Ebestron Explains Dual Cartridge Selection for Two-Component Adhesive Dispensing

Ebestron explains how buyers can match dual cartridge capacity, mixing ratio, mixer connection and dispensing equipment before selecting a two-component adhesive package.

Ebestron is outlining how industrial adhesive users can match a dual cartridge with its dispensing gun and static mixer. The explanation draws on the company’s published cartridge and mixer specifications and addresses a recurring selection problem: matching the advertised package capacity while overlooking the connection, material ratio or equipment fit.

This guidance separates the decisions involved in storing, metering and mixing a two-component adhesive. It covers cartridge capacity, barrel materials, mixer connections and the practical checks needed before a sample becomes a production component. These are packaging specifications. They do not establish that a particular adhesive formulation has been qualified in every listed combination.

Capacity and mixing ratio answer different questions

Ebestron’s 50 ml dual cartridge page lists mix ratios of 1:1, 2:1, 4:1 and 10:1. Capacity describes the quantity held in the package. Ratio describes the intended relationship between the component volumes. Selecting a capacity without confirming the ratio can therefore leave a buyer with a package that fits the workbench but does not match the adhesive instructions.

For its 200 ml range, Ebestron describes a total volume of 200 ml, with 100 ml in each chamber for the 1:1 version and a different split for the 2:1 version. That distinction matters when an adhesive user moves from small trials to longer dispensing runs. A larger package should preserve the required proportion rather than introduce a different one for convenience.

Where it stops: these are package specifications. The adhesive supplier’s instructions remain the reference for the required formulation ratio and whether that ratio is stated by volume or by weight. The two descriptions should not be treated as interchangeable without checking the component densities.

Barrel material and piston design need separate checks

The published 50 ml range includes PP, PA and PBT material options. These abbreviations identify different polymers; they do not mean that all versions are compatible with the same chemicals or storage conditions. A purchasing specification should name the selected body material and the adhesive that will contact it, rather than describing the item only as a plastic cartridge.

For the 200 ml product, Ebestron lists twin pistons vented for air release and an O-ring sealing ring. That identifies features to inspect during a filling trial. It does not establish a storage-life claim for an untested formulation or remove the need to assess leakage, piston movement and the filled package after storage.

A useful trial keeps the adhesive formulation, filling method and storage conditions identifiable. If the package changes shape, the piston becomes difficult to advance or material appears behind the seal, the result should be investigated before increasing the order quantity. Increasing dispensing force is not a substitute for understanding the cause.

Connection style comes before mixer length

The mixer catalogue identifies MBH 06-16 with a 50 ml bayonet connection and MCH 06-24 with a 200 ml bell-mouth connection. Those connection descriptions are part of the selection, not incidental labels. A nozzle chosen because it looks similar in length can still be the wrong interface for the cartridge outlet.

Independent dispensing supplier Intertronics likewise identifies connection type, internal diameter, element design, element count and tip termination as selection considerations in its published mixing-nozzle guidance. Mixer specifications consequently need more than an overall length or a photograph. Each inlet must fit the package, while its internal geometry and outlet must suit the dispensing process.

For a replacement order, the existing part code, an outlet photograph and a dimensioned drawing are useful starting points. Final acceptance still depends on the actual package and material. A connection that can be pushed together during inspection has not, by that observation alone, demonstrated a secure dispensing fit.

Component checks before substituting a mixer

Another catalogue entry, MBQ 05-16, identifies a quadro mixer for 50 ml applications and describes it as low-waste. Its geometry differs from the helical examples above. These entries help identify the product under discussion; they do not establish that the mixers can replace one another or deliver the same result with a particular adhesive. The comparison below sets out the practical checks that remain.

Selection pointDetail to identifyCheck before substitution Outlet interfaceBayonet or bell-mouth connectionCartridge outlet and retaining fit Internal geometryHelical or quadro mixerActual retained material and mixing result Working setupSpecified cartridge and dispensing equipmentSecure seating, steady output and accepted cure Where it stops: a description such as low-waste is a catalogue designation. This release does not report a measured reduction in adhesive consumption. Any purchasing comparison should measure useful dispensed material and discarded residue under the intended working conditions.

Gun thrust ratio is not the adhesive mixing ratio

Ebestron’s dispensing-gun page lists mechanical thrust ratios from 10:1 to 26:1 for its manual equipment. Those figures describe the gun’s mechanical advantage. They should not be read as instructions to change the proportions of resin and hardener. The cartridge ratio and the gun thrust ratio belong to different parts of the selection problem.

The equipment specification should therefore identify the cartridge format, the arrangement of its pistons and the required drive configuration. If operation becomes unusually difficult, the check should include the cartridge seating, piston condition, mixer and material condition. Choosing a stronger gun without resolving a mismatch can hide the cause of the problem.

For a production trial, the relevant observation is whether the matched setup delivers the required bead or shot throughout the intended working sequence. Operator effort is useful information, but it does not by itself demonstrate correct mixing or an acceptable cured bond.

A sample should be evaluated as a complete dispensing setup

Ebestron’s explanation places the sample check ahead of a bulk component substitution. The package, pistons, cap, mixer and gun should be identified together so that a later reorder refers to the combination actually evaluated. An empty-barrel check has limits. It cannot show how a filled cartridge behaves during dispensing.

A practical buyer checklist covers the following observations:

Confirm that the ordered cartridge ratio matches the adhesive instructions and that volume and weight descriptions have not been confused.

Record the body material, piston design and mixer code used in the sample, including the selected outlet connection.

Inspect the filled cartridge for leakage and check that it seats securely in the intended dispensing gun.

Observe dispensing after normal starts and interruptions, using the adhesive supplier’s instructions for any purge or mixer replacement.

Evaluate the dispensed material and cured result against requirements agreed for the actual application.

Keep the accepted component references with the trial record before placing a repeat order.

This checklist is a planning aid, not a published test report. No production performance, service life or universal compatibility claim is established by this release. Application-specific acceptance criteria remain the responsibility of the material supplier and the team qualifying the assembled process.

Compare material use over the intended work pattern

The catalogue’s low-waste mixer designation raises a practical purchasing question: how much material reaches an acceptable assembly during the real working sequence? Comparing only the purchase price of empty mixing nozzles leaves that question unanswered. Buyers can record the useful dispensed quantity alongside any starting purge, material remaining in discarded mixers and rejected output.

A continuous dispensing run and a series of short, interrupted jobs need separate observations. The number of mixer changes and the timing of those changes should follow the adhesive supplier’s instructions and the actual work pattern. Shortening a mixer merely to reduce retained material is not evidence that mixing remains adequate. Any proposed substitute should be assessed for both consumption and the accepted cured result before its apparent saving enters a purchasing calculation.

About Shanghai Ebestron New Materials Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Ebestron New Materials Co., Ltd., based in Kunshan, Jiangsu, China, supplies adhesive packaging consumables, including dual cartridges, static mixers, dispensing guns and precision tips. Its published product information provides component options for industrial two-component dispensing applications.

Buyers comparing a cartridge, mixer and gun combination can consult Ebestron’s adhesive packaging and dispensing-component range for product details and enquiries. Lucy, Marketing Manager, is listed as the public company contact at lucy@adhesivepacks.com. An enquiry should identify the intended adhesive, package format, ratio and existing equipment so that the requested components can be discussed together.

Company Information

Company – Shanghai Ebestron New Materials Co., Ltd.

Contact Person – Lucy

Email – lucy@adhesivepacks.com

Phone – +86 137 1337 2814

Address – Kunshan, Jiangsu, China

Website – https://adhesivespackage.com/

SOURCE: Shanghai Ebestron New Materials Co., Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire