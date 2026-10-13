Elite Academic Academy Featured Cover Story In The Enterprise World Magazine, Highlights Personalized, Student-Centered Model

California public charter network credits flexibility, academic rigor, and human connection for measurable gains in student achievement

TEMECULA, Calif., Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Elite Academic Academy www.eliteacademic.com, a California public charter school network serving TK–12 students through personalized, flex-based learning models, is the subject of a cover story in the September 2026 edition of The Enterprise World. The feature, “Elite Academic Academy: Shaping a More Personalized Future of Learning,” profiles the network’s student-first approach under CEO Ashlea Kirkland-Haynes. The article highlights how Elite pairs flexibility with academic accountability.

Built Around the Student

Founded in 2018 by experienced educators, Elite set out to give families real choice without sacrificing credentialed teachers, rigorous standards, or meaningful support. “Elite Academic Academy was built because the world was changing faster than the traditional model of education,” said Ashlea Kirkland-Haynes, CEO of Elite Academic Academy. She brings 20 years of TK–12 leadership to the role, including prior service as Elite’s Director of Virtual Education and Chief Student Development Officer.

One Mission, Three Pathways

Elite delivers its program through three learning models. The Homeschool Academy partners parents with Elite educators. The Virtual Academy offers a fully online, self-paced experience for Grades 6–12. The Flex Academy blends live virtual sessions with offline curriculum. All three are backed by California-credentialed teachers, a guaranteed and viable curriculum, and individualized academic planning. Together they serve students pursuing accelerated paths, athletes and performers, English learners, socioeconomically disadvantaged students, and others who do not find a suitable fit in a traditional setting.

Learning Beyond the Classroom

Elite offers Career Technical Education pathways in healthcare, marketing, architecture, cybersecurity, and education. It became California’s first non-classroom-based program to earn an official HOSA chapter, and it is expanding teacher-led immersive learning through partnerships with Meta and Knoxlabs. “Our responsibility is to provide the flexibility students need, the academic excellence they deserve,” said Kirkland-Haynes, describing the support that helps students move confidently toward their futures.

A Portrait of a Learner

Guiding every learning decision is Elite’s Portrait of a Learner, centered on the Six C’s: Critical Thinking, Communication, Collaboration, Creativity, Curiosity, and Compassion. Kirkland-Haynes emphasized that the framework reaches beyond academics. “Our job as educators is bigger than preparing students to pass a test,” she added, noting that the Six C’s are meant to equip students to adapt, connect with others, keep learning, and confidently navigate an unpredictable future. The goal is for graduates to be ready not only for college or careers, but for life.

Looking Ahead

Elite plans to deepen collaborations with universities, healthcare systems, businesses, and nonprofits, and to expand its thoughtful use of artificial intelligence and virtual reality. “The future of education is innovative, but we must remain deeply human as well,” said Kirkland-Haynes.

To read the full cover story, visit The Enterprise World at https://theenterpriseworld.com/elite-academic-academy-ashlea-haynes/

About Elite Academic Academy

Founded in 2018, Elite Academic Academy is a California public charter school network offering homeschool, virtual, flex, and independent study programs for TK–12 students. Rooted in personalized learning, academic excellence, and whole-child development, Elite serves students across multiple regions with a commitment to innovation, equity, and measurable student growth.

To learn more or enroll, visit eliteacademic.com/enroll-now.

Media Contact:

Elite Academic Academy

PR@eliteacademic.com

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SOURCE Elite Academic Academy