CAM Software Market worth $6.4 Billion by 2031 – Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global CAM Software Market is expanding steadily, with a projected market size rising from about USD 4.0 billion in 2026 to USD 6.4 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 9.6%.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 150 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on “CAM Software Market – Global Forecast to 2031”

CAM Software Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2031

2021–2031 2025 Market Size: USD 3.7 billion

USD 3.7 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 4.0 billion

USD 4.0 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 6.4 billion

USD 6.4 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 9.6%

CAM Software Market Trends & Insights:

Market growth is driven by increasing demand for manufacturing automation, precision machining, and improved production efficiency.

The software segment is expected to hold the largest market value in 2025

The machining & production segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2025.

The on-premises deployment is expected to hold largest market share in the market in 2025.

North America is expected to hold largest market value of USD 1.4 billion in 2026.

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Computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software has transformed how manufacturers program, simulate, and execute machining operations by embedding capabilities such as AI-assisted toolpath generation, associative design-to-manufacturing workflows, and integrated machining simulation into enterprise production programs. These innovations enable CNC programmers and machine shops to automate repetitive programming tasks, reduce costly shop-floor errors, and measure gains in machining accuracy and throughput across job shop, aerospace, automotive, and industrial machinery production. By integrating machine learning models, associative CAD-CAM data models, and simulation analytics, CAM platforms deliver continuous insight into production readiness and machining risk, ensuring greater operational efficiency and measurable outcomes. Manufacturers benefit from improved first-time-right machining, lower programming overhead, and more effective use of multi-axis machine tool capacity, especially in high-complexity sectors such as aerospace, medical devices, and tooling. Unifying design, machining, and simulation data across a single platform provides a clearer picture of production readiness, strengthening decision-making and aligning shop-floor execution with broader enterprise manufacturing objectives. This approach empowers organizations to maximize return on manufacturing technology investment, improve production predictability, and maintain competitiveness by ensuring that every part program operates efficiently from design through post-production review.

By machining & production, CNC machining will register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

CNC machining is becoming the fastest-growing production category in the CAM Software Market as job shops and machine tool operators shift from manual and conventional machining toward digitally programmed CNC operations. New vendors can capture market share by offering automated feature recognition, AI-assisted toolpath generation, and prebuilt post-processor libraries that reduce the manual work of programming individual CNC operations. An illustrative example is Autodesk’s September 2025 introduction of Systems Automation Modeler and its Toolpath partnership within Fusion, enabling automated toolpath generation and repeatable manufacturing patterns for CNC programmers. Another example is Siemens’ partnership with CloudNC to bring CAM Assist to NX CAM, automating machining strategy creation for 3- and 3+2-axis CNC programming and reducing programming time from hours to minutes. These moves show that customers increasingly expect automated, AI-assisted programming to be native to the CNC workflow rather than bolted on through separate tools. For emerging vendors, the opportunity is in providing lightweight CNC programming modules, natural-language machining query tools, and benchmarking analytics that connect directly to shop-floor data. Vendors who deliver fast setup, strong machine tool and controller interoperability, and clear attribution from programming time to cycle-time savings will win in CNC-driven CAM software procurement.

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By deployment type, cloud is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Cloud deployment, spanning design, programming, and machining simulation, is emerging as the fastest-growing deployment type in the CAM Software Market, as manufacturers increasingly favor vendor-hosted platforms over infrastructure they must maintain themselves. Enterprise buyers demand platforms that can scale across facilities, integrate with existing PLM and enterprise manufacturing systems, and support both regional and global production programs from one environment. One illustrative move is Autodesk’s cloud-native Fusion platform, which bundles CAM, CAD, and simulation into a single subscription that scales with the number of active programmers rather than per-workstation licenses. Another example is Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, which reported 14% growth in cloud software revenue in the second quarter of 2026, driven mainly by its Manufacturing Industries segment. Vendors can succeed in this segment by building scalable execution infrastructure, offering tiered support for programs ranging from small job shops to large multi-facility manufacturers, and ensuring reliable performance during peak production cycles. Key enablers include enterprise-grade security, single sign-on integration, and dedicated account support, allowing manufacturers to run recurring programming and simulation cycles with predictable, repeatable outcomes.

North America accounts for the largest market during the forecast period.

The North America CAM Software Market is becoming increasingly attractive for new and emerging vendors as enterprise capital budgets and manufacturing technology adoption converge. The region’s dense concentration of aerospace, automotive, and industrial machinery manufacturers drives high-volume part-program requirements, from prototype development to full-rate production, creating sustained demand for platforms that can scale across multiple simultaneous production programs. Autodesk, for instance, has built its positioning around AI-powered Fusion CAM features and tight integration with existing enterprise design systems, reflecting the region’s preference for platforms that plug into an enterprise’s broader technology stack rather than operating as a standalone tool. Siemens has similarly expanded its footprint among large discrete manufacturers by combining NX CAM, simulation, and automation tools within a single Xcelerator platform. These shifts are opening opportunities for CAM providers to deliver solutions that integrate AI, simulation, and associative design-to-manufacturing workflows tailored to the operational needs of high-volume aerospace, automotive, and industrial machinery programs. By focusing on integration depth, modular deployment, and partnerships with machine tool and controller manufacturers, new entrants can establish strong footholds across these sectors. The region’s combination of mature enterprise manufacturing software adoption, dense production calendars, and demand for measurable programming-time attribution positions North America as one of the most attractive markets for innovative CAM vendors.

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Top Companies in CAM Software Market:

The Top Companies in CAM Software Market are Autodesk (US), Siemens (Germany), Hexagon (Sweden), Dassault Systemes (France), Hypertherm (US), PTC (US), SolidCAM (US), TopSolid (France), CAMWorks (US), and MasterCAM (US).

CAM Software Market – Investment & funding +Merger & Acquisition

Investment and Funding Context

Investment activity in the CAM software ecosystem is increasingly focused on AI-enabled CNC programming, machining automation, and the expansion of established software distribution networks. In September 2026, CloudNC raised USD 20 million in new investment capital led by Nimble Ventures to accelerate adoption of CAM Assist, expand into new and existing markets, and develop additional AI-powered manufacturing products, including Quote Agent. In parallel, established industrial technology companies continued to strengthen their CAM portfolios through strategic acquisitions. Sandvik expanded Mastercam’s direct sales and customer support network through acquisitions of regional channel partners in North America, Europe, and India during 2026. These developments highlight two distinct investment priorities: automating CNC programming workflows through AI and expanding the customer reach of established CAM software platforms.

Revenue Shift Context

The CAM software industry is evolving alongside broader manufacturing digitalization, with growing interest in cloud-based deployment, AI-assisted programming, integrated CAD/CAM workflows, and digital twin technologies. According to MarketsandMarkets’ published CAM Software Market report, the global market was projected to grow from USD 3.40 billion in 2024 to USD 5.70 billion by 2030, at a reported CAGR of 9.0%. These figures are from the report published in November 2024 and should be treated as that edition’s forecast, rather than a newly updated 2026 estimate. Although cloud subscriptions and AI-enabled manufacturing tools are relevant areas of development, the available evidence does not establish that cloud revenue is growing faster than traditional CAM licensing across the entire industry.

Mergers & Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the CAM software ecosystem during 2025–2026 have emphasized expanding distribution networks, strengthening customer support, and adding complementary industrial software capabilities. In 2026, Sandvik continued consolidating Mastercam’s regional reseller network through acquisitions involving MLC CAD Systems’ CAM business, Mastercam India, selected assets of CAD/CAM Consulting Services Inc., In-House Solutions, and Cadline. In 2025, Siemens completed its approximately USD 10 billion acquisition of Altair Engineering, expanding its industrial simulation, high-performance computing, data science, and AI capabilities. Hexagon also completed its acquisition of the Geomagic software portfolio from 3D Systems, strengthening its reverse engineering and 3D measurement software capabilities. These transactions illustrate strategic investment in the wider digital manufacturing ecosystem, although not every transaction represents a direct acquisition of a standalone CAM software provider.

CAM Software Market: Selected Mergers & Acquisitions, January 2025–October 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description July 2026 Acquisition Sandvik /

Mastercam (Sweden) Mastercam India and

selected assets of CCCS

(US) Expanded direct sales and local customer

support in India and the US. May 2026 Acquisition Mastercam Italia Cadline (Italy) Expanded Mastercam’s direct presence

and customer support in Italy. March 2026 Acquisition Mastercam

Canada In-House Solutions

(Canada) Strengthened direct customer support

and regional operations in Canada. February 2026 Acquisition Sandvik /

Mastercam (Sweden) CAM business of MLC

CAD Systems (US) Expanded direct sales channels and

regional customer support in the US. April 2025 Acquisition Hexagon

(Sweden) Geomagic software

portfolio from 3D

Systems (US) Added reverse engineering, 3D modeling,

and 3D measurement software

capabilities. March 2025 Acquisition Siemens

(Germany) Altair Engineering (US) Expanded industrial simulation, high-

performance computing, data science,

and AI capabilities.

Company Revenue Share Details

Public financial disclosures from leading CAM software vendors generally do not provide a directly comparable breakdown of CAM-specific revenue across their broader CAD, PLM, simulation, and industrial software portfolios. Consequently, a reliable top-five or top-ten CAM software revenue-share ranking cannot be calculated from these disclosures alone. Major participants in the competitive landscape include Autodesk, Siemens, Hexagon, Dassault Systèmes, and PTC, alongside specialized CAM providers such as Mastercam, SolidCAM, OPEN MIND Technologies, and Tebis. Their competitive positioning reflects differences in machining capabilities, CAD/CAM integration, CNC programming automation, customer support, and manufacturing workflow integration. Future consolidation may involve both diversified industrial software vendors expanding their manufacturing portfolios and specialized CAM providers strengthening their automation and digital manufacturing capabilities.

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