EAW Showcases New Accessory Options for Esteemed AC6 Column Loudspeaker at 2023 InfoComm Show

Pole Mount, Stacking Plate and Stinger Accessories Increase AC6 Portability for Production Companies

ORLANDO, FL, MAY 11, 2023 – Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®) will showcase a variety of new accessories to support its AC6 2-Way Full Range ADAPTive Column Loudspeaker at the 2023 InfoComm Show (Booth 5243 and in its demo room, W222A), including a pole mount, stacking plate and stinger offerings. Ideal for production companies and partners, EAW’s newest AC6 accessories increase loudspeaker portability, allowing for ease of travel and the expansion of its mounting options.

All three AC6 accessory options create an enhanced user experience for production companies. Pole mounting and stinger accessories ease mobility of the loudspeaker, enabling users to take AC6 anywhere on the road for demo tours, live events and more. Additionally, with a stacking plate, two AC6 loudspeakers can now be combined, allowing for the movement of multiple speakers as a single unit.

“The addition of these new accessories for AC6 will be a great asset to our partner production companies,” says TJ Smith, president of Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW). “The ability to mobilize AC6 opens a world of possibilities, allowing for both customer and business growth.”

The newest addition to the ADAPTive line, AC6 includes the same cutting-edge features as its predecessors. Managed via EAW’s Resolution™ 2 software, AC6 can compensate for coverage and directivity with its ADAPTive Performance™ technology, producing three-dimensional coverage that makes it perfect for the most acoustically challenged room or venue. Additionally, utilizing six low frequency transducers and 30 high frequency transducers allows AC6 to produce studio quality audio from 20kHz, all the way down to 65Hz, at any volume.

EAW’s AC6 2-Way Full Range ADAPTive Column Loudspeaker, and its pole mount, stinger and stacking plate accessories, can be viewed at InfoComm 2023 (Booth 5243 and in its demo room, W222A).