed to deliver immersive, lifelike 3D product experiences through both online and in-store channels.

At the heart of this innovation is RetailVerse Web, LG’s new e-commerce-specific solution that addresses longstanding pain points in online appliance shopping – namely, lack of interactivity and true-to-life representation of products. RetailVerse Web goes beyond static product imagery and video content with highly interactive 3D visualizations that bring LG’s appliances to life in stunning detail, providing consumers with the confidence to make informed purchases.

A Smarter Way to Shop Online

RetailVerse Web introduces a host of cutting-edge features that elevate the customer experience:

Lifelike 3D Product Models – Web-ready, high-fidelity 3D models capture every detail of LG appliances with exceptional precision.

Feature Hotspots – Clickable touchpoints highlight key features using animations, rich media, and interactive storytelling.

Augmented Reality (AR) – AR lets users visualize appliances in their own homes with realistic scale and lighting.

3D Measurement Visualization – Shoppers can confirm appliance fit using spatial measurements displayed in real-time 3D.

To power this experience at scale, LG has developed the RetailVerse Configurator, a proprietary platform that automates 3D content management for marketers and allows for real-time updates across LG.com and retail partner sites.

Now Live on LG.com

RetailVerse Web has successfully launched on LG.com, enhancing the experience for millions of monthly visitors. The launch delivers immersive 3D product experiences for 40 of LG’s top-selling appliances, with the product catalog actively expanding. Roll-out to other retail partner websites is planned for later this quarter.

Omnichannel Expansion

RetailVerse Web represents the first phase of LG’s comprehensive omnichannel strategy, delivering consistent, lifelike product experiences across all customer touchpoints. While this initial launch focuses on transforming the online shopping experience, the platform’s underlying technology and 3D assets are designed to extend across LG’s entire retail ecosystem seamlessly.

The same 3D models and interactive features powering RetailVerse Web will form the foundation for enhanced in-store experiences. These physical retail implementations will leverage the same precise 3D content while introducing new dimensions of engagement that capitalize on the tactile, immersive nature of in-store shopping. This evolution ensures customers will receive consistent product information, whether shopping online or in-store while engaging in product discovery experiences optimized for each unique environment.

What Sets LG’s 3D Models Apart

Unlike conventional 3D assets found on many retail sites, LG’s product models are:

Engineered for Accuracy – Built from original manufacturing CAD files to ensure every hinge, shelf, and internal component matches the physical product.

Fully Interactive – Users can open doors, pull out drawers, and explore internal compartments.

Rich in Interior Detail – Models display shelving, detergent dispensers, and other functional elements often missing from standard visuals.

Web-Optimized with High Fidelity – AI-enhanced processes ensure models are lightweight for performance without sacrificing detail.

Consistently High Quality – From CAD to final visualization, each model goes through a tightly controlled production pipeline.

Delivering Scale Through Innovation

Creating interactive, precise 3D models traditionally required multiple teams and weeks of development. Through LG’s investment in AI-driven automation, the company has reduced this timeline to under one day per model—paving the way for large-scale deployment.

All models are then seamlessly managed and delivered via the RetailVerse Configurator, LG’s proprietary 3D content configuration platform, empowering marketing teams to update content and deploy experiences across channels in near real-time.

