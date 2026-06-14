Broward Roofing Pros Awarded as a Trusted Roofing Contractor in Broward County, Florida

Homeowners across Broward County are increasingly turning to Broward Roofing Pros, a licensed local roofing contractor (Florida License #CCC1332489), for roof repairs and replacements and that growing trust has now translated into recognition as one of the most reliable roofing companies serving the area. The timing matters: with hurricane season underway, South Florida homeowners are paying closer attention than ever to who they let onto their roof.

Florida’s roofing market has no shortage of contractors, but fewer that combine licensed crews, hurricane-rated materials, and straightforward pricing across an entire county. Broward Roofing Pros has earned its standing by sticking to a simple formula code-compliant work that meets the state’s High-Velocity Hurricane Zone (HVHZ) requirements, free written estimates with no pressure to commit, and a 10-year workmanship warranty on every job.

“People don’t usually think much about their roof until something goes wrong, and by then they’re stressed and looking for someone they can trust quickly,” said Tom Cohen, CEO of Broward Roofing Pros,. “We try to make that part easy show up, explain things clearly, and do the work right the first time. Whether it’s a small repair in Wilton Manors or a full tile roof replacement in Weston, the standard doesn’t change.”

What Broward Roofing Pros Actually Does

Broward Roofing Pros handles the full range of residential and commercial roofing work: roof replacement, roof repair, tile roofing, flat and TPO roofing, metal roofing, emergency 24/7 repairs, and insurance claims assistance. That last service has become especially relevant lately. Between the 15-year roof age rule many insurers now enforce and the changes coming under Senate Bill 808 in July 2026, a lot of Broward County homeowners are finding their roofs at the center of insurance decisions sometimes without much warning. Broward Roofing Pros works directly with homeowners to document storm damage, deal with adjusters, and keep claims moving instead of stalling out.

Coverage Across Broward County

One thing that sets Broward Roofing Pros apart is consistency, the same licensed crews, the same pricing, and the same warranty no matter which part of Broward County you’re in. That includes Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Davie, Sunrise, Plantation, Deerfield Beach, Tamarac, Lauderhill, Weston, Margate, Coconut Creek, Oakland Park, North Lauderdale, Hallandale Beach, Parkland, Cooper City, Lauderdale Lakes, Dania Beach, West Park, Wilton Manors, and Lighthouse Point.

In practice, that means a homeowner comparing “roofers near me” in Pembroke Pines gets the same crew quality and pricing as someone in Coral Springs or along the coast in Hallandale Beach; there’s no separate “premium” zone or hidden travel surcharge depending on the neighborhood.

Getting Ahead of Hurricane Season

With another active Atlantic hurricane season already underway, Broward Roofing Pros is encouraging homeowners not to wait for a named storm before checking their roof’s condition. The company publishes a steady stream of homeowner guides covering things like pre-storm roof prep, the difference between a ceiling leak and a roof leak, how tile compares to shingle in Florida’s climate, and what actually causes flat roof problems in South Florida aimed at helping people make informed decisions before they’re in crisis mode.

“A trusted roofer isn’t just the one you call after the storm,” Cohen added. “It’s the one who helps you get ready beforehand, gives you a straight answer about what your roof needs, and is still around years later if something comes up.”

About Broward Roofing Pros

Broward Roofing Pros is a licensed roofing contractor (Florida License #CCC1332489) serving homeowners and businesses throughout Broward County, Florida, including Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Coral Springs, and Weston, among all 25 cities in the county. Services include roof replacement, roof repair, tile roofing, flat and TPO roofing, metal roofing, insurance claims assistance, and 24/7 emergency repairs, all backed by a 10-year warranty.

For a free written estimate, call (954) 451-1510, email info@browardroofingpros.com, or visit https://browardroofingpros.com.

Media Contact

Broward Roofing Pros Broward County, Florida Phone: (954) 451-1510 Email: info@browardroofingpros.com Website: https://browardroofingpros.com

SOURCE: Broward Roofing Pros

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