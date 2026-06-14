Eight New Jersey Complete Care Centers Earn National Quality Award for Commitment to Quality Care

Recognition signifies a formal commitment to continuous improvement and excellence in resident care

Complete Care is proud to announce that eight of its New Jersey skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers have been recognized as recipients of the 2026 Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL).

The following New Jersey Complete Care centers earned the national distinction:

Complete Care at Cedar Grove

Complete Care at Harborage

Complete Care at Park Place

Complete Care at Phillipsburg

Complete Care at Plainfield

Complete Care at Shorrock Gardens

Complete Care at Westfield

Complete Care at Voorhees

The Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award is the first of three progressive levels within the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program. The program recognizes long-term and post-acute care providers across the nation that have demonstrated their dedication to improving quality care and enhancing the lives of the residents they serve.

“We are incredibly proud of the teams at each of these centers for earning this national recognition,” said Dr. Jessica Israel, Chief Medical & Innovation Officer. “This achievement reflects their unwavering commitment to quality, compassion and continuous improvement. Every day, these caregivers, clinicians and support teams work to create exceptional experiences for residents and families, and this award is a testament to their dedication.”

The AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program is a rigorous three-level process in which organizations are evaluated by trained experts against the Baldrige Performance Excellence Framework, a nationally recognized set of standards for organizational excellence. Providers begin their quality improvement journey at the Bronze level by developing an organizational profile that examines key aspects of performance, including leadership, strategy, customer focus and operational effectiveness.

“Having eight New Jersey centers recognized in a single year speaks to the culture of excellence our teams have built and sustained. Quality care is not a one-time achievement-it’s a daily commitment to our residents, patients and families. We are honored to see that commitment recognized on a national level,” Dr. Israel added.

The eight New Jersey recipients are among 14 Complete Care centers across New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware and Wisconsin to earn the 2026 Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award. The recognition underscores Complete Care’s ongoing investment in clinical excellence, resident experience, employee engagement and organizational performance.

“Earning the Bronze Quality Award reflects a strong commitment to continuous improvement and delivering quality care every day,” said AHCA/NCAL President and CEO Clif Porter. “Congratulations to this year’s recipients for taking this important step in the quality journey. We are excited to see all they will accomplish in the years ahead.”

This year, the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program proudly celebrates its 30th anniversary. Since its establishment in 1996, more than 8,000 providers across the country have participated in the rigorous Baldrige-based program to strengthen operations, improve outcomes and enhance the lives of residents and staff.

The 2026 National Quality Award recipients will be recognized during Delivering Solutions 26, the AHCA/NCAL Convention & Expo, October 11-14, 2026, in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Complete Care

Complete Care is a leading provider of post-acute rehabilitation, skilled nursing, long-term care, assisted living and residential living services, operating more than 85 care centers across eight states. Guided by its Standards of Care-Confidence, Compassion, Commitment, Collaboration and Comfort-Complete Care delivers personalized care experiences designed to improve outcomes, support recovery and enhance quality of life. Through advanced clinical programs, strong healthcare partnerships and a commitment to continuous improvement, Complete Care’s mission is to improve the lives it touches through extraordinary care and compassion.

For more information, visit www.mycompletecare.com.

Contact Information

Christina Fleming, cfleming@completecaremgmt.com

SOURCE: Complete Care

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire