WEMIX Fortifies Network Security with Upgraded CertiK Hunt Bug Bounty Program

The refreshed program features vetted security researchers, revamped reward structure, and payouts up to $10,000 per finding

SINGAPORE, Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — WEMIX, the leading blockchain ecosystem combining over two decades of gaming giant WEMADE‘s AAA game development success with a proprietary Layer-1 mainnet, today announced the relaunch of its joint bug bounty program with global blockchain security leader CertiK. The initiative features a reorganized reward structure and updated verification scope designed to continuously strengthen the security and reliability of the WEMIX3.0 blockchain.

Hosted on CertiK’s dedicated security platform, CertiK Hunt, the program rewards security researchers (ethical or white hat hackers) for identifying and reporting code vulnerabilities, with the payout set according to the severity of the finding. For instance, findings under the “Critical” classification address major risks, such as total network outages or direct financial loss.

Target Scope and New Reward Structure

Under the refreshed framework, bug bounty reports will focus on core components of the ecosystem, including the WEMIX3.0 blockchain (DLT) and Governance Smart Contracts. Rewards are denominated in USD and distributed in Tether (USDT) on the Ethereum network based on vulnerability severity:

Asset Type Severity Level Critical High Medium Blockchain / DLT $10,000 $2,000 $1,000 Smart Contract $2,000 ~ $10,000 $1,000 ~ $2,000 $1,000

Vetted Researchers and Report Verification Process

To ensure high report quality and operational efficiency, participation is restricted to security researchers who have passed CertiK’s vetting process evaluating technical expertise, vulnerability history, and community contributions. Approved researchers are assigned to tier levels (Challenger, Sentinel, Vanguard), with reporting privileges reserved for the top Vanguard tier.

The reporting and payout process proceeds as follows:

Report Submission: Vanguard-tier researchers submit WEMIX3.0 vulnerability reports via CertiK Hunt, including a Proof of Concept (PoC) demonstrating the impact of the vulnerability. Triaging by CertiK: CertiK triages the report and verifies its impact, asset, and severity falls within the scope of the WEMIX3.0 bug bounty program. Review and Confirmation by WEMIX: WEMIX reviews escalated report and confirms reward eligibility*, severity, and final payout amount. Reward Distribution: WEMIX directly disburses rewards following mandatory Know Your Customer (KYC) verification. Researchers can monitor report progress in real-time on CertiK Hunt.

Active participation from security researchers remains vital to safeguarding WEMIX3.0 as the ecosystem grows, reinforcing WEMIX’s commitment to building a safer and more secure network for all users. For full program rules and the submission form, please visit the WEMIX program page within CertiK Hunt: https://hunt.certik.com/explore/wemix.

*Note: Individuals listed on OFAC (SDN) sanction lists, project employees, contractors, and technical contributors compensated within the past year are ineligible. Unfixed vulnerabilities already disclosed in publicly released audit reports are also excluded from reward eligibility.

-ENDS-

About WEMIX:

WEMIX is a leading blockchain ecosystem for gaming and digital economies, powered by its highly scalable, EVM-compatible Layer-1 mainnet, WEMIX3.0. With a wide range of integrated services—including NFTs, DeFi, stablecoin payments, and tokenized in-game assets—WEMIX enables seamless integration between gameplay and real-world value. Designed to be transparent, sustainable, and developer-friendly, WEMIX serves as the foundation for the global Web3 gaming ecosystem. For more information, please visit https://wemix.com/.

About WEMADE

WEMADE is the only company combining over two decades of AAA game development success with a fully operational, game-proven blockchain ecosystem—built entirely on its proprietary Layer-1 mainnet, WEMIX3.0. Known for global hits such as The Legend of Mir, MIR4, NIGHT CROWS and Legend of YMIR, WEMADE is leading the industry in seamlessly integrating gameplay, tokenomics, NFTs, stablecoin payments, and blockchain infrastructure. Through WEMIX PLAY, WEMADE delivers a unified digital economy where players, creators, and investors can own, trade, and benefit from digital assets—powering the next generation of interactive entertainment and driving the evolution of Web3 gaming. For more information, please visit https://wemade.com/.

About CertiK:

CertiK is the largest Web3 security services provider, utilizing industry-leading formal verification technology to protect and monitor blockchain protocols and smart contracts. Founded in December 2017 by professors from Yale University and Columbia University, CertiK applies cutting-edge innovations from academia to enterprise, enabling mission-critical applications to scale with safety and correctness.

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SOURCE WEMIX