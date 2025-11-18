Ecora Resources PLC Announces Director Share Dealings in Company

Ecora (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR)(OTCQX:ECRAF) (“Ecora” or the “Company”) has received notification of the following transaction by CH Invest GmbH, a Person Closely Associated (“PCA”) with Ms. Christine Coignard, Non-Executive Director of Ecora.

On 14 November 2025, CH Invest GmbH acquired 11,400 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company at an average approximate price of £0.922 per share.

This transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Director Share Dealings – Further information

In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the relevant FCA notification is set out below.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name CH Invest GmbH 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Person closely associated with Ms. Christine Coignard, Non-Executive Director of Ecora Resources PLC b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Ecora Resources PLC b. LEI 213800LXSV317746JZ71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.9219 11,400 d. Aggregated information · Aggregated volume · Price See above e. Date of the transaction 14 November 2025 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information:

Ecora Resources PLC +44 (0) 20 3435 7400 Jason Gray – Company Secretary Website: www.ecora-resources.com FTI Consulting +44(0) 20 3727 1000 Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis ecoraresources@fticonsulting.com

