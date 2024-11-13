MARSHALL Unveils CV630 IP PTZ Cameras

TORRANCE, CA, NOVEMBER 13, 2024 —Marshall Electronics introduces the new CV630-BI (in black) and CV630-WI (in white) IP PTZ Cameras. The CV630-BI and CV630-WI cameras feature 25X UHD (HEVC) IP capabilities, making them ideal for live broadcast, newscast, reality TV, concerts, corporate, government, courtroom, house of worship and education applications.

At its core, the CV630-BI and CV630-WI are both equipped with an 8-megapixel 1/2.5″ sensor capturing up to Ultra-HD 3840x2160p video, with support for HD 1920x1080p, 1280x720p and 1920x1080i. The CV630-BI and CV630-WI are equipped with synchronous pan, tilt and zoom motors for smooth and silent camera movements during operation. A 25X optical zoom block provides flexibility from 4.6mm to 120.5mm, with a nearly 68-degree angle-of-view at its widest.

“These new Marshall IP PTZ cameras capture a crisp UHD video combined with smooth PTZ camera positioning and 25X optical zoom for a versatile networked video solution,” says Robert Ramos, West Coast Regional Sales Manager, Marshall Electronics. “These cameras represent a valuable enhancement to the Marshall IP PTZ camera portfolio, reinforcing our commitment to continuously expanding our product offerings to address a diverse range of client requirements.”

Multiple simultaneous video streams are available over HDMI, 3G-SDI and triple-stream IP (H.265/H.264) with stereo audio input embeddable on all available outputs. PoE+ (power-over-Ethernet) provides an economical and easy solution for integrators during installation.

The CV630-BI and CV630-WI offer easy control over iris, shutter, white balance, focus, pan/tilt speeds, and more, and are controllable by IR remote, networked video management software (VMS) or RS-232/ RS-422 with support for Visca, Visca over IP, Pelco and Onvif platforms. Additionally, the CV630-BI and CV630-WI are compatible with the Marshall VS-PTC-300 PTZ Camera Controller, providing intuitive adjustment of pan/tilt/zoom, pan/tilt speeds, white balance and more, with one button dials and rocker control.