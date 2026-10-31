BBP Explains Stage Count and Layout in Multistage Centrifugal Pump Selection

BBP Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (BBP), a Beijing-based industrial pump manufacturer, is publishing a technical explanation of how buyers can specify a multistage centrifugal pump before they request quotations.

BBP Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (BBP), a Beijing-based industrial pump manufacturer, is publishing a technical explanation of how buyers can specify a multistage centrifugal pump before they request quotations. The explanation draws on the company’s published specifications for vertical, horizontal, boiler-feed and high-pressure multistage centrifugal pumps, which cover 1-200 m³/h at heads up to 240 m. Its scope is deliberately narrow: how many stages a duty needs, and whether a vertical or horizontal layout suits the plant room.

Both questions are settled on the datasheet, long before installation. A pump with too many stages still reaches its pressure, so the error is easy to miss at acceptance and expensive to carry through the service life. A layout chosen on price alone can leave a site short of suction margin or floor space. This release sets out the published figures behind each decision and the points where those figures stop applying.

What a multistage design does that a larger impeller cannot

The Hydraulic Institute describes multistage pumps as using multiple impellers plus diffusing element stages to develop higher head, with head added in series from one stage to the next. Its pump guidance names boiler feed and reverse osmosis among the common uses. A compact impeller is repeated instead of enlarged, and the shaft does not have to turn faster to reach a high discharge pressure.

BBP’s multistage centrifugal pump designs link 2 to 28 impellers in series on one common shaft. Each impeller hands the liquid to a diffuser, which converts velocity into pressure before the next stage takes over. At a fixed flow, total head rises roughly in step with the number of stages. That proportional behaviour is the whole point of the design, and it is also the reason stage count deserves its own line in the specification.

Stage count is where most selections go wrong

Adding a stage always adds head. It does not always add value. BBP’s multistage page cites field data showing an approximate 2-4% hydraulic efficiency loss for each stage added beyond the number that keeps the duty point near best efficiency. The company also reports receiving tenders that ask for ten stages where eight would place the operating point closer to that band, with less axial load on the thrust bearing as a side benefit.

One published example from the company’s boiler-feed work shows the effect at motor level. A customer replacing a 12-year-old horizontal unit moved from 12 stages to 10 for an identical head requirement, and the rated motor power dropped from 18.5 kW to 15 kW. That is a single reported case, not a general rule. Still, it shows why an offer with more stages than the duty needs is not a free safety margin.

Where it stops: fewer stages only help while the remaining ones still deliver the required head at the rated flow. Cutting a stage to save power and then running the pump at the edge of its curve trades one problem for another. The target is the minimum stage count that keeps the duty point inside the best-efficiency band of the smallest frame able to reach the pressure.

Suction margin is decided at the first impeller

Under the Hydraulic Institute definition, the NPSH required by a pump is the NPSH available that causes total head, or first-stage head in multistage pumps, to fall by 3%. The first impeller carries the hardest suction duty. It has to accelerate liquid from suction pressure without cavitating, while every later stage receives liquid that is already under pressure.

For buyers the consequence is direct: adding stages downstream does not change NPSH required at the suction flange, so a deeper stack cannot rescue a marginal suction. BBP lists typical NPSHr at the best-efficiency point of 2.5-4 m for its vertical units and 3.5-6 m for its horizontal ring-section units. Those ranges describe families, and the figure that matters is the one for the offered model at the actual flow.

Where it stops: a catalogue range is not a site survey. If NPSH available is close to the published figure, the fix belongs upstream, in a larger suction line, fewer elbows ahead of the pump or a slower motor frame. None of those problems is solved by adding stages, and running with a thin margin raises the risk of vibration and seal damage long before the pump visibly fails.

Vertical inline or horizontal ring-section

The second decision is layout. BBP builds its vertical multistage pump line, the QDL and QDLS series, with inline suction and discharge at the same level and a cartridge mechanical seal. Its horizontal QD and QDG units use a segmented ring-section casing on a foot-mounted frame, with an external balance drum and a dedicated thrust pad. The company’s published comparison for the 32 kW class puts the two side by side.

Published figure (32 kW class)Vertical inline (QDL/QDLS)Horizontal ring-section (QD/QDG) Plant-room footprint0.35-0.45 m²1.0-1.2 m² with suction and discharge elbows Mechanical seal interval, typical duty24-36 months12-24 months Hydraulic efficiency at best efficiency65-75%68-78% Axial thrust handling Internal hydraulic balance and thrust bearing External balance drum and thrust pad Listed best fit High head, limited floor area, inline piping Heavy-duty, high-flow service Read together, the rows describe a trade-off rather than a winner. The horizontal design shows slightly higher efficiency at its best point, 68-78% against 65-75%, while the vertical design needs less than half the floor area and stretches the seal interval. A plant room in a high-rise building leans one way; a quarry dewatering station with space to spare leans the other. Because the figures are given for typical duty and set stage counts, they frame the comparison rather than replace a model-specific curve.

Temperature and head limits that change the architecture

Two duty conditions move a selection out of the standard families. Hot water is the first. In BBP’s selection matrix, fluid above 70°C, such as boiler feed or hot condensate return, goes to the boiler-feed specialty design, and the vertical range adds a high-temperature variant, QDL-H, next to the cast iron QDL and the 316 SS QDLS. The company specifies these units on deaerator outlet temperature and condensate chemistry, not on flow alone.

Very high head is the second. Reverse osmosis membrane feed appears in the published application table at 10-60 m³/h and 180-240 m of head, assigned to the high-pressure architecture in 316 SS or duplex stainless steel. Beyond about 200 m the standard vertical envelope stops being the default, and the material call follows the water chemistry as closely as the pressure.

Where it stops: a temperature or head figure picks the family, not the seal compound or the wetted material. A boiler-feed pump ordered on flow and head without the condensate chemistry is still an incomplete specification. Teams that cannot yet state that chemistry should record it as an open item instead of letting the offer assume a default.

Speed, motor frame and acceptance test belong on the datasheet

Rotational speed follows the electricity supply. BBP’s QDL and QDLS series run at 2,900 rpm on 50 Hz and 3,500 rpm on 60 Hz, on IEC B5 or NEMA C-face motors. A curve quoted at one frequency does not describe the same pump on the other, so the site’s supply frequency belongs in the enquiry.

Acceptance testing is the other line worth stating up front. For its high-pressure multistage range, the company lists ISO 9906 Grade 2B acceptance, with Grade 1B available for critical-service tenders. Stock QDL and QDLS models are staged in 3-6 weeks from purchase order, while OEM builds run 6-12 weeks including engineering validation and factory acceptance testing. A tighter test grade or a witnessed test adds time, and that time belongs in the project schedule before the order is placed.

What to fix before comparing quotations

Offers for a multistage centrifugal pump can only be compared when they answer the same questions. Before sending an enquiry, the buying team can settle the following points:

State the duty point as flow and head together, with the minimum and maximum operating points, so each supplier can test its stage count against the best-efficiency band.

Measure or calculate NPSH available at the site and send it with the enquiry; compare it with the NPSH required of the offered model, not the family range.

Choose a vertical or horizontal layout on floor space, piping routing and seal access, and record the reason for the choice.

Give liquid temperature and chemistry, especially for boiler feed, condensate return or reverse osmosis duty.

Set the supply frequency, motor efficiency class and acceptance test grade, and ask every supplier to quote against the same grade.

Review each offer for stage count. Where two suppliers propose different numbers of stages for one duty, ask both to show where the duty point sits on their curve.

An offer with an extra stage or a larger motor can look safer on paper. Over a long running life, the pump that sits closest to its best-efficiency point at the real duty is the one that keeps energy and maintenance costs under control.

About BBP Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

BBP Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is an industrial pump manufacturer based in Fengtai District, Beijing, China. The company produces ten pump lines, among them slurry, sewage, split case, multistage, booster and chemical pumps, and keeps casting, machining, assembly and hydraulic acceptance testing in-house.

Engineers weighing stage counts or layouts for a pressure-boosting, boiler-feed or reverse osmosis duty can review BBP’s industrial pump range for product details and enquiries. The public company contact is contact@bbpmfg.com. An enquiry that includes the duty point, NPSH available, liquid temperature and supply frequency allows the multistage options to be compared on the same basis.

Company Information

Company – BBP Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Contact Person – BBP Manufacturing

Email – contact@bbpmfg.com

Phone – +86 182 1085 0516

Address – Beijing, China

Website – https://bbpmfg.com/

SOURCE: BBP Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire