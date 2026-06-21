ELEKTROS Inc. Extends a Heartfelt Father’s Day Blessing to Fathers Around the World

ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), publicly traded under ticker symbol ELEK, is honored to extend its warmest wishes to fathers everywhere on this special Father’s Day.

Today, we celebrate the fathers, grandfathers, stepfathers, mentors, and father figures who dedicate their lives to guiding, protecting, teaching, and loving their children. The impact of a caring father reaches far beyond a single day and helps shape families, communities, and future generations.

On behalf of everyone at ELEKTROS Inc., we offer our sincere gratitude to all fathers around the world. Your sacrifices, your dedication, your patience, and your unwavering commitment to your children do not go unnoticed.

May Almighty God bless every father with health, strength, wisdom, happiness, and peace. We recognize how much effort you put into raising your children, how deeply you love them, and how faithfully you care for your families. We believe that every act of kindness, guidance, and love leaves a lasting mark that can never be measured.

We hope that every father is blessed with a bright future, a joyful heart, and countless reasons to smile. May your children continue to make you proud, and may you always know how important and appreciated you truly are.

“This Father’s Day, we simply want fathers everywhere to know that they are valued, respected, and loved,” stated Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of ELEKTROS Inc. “Thank you for all that you do for your families and for future generations. We wish you a wonderful Father’s Day filled with blessings and happiness.”

From all of us at ELEKTROS Inc., Happy Father’s Day.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own independent due diligence before making any investment decisions.

ELEKTROS Inc.

Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol: ELEK)

West Palm Beach, Florida

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire