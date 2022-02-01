EAW Introduces Raymond Tee as APAC Technical Sales Manager

WHITINSVILLE, MA, APRIL 11, 2024 – Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®) welcomes Raymond Tee as APAC Technical Sales Manager. In this role, Tee will be the primary pre- and post-sales technical support contact for EAW’s APAC partners. He will also assist James Bamlett, the Senior Director of EMEA and APAC Sales, with identifying, training and managing new partners to strengthen EAW’s network throughout the region.

“I first worked with Raymond over 20 years ago when he was handling EAW for our Malaysian distributor,” says Bamlett. “With his vast experience in the field, I’m very glad that we are finally able to close the circle and get him back to EAW.”

Tee has held sales, technical and engineering positions at several international manufacturers, was the operations manager at a large rental company and most recently served as Powersoft’s solutions engineer for APAC. He has provided support for EAW in a few of these positions, and along with the culmination of his experience in the field, he is a valuable addition to the team.

“With a journey spanning over two decades in the dynamic field of audiovisual (AV) technology, I’ve had the privilege of evolving alongside the industry,” says Tee. “I first worked with the EAW brand at the start of my career as a service technician and am proud to now join the team to use my extensive experience to support APAC sales.”