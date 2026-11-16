For investors scanning the microcap landscape, ELEKTROS outlines the initiatives it is working to advance-without promising a risk-free outcome.

Millions of market participants follow emerging public companies in search of innovation, growth potential and the next business story worth understanding. ELEKTROS Inc. is putting its own story forward: a developing critical-minerals platform tied to hard-rock lithium opportunities in Sierra Leone, alongside patented electric-vehicle charging technology. The Company believes these areas deserve attention as it works to advance its plans and evaluate strategic paths.

“We know investors have choices. They want to understand what a company is building, what makes its work distinctive and what steps management is taking next. We welcome that scrutiny. Our goal is to build value through real progress-not slogans or promises-and to keep shareholders informed as our business develops,” said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer.

For Investors Looking Past the Headlines

The microcap market attracts investors who are willing to research developing businesses and assess both potential rewards and substantial risks. ELEKTROS encourages that kind of independent review. No stock is a sure thing, and no company can guarantee appreciation, liquidity, a successful commercialization or a particular financial result. Investors should evaluate the Company’s public disclosures, business progress, financial condition and risk factors before making any investment decision.

Building Across Critical Minerals and Advanced Charging

ELEKTROS’ business focus includes hard-rock lithium and critical-minerals opportunities in Sierra Leone, as well as its patented electric-vehicle charging technology. The Company is working to advance these initiatives while evaluating potential strategic opportunities and seeking to build a durable foundation for future growth.

EV Charging Patent

The Company is advancing United States Patent No. 12,522,100 B1, relating to EV charging technology intended to improve charging efficiency and reduce charging times. ELEKTROS is considering potential development, licensing and other strategic paths for this intellectual property. Further engineering, testing, development, commercial arrangements and other conditions may be required before any implementation or commercial outcome. The patent does not, by itself, establish a commercially available product or verified charging-time result.

Patent Reference: United States Patent No. 12,522,100 B1

Patent Link: https://patents.google.com/patent/US12522100B1/en

Looking Ahead

“We are focused on doing the work required to move from opportunity to execution. We appreciate investors who take the time to understand our initiatives, ask thoughtful questions and follow our progress with a clear view of both potential and risk,” said Bleier.

A Broader Critical-Minerals and Materials Landscape

To illustrate the breadth of the publicly traded resource and materials landscape, the Company is identifying the following 80 public-market symbols associated with businesses that have exposure to lithium, rare earths, battery materials, mining, metals, processing or other critical-minerals themes. This is an illustrative industry reference list-not a list of direct peers, partners, competitors, endorsements or investment recommendations. The companies differ significantly in size, assets, geography, stage of development and business mix.

ELEKTROS’ Long-Term Aspiration

Although ELEKTROS is a smaller company today, management aspires to build a stronger and more established business over time, pursuing its own strategy and opportunities in the critical-minerals and advanced-technology landscape.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These statements may include, among other matters, statements regarding ELEKTROS Inc.’s lithium and critical-minerals initiatives, patent portfolio, potential licensing discussions, strategic alternatives, business development plans, market opportunities and long-term growth objectives. No assurance can be given that any anticipated event, transaction, operational milestone, commercial arrangement or strategic objective will occur as described or at all. Statements about the Company’s business prospects, market opportunities or potential investment interest are not guarantees of future performance. The Company’s aspirations do not represent a prediction that it will attain the scale, results, market position or valuation of any other issuer. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and should conduct their own independent due diligence. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Contact Information

ELEKTROS Inc.

Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol: ELEK)

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: www.elektros.energy

West Palm Beach, Florida

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire