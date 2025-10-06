CAPER 2025 Next Stop for FOR-A Latin America and the Caribbean

Miami, October 6, 2025 – FOR-A Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) will bring its industry-leading signal processing, frame rate conversion and graphics playout software to CAPER 2025, running October 7-9 in Buenos Aires. This marks the 33rd CAPER expo, which highlights the latest innovations in broadcasting, digital media, and entertainment. FOR-A LAC will exhibit within the booth of partner company SVC – Sistemas de Video Comunicaciones S.A. (Booth B-03 and B-07).

“We’re eager to show broadcasters and content creators how FOR-A can simplify workflows while raising production quality,” said Mario Rodriguez, Sales Director, FOR-A Latin America and the Caribbean. “From the power and flexibility of our FA-1616 multi-channel signal processor to the creative possibilities with ClassX LiveBoard graphics playout, our solutions help content producers deliver more – with confidence and efficiency. We look forward to reconnecting with our current customers, meeting new ones, and engaging in productive meetings during the show.”

FOR-A’s FA-1616 multi-channel processor is the ultimate showcase of FOR-A’s software-defined approach with its “anything in, anything out” architecture that supports up to 32 streams. With SMPTE ST 2110 and ST 2022 interfaces, the FA-1616 multi-channel processor is an ideal gateway between SDI and IP as well as IP to IP and SDI to SDI. The FA-1616’s frame synchronizer also supports 4K/12G-SDI/High Dynamic Range/Wide Color Gamut and simultaneous processing of 4K UHD and HD video by using four channels together as a 4K processor. Latest enhancements to the FA-1616 include expanded format support and improved integration capabilities.

FOR-A will also highlight the LiveBoard graphics playout software from ClassX. LiveBoard will be shown integrated with MOS protocol working within an SNEWS newsroom control system. ClassX LiveBoard software perfectly fits into workflows where the operator needs to trigger broadcast graphics playout from a FOR-A video switcher. The FOR-A video switcher and LiveBoard are connected to the FOR-A ControlPanel Connector via TCP/IP.

“FOR-A’s strength lies in its ability to provide end-to-end systems tailored to the unique demands of the Latin American markets,” added Rodriguez. “Whether our clients are building a mobile unit in Colombia or upgrading a 4K studio in São Paulo, our integrated approach offers better value, simpler operation, and greater profitability for system integrators and broadcasters alike.”