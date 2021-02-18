Eduardo Solana Joins TVU Networks as Sales Director for Latin America

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – February 17, 2021 – TVU Networks, a market and technology leader in cloud and IP-based live video solutions, today announced Eduardo Solana has joined the company as sales director for Latin America and the Caribbean. Based in Mexico, he is an industry veteran who is widely known in the region and will provide strategy and leadership to the company’s regional team.

“The addition of Eduardo as the new sales director for Latin America aligns with our strategy of driving further growth in the region,” said Rafael Castillo, vice president and general manager of TVU Networks for Europe and Latin America. “The timing is perfect, as TVU has adopted a complete solution approach when talking with our customers. Eduardo brings the same solutions DNA to the team, and I am confident he will continue to lead TVU in the right strategic direction.”

Solana joined the TVU Networks team this month after 23 years with Avid Technology, where he led Latin America business efforts and built a solid track record of increasing sales, building relationships, and providing superior customer service. He will be responsible for the entire region except for Brazil, where Eduardo Mune remains as sales director. Edgar Chávez, sales manager for North Latin America and the Caribbean, and Francisco Aguayo, sales manager for South Latin America, will report to Solana.

“There is no better time to join a company like TVU, as we can help our clients solve their current challenges for cloud-based productions,” said Solana. “I see great potential for TVU in Latin America, and I’m excited to be part of a team that is well positioned to succeed. We look forward to reconnecting with clients and partners throughout Latin America to understand their needs and discuss our solutions.”

About TVU Networks®

TVU Networks is a global organization with more than 3,000 customers using its IP and cloud-based workflow solutions across multiple industries including news, entertainment media, sports, corporate, streaming, houses of worship and government. Through the use of AI and automation driven technology, TVU helps broadcasters realize an efficient metadata and story-centric workflow through its TVU MediaMind platform for live video content acquisition, indexing, production, distribution and management. The company has been on the forefront of developing the tools needed to revolutionize and streamline the Media Supply Chain. TVU is a critical part of the operations of many major media companies worldwide and is a Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award winner.