Endeavor to Announce First Quarter 2024 Results

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR) (“Endeavor”), a global sports and entertainment company, will release its first quarter 2024 results before market hours on Thursday, May 9, 2024.





Following the recent announcement of Endeavor’s definitive agreement to be acquired by Silver Lake, the company will not be hosting an earnings conference call.

The earnings release and any accompanying presentation materials will be accessible via Endeavor’s IR site – investor.endeavorco.com.

Endeavor (NYSE: EDR) is a global sports and entertainment company, home to many of the world’s most dynamic and engaging storytellers, brands, live events, and experiences. The Endeavor network specializes in talent representation through entertainment agency WME; sports operations and advisory, event management, media production and distribution, and brand licensing through IMG; live event experiences and hospitality through On Location; full-service marketing through global cultural marketing agency 160over90; and sports data and technology through OpenBet. Endeavor is also the majority owner of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), a premium sports and entertainment company comprising UFC and WWE.

Investors and others should note that Endeavor announces material financial and operational information to its investors using press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts, as well as its Investor Relations site at investor.endeavorco.com. Endeavor may also use its website as a distribution channel of material Company information. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about Endeavor when you enroll your email address by visiting the “Investor Email Alerts” option under the Resources tab on investor.endeavorco.com.

