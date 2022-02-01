KRK Launches ROKIT Generation Five Studio Monitors

Next-gen ROKIT Features Three New Voicing Modes, Enhanced Tweeter Design, and a Refreshed LCD

NASHVILLE, MARCH 26, 2024 ― As the unwavering cornerstone of professional audio monitoring for over three decades, KRK earned its reputation through a rich history of innovation and precision. Building off this legacy, Gibson introduces the newest addition to KRK’s impressive range of professional audio solutions: theROKIT Generation Five Studio Monitors. Offered in three sizes — five, seven, and eight-inch — these advanced, active, two-way studio reference monitors feature three new voicing modes, an enhanced tweeter design, and a refreshed LCD.

KRK ROKIT Generation Five monitors were created to meet the diverse needs of musicians, composers, producers, and sound engineers by providing the tools needed to reproduce every nuance of a production with astonishing clarity. The ROKIT Generation Five line is available through select dealers and online at krkmusic.com.

“Featuring KRK’s world-renowned sound along with new technology and tuning parameters to truly dial-in the listening experience, the KRK ROKIT Generation Five is a must-have studio solution for the most demanding creators,” says Sterling Doak, Senior Director of Marketing for Gibson. “KRK engineers continually pull from the brand’s legacy of trust and performance to refine its studio monitors — blending cutting-edge technology with the time-tested principles of audio engineering. The same holds true for this latest development. As the most advanced monitor in its class, the KRK ROKIT Generation Five is powerful enough to handle the rigors of professional use but basic enough for emerging producers, engineers, and artists.”

With three voicing modes available, the KRK ROKIT Generation Five Monitors cover all the bases for today’s music makers. Included among these is Mix Mode, which offers a flat frequency and phase response that is ideal for mixing, mastering, and critical listening. Create Mode provides more inspirational voicing and is best used for writing, producing, and casual listening. Finally, Focus Mode has mid-focused voicing for critical analysis of the midrange band, where vocals and instruments have the most energy.

The monitors also feature 25 evolved DSP boundary and tuning EQ combinations that help minimize and correct problems in any acoustic environment. Additionally, the newly designed tweeter benefits from a highly damped acoustic silk dome diaphragm for improved phase performance and an extended frequency range (up to 40 kHz), while the refreshed, amber-colored LCD DSP interface simplifies the calibration process with new tuning options.

The monitors also feature KRK’s iconic woven Kevlar® aramid fiber cone woofers for superior damping and modal breakup control and Class D power amplifiers to drive the transducers evenly and more efficiently at reduced operating temperatures to ensure maximum transient response and dynamics reproduction for audio integrity during long work sessions.

Intended for plug-and-play use, each pair of monitors also comes with a set of isolation wedges for easy setup, while integrated mounting points make it simple to use them with any wall/ceiling mount solutions. Each pair also comes standard with the protective grille installed, while an additional faceplate option without the grille is included to accommodate aesthetic preferences.

As the newest generation of the iconic ROKIT professional studio monitors, the KRK ROKIT Generation Five takes music and sound creativity to a whole new level in the industry.

