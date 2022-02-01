Syxsense Recognized as a Sample Vendor for Unified Endpoint Security in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Hybrid Work, 2023

Unified Endpoint Security (UES) is a critical architecture for organizations looking to integrate endpoint operations and endpoint security workflows for risk identification

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Syxsense, a global leader in Unified Security and Endpoint Management (USEM) solutions, is proud to announce it has been recognized as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Hybrid Work, 2023, in the Unified Endpoint Security (UES) category(1).





With more enterprises transitioning to hybrid work models, organizations are facing new challenges around endpoint management and security. As Gartner(2) notes in the report, “Endpoint protection tools can thwart exploits before the device vulnerability is even remediated, but many cannot resolve the underlying misconfiguration, missing patch or update.”

Syxsense helps organizations overcome these challenges by offering a comprehensive approach to managing and securing all devices (including clients, servers, and mobile devices) regardless of where those devices are located. By consolidating device, patch, vulnerability, and configuration management, Syxsense provides customers with a more complete view of their attack surface in a single console. This gives enterprises a real-time view of their entire environment, while validating security and compliance requirements, and reducing risk and total cost of ownership. Its unique security automation engine, Syxsense Cortex, allows administrators to quickly build automated workflows, without the need for scripting expertise, for software deployment, patch management, vulnerability remediation, compliance reporting, and hundreds of other endpoint security and management tasks.

“Hybrid work is putting added pressure on IT and security teams. They need consolidated security and endpoint management solutions that deliver complete visibility and offer intelligent tools for automated remediation across those endpoints at scale,” said Ashley Leonard, Founder and CEO at Syxsense. “We’re excited to be recognized by Gartner, and believe this acknowledgement reflects the innovative work our team has done to consolidate both foundational and innovative security and endpoint management functionality and deliver complete visibility and control over every endpoint across complex environments.”

1. GARTNER and HYPE CYCLE are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

2. Gartner, Hype Cycle for Hybrid Work, 2023, Published 12 July 2023 – ID G00793018, Tori Paulman, Caitlin Duffy, Graham Waller, Emily Rose McRae.

About Syxsense

Syxsense is a leading software vendor providing endpoint security and IT operations management solutions to Managed Service Providers (MSPs), enterprises, and government organizations. Its solutions provide real-time visibility and control over endpoint devices, networks, and cloud infrastructure, helping organizations to protect against cyber threats, improve IT operations, and reduce risk. Syxsense is the first Unified Security and Endpoint Management (USEM) platform that centralizes the three key elements of endpoint security management: security and patch vulnerability management, remediation, and compliance controlled by a powerful drag-and-drop workflow automation technology called Syxsense Cortex™. Syxsense is a single cloud-based platform supporting Windows, Linux, Mac, and mobile devices on-premises and in the cloud. For more information, visit www.syxsense.com.

