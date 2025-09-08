Vuzix Appoints RealWear Co-Founder Dr. Chris Parkinson as President, Enterprise Solutions to Accelerate Global Smart Glasses Adoption

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of AI-powered smart glasses, advanced waveguides, and augmented reality (AR) technologies for defense and enterprise applications, today announced the appointment of Dr. Chris Parkinson as President, Enterprise Solutions at Vuzix. A pioneer in enterprise smart glasses and the visionary co-founder behind RealWear, Dr. Parkinson joins Vuzix to lead its enterprise business into a new era of strategic growth, platform resilience, and global scale.

Dr. Parkinson brings nearly three decades of experience spanning AR, AI, SaaS, and speech-driven interfaces, with a proven track record of entrepreneurship, commercialization, and advanced product development. At RealWear, he served as both Chief Technology Officer and later CEO, guiding the company through fundraising, international expansion, and strategic acquisitions. Earlier in his career, he contributed to pioneering wearable and distributed computing platforms at Kopin Corporation, Alien Technology, and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.

Dr. Parkinson will oversee Vuzix’ enterprise product portfolio and go-to-market strategy, including the total customer solution, sales, strategic partnerships, customer adoption, and global channel expansion. His arrival marks a milestone for both Vuzix and the broader wearable computing industry, as he joins forces with Paul Travers—together, two powerhouses in the smart glasses space—ushering in a bold new chapter for Vuzix. Their combined leadership and industry knowledge, along with their shared commitment to innovation, security, and scale, position Vuzix to lead the next wave of enterprise AR adoption across frontline industries worldwide.

“Vuzix has consistently been a leader for smart glasses innovation with its advanced, low-cost waveguide manufacturing,” said Dr. Parkinson. “The opportunity to join this team and to work alongside Paul Travers, one of the true visionaries and builders in this space, was simply too compelling to pass up. Paul’s relentless commitment to engineering excellence and enterprise impact has shaped the trajectory of AR wearables. Together, I believe our complementary strengths represent a convergence of vision and execution that will accelerate the future of trusted, AI-driven smart glasses in the enterprise for years to come.”

“Chris is one of the most respected and visionary executives in the smart glasses industry,” said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vuzix. “He not only co-founded RealWear, one of Vuzix’ key competitors in the enterprise space, but also grew it into a global leader by delivering near 100,000 enterprise smart glasses to 5,000+ customers. In November 2024, he led their acquisition of Almer Technologies and RealWear’s re-capitalization. But his decision to now join Vuzix is a powerful validation of our momentum, and it consolidates the best of the best into one company. With Chris leading our new enterprise solutions business unit, we are positioned to expand adoption, deepen customer relationships, and accelerate revenue growth across logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, and field service. Having Chris operating our enterprise solutions offerings will allow me to focus more on setting the waveguide, display technologies and OEM vision at Vuzix, lead new innovation, and ensure our technology and partnerships align with our business goals and the needs of the AI/AR smart glasses industry.”

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of AI-powered Smart Glasses, Waveguides and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, components and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 450 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and the augmented reality wearables field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2024 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; and Kyoto and Okayama, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website , Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this release relate to the appointment of Chris Parkinson as President, Enterprise Solutions and his impact on Vuzix, and among other things the Company’s leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as “believes,” “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “should” and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company’s beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations,

Vuzix Corporation

ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vuzix-appoints-realwear-co-founder-dr-chris-parkinson-as-president-enterprise-solutions-to-accelerate-global-smart-glasses-adoption-302548859.html

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation