Complete Care at Southpointe Earns National Quality Award for Commitment to Quality Care

Recognition signifies a formal commitment to continuous improvement in quality care

Complete Care is proud to announce that Southpointe has been recognized as a recipient of the 2026 Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL).

The national distinction recognizes long-term and post-acute care providers that demonstrate a commitment to enhancing quality care and improving the lives of the residents they serve.

The Bronze Award is the first of three progressive levels within the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program, a rigorous initiative based on the nationally recognized Baldrige Performance Excellence Framework.

“Southpointe’s achievement is a testament to the dedication of our caregivers, clinicians and support staff who work tirelessly each day to provide exceptional care,” said Dr. Jessica Israel, Chief Medical & Innovation Officer. “We are proud to see their commitment to quality recognized on a national stage.”

Across Complete Care, 14 centers earned the 2026 Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award, representing facilities in Connecticut, New Jersey, Delaware and Wisconsin. The recognition underscores the organization’s continued investment in quality outcomes, resident experience, staff development and operational excellence.

“Earning the Bronze Quality Award reflects a strong commitment to continuous improvement and delivering quality care every day,” said AHCA/NCAL President and CEO Clif Porter. “Congratulations to this year’s recipients for taking this important step in the quality journey.”

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program. Since its establishment in 1996, more than 8,000 providers nationwide have participated in the Baldrige-based program designed to strengthen operations, improve outcomes and enhance the lives of residents and staff.

The 2026 National Quality Award recipients will be recognized during Delivering Solutions 26, the AHCA/NCAL Convention & Expo, October 11-14, 2026, in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Complete Care

Complete Care is a leading provider of post-acute rehabilitation, skilled nursing, long-term care, assisted living and residential living services, operating more than 85 care centers across eight states. Guided by its Standards of Care-Confidence, Compassion, Commitment, Collaboration and Comfort-Complete Care delivers personalized care experiences designed to improve outcomes, support recovery and enhance quality of life. Through advanced clinical programs, strong healthcare partnerships and a commitment to continuous improvement, Complete Care’s mission is to improve the lives it touches through extraordinary care and compassion.

For more information, visit www.mycompletecare.com.

CONTACT:

Christina Fleming

cfleming@completecaremgmt.com

SOURCE: Complete Care

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire