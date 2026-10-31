Commercial Cleaning Business Funding: How Established Cleaning Companies Can Take On Bigger Contracts Before the First Invoice Pays

GetABusinessLoan.com details how operating cleaning companies can cover crews, equipment and supplies while new commercial accounts ramp up.*

Winning a large commercial cleaning contract, such as an office campus, medical facility or multi-site retail account, is a milestone for an established cleaning company. It also comes with costs that start long before the first invoice is paid. GetABusinessLoan.com is detailing how operating cleaning businesses can finance that stretch without draining the cash that supports their existing accounts.

The expense list arrives all at once. A new account may require additional crew members on payroll from the first week, new floor machines or vehicles, a larger supply inventory and insurance adjustments, while the client may pay on 30- or 60-day terms. Companies that try to cover all of it from operating cash can end up passing on contracts they are fully capable of servicing.

“Growth is the good problem, but it is still a cash problem,” said Justin Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of GetABusinessLoan.com. “A cleaning company that has earned a bigger contract should be able to staff it properly from day one. We structure the financing around how the business actually earns.”

Depending on the company, commercial cleaning business funding can take the form of working capital to cover payroll and supplies, a business line of credit to draw on as accounts are added, equipment-focused term financing or financing against outstanding client invoices. The right fit depends on contract size, client payment terms and the company’s existing cash flow.

GetABusinessLoan.com is a business finance company, not a marketplace. It funds in-house first and brings in vetted partners only when the fit is better elsewhere. The company works with established U.S. businesses, typically at least one year in operation with real revenue, and does not fund startups. Funding ranges from $25,000 to $10 million, based on a short online application and four months of business bank statements. Pre-approval typically arrives in two to four hours after documents are received, and the initial review involves no hard credit check.*

Solomon noted that not every contract is worth borrowing for. If the margins on a new account are too thin to carry the cost of capital, his advice is to say so before the owner signs. “A loan should follow a plan,” he said. Owners are walked through real cost, terms and prepayment options before they commit.

*Pre-approval and funding times vary by file and are not guaranteed. “No hard credit check” refers to the initial review.

About GetABusinessLoan.com

GetABusinessLoan.com is a business finance company that helps established U.S. businesses secure funding built around their needs – not a bank’s products. Funding in-house first and through vetted partners, it offers working capital, term loans, lines of credit, factoring, and more, with honest, one-on-one advice. Learn more at https://getabusinessloan.com.

Media Contact:

Justin Solomon, GetABusinessLoan.com

866-930-9732

justin@getabusinessloan.com

SOURCE: Get a Business Loan

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire