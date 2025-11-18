From insight to action: TeamViewer launches Tia, the Intelligent Agent for autonomous IT support

GÖPPINGEN, Germany, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TeamViewer, a global leader in digital workplace solutions, today announced the next leap in its AI journey at Microsoft Ignite: Tia, the intelligent agent designed to transform how IT issues are found, fixed, and prevented.

AI is evolving from guiding human decisions to taking meaningful action. Tia represents the next step in this shift, moving from assistive to agentic intelligence and turning AI from a passive advisor into an active problem solver. Integrated into TeamViewer ONE, Tia brings together the company’s strengths in remote connectivity and digital employee experience to create a unified environment where IT problems can be identified and resolved autonomously.

“Tia is a step toward a workplace where technology simply works,” said Mei Dent, Chief Product and Technology Officer at TeamViewer. “It’s the beginning of a more agentic future, where intelligent systems take initiative responsibly, learn from context, and redefine what productivity feels like in the digital era.”

Tia operates across devices and systems, leveraging contextual insights from device and session data to detect, diagnose, and resolve issues faster. It learns how problems occur, recommends relevant remediations and automations, and generates the scripts to execute them. Routine disruptions such as login errors, configuration faults, or application slowdowns can be handled automatically within policy, while complex cases remain under IT oversight. It also provides customizable dashboards that give teams tailored views of key metrics, data sources, and trends to visualize anomalies, performance, and automation outcomes. This creates a continuous learning loop that helps IT anticipate issues and keeps employees productive.

At its core, Tia runs on a multi-agent framework with specialized agents covering performance, connectivity, application support, and account management. These agents share intelligence to expand IT capacity, accelerate resolution, and improve long-term system stability.

TeamViewer research reveals the impact of IT dysfunction: 76% of employees lose more than a day each month to technical issues, while nearly half (48%) believe AI could help eliminate that friction. Yet many organizations still hesitate to trust AI to take meaningful action or have seen limited results from early tools. Tia bridges that gap with deep diagnostic intelligence and transparent, policy-controlled automation. By resolving issues in the background, Tia builds on DEX insights to not only remove friction from the digital workplace but also deepen visibility into how technology performs and where it can improve, ensuring employees can work without interruptions or frustration.

Tia is part of TeamViewer’s long-term vision for Autonomous Endpoint Management, an intelligent framework where systems act with awareness and accountability under human guidance. Building on the foundation of TeamViewer Session Insights, it connects in-session expertise with autonomous actions that extend beyond a single support interaction.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer provides a Digital Workplace platform that connects people with technology – enabling, improving and automating digital processes to make work work better.

In 2005, TeamViewer started with software to connect to computers from anywhere to eliminate travel and enhance productivity. It rapidly became the de facto standard for remote access and support and the preferred solution for hundreds of millions of users across the world to help others with IT issues. Today, more than 645,000 customers across industries rely on TeamViewer to optimize their digital workplaces – from small to medium sized businesses to the world’s largest enterprises – empowering both desk-based employees and frontline workers.

Organizations use TeamViewer’s solutions to prevent and resolve disruptions with digital endpoints of any kind, securely manage complex IT and industrial device landscapes, and enhance processes with augmented reality powered workflows and assistance – leveraging AI and integrating seamlessly with leading tech partners. Against the backdrop of global digital transformation and challenges like shortage of skilled labor, hybrid working, accelerated data analysis and the rise of new technologies, TeamViewer’s solutions offer a clear value add by increasing productivity, reducing machine downtime, speeding up talent onboarding, and improving customer and employee satisfaction.

The company is headquartered in Göppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,900 people globally. In 2024, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 671 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at



www.teamviewer.com



.

