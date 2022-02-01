Emagine Solutions Technology Wins $1 Million in R&D Funding from the U.S. National Science Foundation

Latest fundraising effort to strengthen Emagine’s powerful suite of maternal health tools

TUCSON, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Emagine Solutions Technology has been awarded $1 million from the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program to conduct research and development (R&D) work on further developing proprietary AI models as well as integrating their systems with the biggest Electronic Health Record (EHR) system in the nation, making The Journey Pregnancy App a more robust tool for patients and medical professionals.





Emagine addresses the maternal health crisis with remote patient monitoring technology designed to improve pregnancy care. Their continuing effort to increase access to vital maternal health tools comes amid reports that the U.S. has the highest maternal mortality in the developed world. Meanwhile, maternal health disparities are actually increasing, particularly within communities of color, who face systemic inequalities when interacting with the healthcare system.

“The US maternal health crisis is felt by every community in our country,” says Emagine Solutions Technology Co-founder and CEO Courtney Williams. “The National Science Foundation provides vital funding, policy and support that allows us to develop much-needed solutions, capture the attention of the nation and drive real change.”

The Journey Pregnancy App is available for free at Apple’s App Store and Google Play. For more info, visit: thejourney.health.

About Emagine Solutions Technology

An award-winning healthcare technology company, Emagine is your companion for a safe pregnancy. Offering handheld ultrasound technology and remote patient monitoring software, we provide a new level of care to improve maternal health outcomes. To find out more, visit emaginest.com and follow Emagine on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook.

About the U.S. National Science Foundation’s Small Business Programs

America’s Seed Fund powered by NSF awards more than $200 million annually to startups and small businesses, transforming scientific discovery into products and services with commercial and societal impact. Startups working across almost all areas of science and technology can receive up to $2 million to support research and development (R&D), helping de-risk technology for commercial success. America’s Seed Fund is congressionally mandated through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. The NSF is an independent federal agency with a budget of about $9.5 billion that supports fundamental research and education across all fields of science and engineering.

Contacts

Kiri Jewell



[email protected]