AYOZAT Integrate AI Into Their Deep Tech Product, TLC

With AI now built into the AYOZAT TLC core, the Company will be one of the first to integrate AI in TV channel building and curating. AYOZAT will also use this core in its fintech, data analysis, proofing and fraud prevention services.

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – July 24, 2023) – AYOZAT TLC’s AI technology will enable wider content distribution, match similarly viewed material better, and provide statistical analysis of data as well as reach international markets. AYOZAT plans to launch the first AI-powered international online TV channel on its network, where content planning and scheduling is assisted by AI, facilitating better curation.

Adam Bishop, AYOZAT director, said, “The use of AI to help staff with the scheduling and curation of channels is a game changer.”

Ayolytics, AYOZAT’s analytics platform, makes use of AI to provide partners with substantial insights into their management data and customer base. The technology merges and analyses data from web, mobile, social media, TV content, advertising statistics and other sources from one’s own platforms, as well as external ones, and then alerts, triggers actions, or recommends trends and patterns for human decision-making.

Umesh Perera, AYOZAT founder, stated that “bridging and analysing different data sets from different sources is key and this type of data-driven approach will empower decision makers and improve marketing efficiency.”

AYOZAT will integrate AI into its fintech products like its DAX (Digital Asset Exchange), on-chain applications and a stock market trading platform on intellectual property. The Company intends for AYOZAT TLC’s AI capabilities to revolutionize the company’s banking, finance and regulatory sectors. This will be carried out by AYOZAT’s blockchain subsidiary, Linkquid, a Financial Services Authority designated business.

The company is finalizing an AI cloud computing product for governmental digital transformation. The product is aimed at improving efficiency in government departments, giving governments boarding with AYOZAT access to these tools firsthand, for use in security, public safety, immigration, agriculture and many other areas.

From enhancing cybersecurity to optimizing network operations and personalizing online services, AYOZAT’s AI solutions were designed to simplify operations, increase efficiency, and improve service delivery. Through its innovative solutions, the Company is set to transform industries and contribute heavily to the global digital transformation journey.

AYOZAT™ is a deep technology company with a layered protocol product, AYOZAT™ TLC, that powers markets and ecosystems in the media, finance, iGaming and governmental sectors, with a global network that has 54 points of presence.

