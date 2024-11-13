EAW® Named as Finalist for Three NAMM TEC Awards

ANAHEIM, CA, NOVEMBER 13, 2024 – Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®) has been chosen as a finalist for three outstanding technical achievements in the 40th Annual NAMM TEC Awards. The brand’s UXA4416 Amplifier is named in the Amplification Hardware / Studio & Sound Reinforcement category,while the SB828 Subwoofer is recognized as a top solution among Sound Reinforcement Loudspeakers. EAW’s ADAPTive Level 1 Training has also been chosen for the Audio Education Technology category.

Presented at The NAMM Show, The Technical Excellence and Creativity (TEC) Awards are bestowed annually in celebration of the pro audio community by recognizing the individuals, companies and technical innovations behind today’s sound recordings, live performances, films, television, video games and other media.

“The EAW team is honored that the TEC Awards has named the brand a finalist in multiple categories,” says TJ Smith, President of Eastern Acoustic Works. “It is truly a testament to the investments made by our ownership and outstanding employees as we work to rebuild EAW’s concert sound heritage.”

The announcement follows a four-month call for entries of standout technical products and projects that have made a significant impact on modern sound and music. A panel of respected industry voters from pro audio publications, as well as members of professional music, technical and creative organizations, along with select NAMM members, carefully evaluated each entry before selecting the UXA4416 Amplifier, SB828 Subwoofer and ADAPTive Level 1 Training as finalists.

Nominated in the Amplification Hardware / Studio & Sound Reinforcement category, the UXA4416 Amplifier represents a new generation of EAW four-channel DSP amplifiers, offering high-power class D amplification, innovative processing and analog/digital audio management. Pairing seamlessly with the brand’s KF and SB Series products, these new amps ensure stability and continuity for KF passive line source systems deployed in stadiums, arenas, houses of worship, amphitheaters, outdoor festivals and more.

The SB828 Subwoofer, which is nominated in the Sound Reinforcement Loudspeakers category, is designed around a low turbulence port based on fluid dynamic research married with a groundbreaking transducer design. This dual driver subwoofer has innovative ultra-linear suspension behavior and symmetric flux density, resulting in exceptional impulse response and output. Compact height and depth allow for the subwoofers to be deployed in many room types. Sixteen M10 mounting points provide a myriad of permanent suspension options.

EAW’s ADAPTive Level 1 Training is a finalist in the Audio Education Technology category. This training is one of three online courses recently launched by the brand. It explains the ADAPTive algorithm and takes an in-depth dive into each product. Accessed through the EAW website, anyone can take these online courses. Personalized accounts will track users’ completion status as they work through the available pieces of training. Each course will be broken up into consumable modules, with follow-up quizzes to confirm understanding and assess the user’s technical knowledge. Students that complete on-line level 1 certification can then schedule to attend an in-person level 2 training. Upon completing level 2 graduates are fully certified to deploy EAW’s industry leading ADAPTive technology in permanent installations and on the road.

All finalists will be celebrated at The 2025 NAMM Show TEC Awards ceremony, a special, communal reception designed to gather the crossroads of the industry to applaud the achievements of the researchers and developers, product designers, marketers and innovators behind the innovations. The event will be held at the Anaheim Convention Center on the evening of Thursday, January 23. Learn more about the TEC Awards at www.tecawards.org.

The voting period is open from November 27, 2024 to January 7, 2025. Visit EAW at NAMM 2025 (Audio Demo Room 17116) to learn more about the UXA4416 Amplifier, SB828 Subwoofer and ADAPTive Level 1 Training.