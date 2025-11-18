Nextech3D.ai Accelerates Eventdex Integration; Expands AI Matchmaking and Achieves Milestone Production of 800 Interactive Floor Plans in 2025

Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQX:NEXCF)(FSE:1SS), an AI-first 3D modeling and event technology company, today announced major milestones across its unified event-tech platform, including accelerated integration of its newly acquired Eventdex registration system, expanded deployments of its AI matchmaking engine, and milestone production of 800 floor plans in 2025. Through its flagship Map D’s interactive floor plan management platform and Eventdex platforms, the company powers thousands of events annually, delivering interactive floor mapping, exhibitor management, registration, ticketing, mobile apps, AR navigation, and AI matchmaking.

Eventdex Integration Ahead of Schedule

Following the recent acquisition of Eventdex, Nextech3D.ai has completed the first phase of technical integration between Eventdex and Map D, creating a unified event operations ecosystem.

Phase one milestones:

Shared user, event, and ticketing database

Synchronized registration, ticketing, and badge printing all in one solution.

Connected mobile app data feeds without wifi

Unified product bundle available to customers

“These achievements position Nextech3D.ai as one of the only companies offering a full, modern, end-to-end event technology suite,” said Evan Gappelberg, CEO.

AI Matchmaking Expansion and Algorithm Upgrades

AI matchmaking continues to be one of the Company’s most sought-after premium modules. Recent updates include the rollout of Preference Scoring v2, featuring:

Enhanced ML attribute weighting

Real-time clustering of attendee behavior and interests

Improved exhibitor-buyer pairing accuracy (72% → 87%)

Automated multi-party meeting scheduling

Deeper integration with registration flows for higher data capture

Eventdex AI Matchmaking uses proprietary machine-learning algorithms to intelligently connect attendees, exhibitors, and sponsors based on shared business interests and behavioral data. The technology is fully integrated with Nextech3D.ai’s event platform and its Blockchain Ticketing solution, creating a seamless workflow from registration to networking and analytics.

Key Highlights

YTD 2025 revenue for Eventdex AI Matchmaking, hitting $100,000 milestone.

Significant adoption by enterprise and association events globally

Higher average contract value (ACV) through bundled sales with registration, ticketing, and floor-mapping products

Scalable growth model reinforced by the upcoming 2026 Event Token launch, which will extend loyalty, access, and engagement across the entire Nextech3D.ai ecosystem

Achieves Milestone Production of 800 Interactive Floor Plans in 2025

Nextech3D.ai’s Map D division has reached a significant production milestone with 800 interactive event floor plans created in 2025, marking the Company’s highest annual output to date.

Interactive floor plans are one of the Company’s most widely adopted products, used by associations, trade shows, and conference organizers to sell exhibitor booths, manage event layouts, and drive sponsor visibility.

Financial implications of this milestone:

Creates a scalable recurring revenue base from annual event renewals

Drives high-margin SaaS revenue across mapping and exhibitor management

Provides a direct pipeline for cross-selling Eventdex registration, ticketing, and AI matchmaking

Strengthens customer stickiness and multi-year retention

“The production of 800 floor plans this year demonstrates the scale, demand, and operational efficiency of our event-technology platform,” said CEO Evan Gappelberg. “Every floor plan represents an entire event lifecycle where we can now sell multiple modules.”

Growing Momentum Heading Into 2026

Nextech3D.ai continues to demonstrate strong commercial traction:

Sequential quarterly revenue growth of ~20% as reported on October 30th, 2025.

Gross margins ~88% as reported on October 30th, 2025.

Increased demand for multi-product bundles registration + mapping + mobile + AI matchmaking + ticketing.

Expanding 2026 event pipeline across associations, trade shows, and corporate conferences

“Our team is executing at a very high level,” added Gappelberg. “With Eventdex integrated, AI matchmaking scaling, and blockchain ticketing advancing faster than expected, we believe Nextech3D.ai is entering a positive inflection point.”

A Unified Vision for 2026 and Beyond

Nextech3D.ai is now positioned with a powerful combined platform, integrating:

AI

3D & spatial computing

Ticketing & registration

Event mapping

Blockchain

This positions the Company at the intersection of large global markets: event technology and digital ticketing, both undergoing major shifts.

Nextech3D.AI is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced issuance of an aggregate of 3,688,218 common shares at a deemed price of Cdn$0.19 per share in consideration of past services.

The shares are subject to a four month hold period in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act“) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQX:NEXCF)(FSE:1SS) is an AI-first technology company developing advanced 3D modeling, spatial computing solutions, and full-stack event technology, including AI matchmaking, interactive mapping, registration, and blockchain-powered ticketing.

