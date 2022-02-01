Evertz Introduces New Co-Pilots For DreamCatcher™ BRAVO Studio Platform at NAB 2024

New data-driven co-pilots for Evertz’ DreamCatcher™ BRAVO Studio virtual production control suite will be showcased at NAB 2024 on the company’s booth (SU2027).

This collaborative, all in one production platform which provides ingest, playback, live video/audio switching, replays, graphics and more, is specifically designed to meet the needs of any live production.

By enhancing creativity and empowering content creators to tell even more compelling stories from live events, BRAVO Studio has already become the ‘must have’ production platform for some of the largest media companies in the industry. Its ability to provide virtual access to all the services found in the traditional control room and make them easily accessible to production teams around the world, is ideal for applications such as live sports, local news, studio, and non-broadcast productions.

BRAVO Studio’s new advanced co-pilots are designed to make productions even more efficient, while still delivering high quality content with smaller teams. Metadata and Highlight Factory co-pilots provide the ability to automatically create clips, playlists and stories using AI with large language models (LLM), and deep machine learning (ML) technology. These clips and highlight packages enable content producers to enhance the production with more options. The new Motion+ feature gives production staff the almost instant ability to turn a single-phase camera to a multi-phase high-frame for super slo-motion replays, both on-premises or with the cloud.

Evertz will also showcase a new range of hardware control panels for BRAVO Studio: BRAVO-AIRFLY-PRO, BRAVO-WAVEBOARD, and BRAVO-WAVEBOARD-MINI, all of which are designed for operators looking for more tactile control surfaces.

Evertz has integrated Studer’s Vista digital mixing consoles into BRAVO Studio to create incomparable audio production. The introduction of Vista BRAVO adds a new dimension to the production platform by providing access to a full mixing console featuring enhanced audio capabilities. The controls of Vista BRAVO can be accessed with the 12-fader mixing console or through Evertz VUE for incomparable remote control from anywhere. Also, new for NAB is the support for Waves FX plugins on the Studer. The Waves plugins are popular amongst the live audio production community.

At NAB 2024, Evertz will introduce the new DC-ONE platforms (DC-ONE-SE and DC-ONE-LX) for entry level and mid-tier replay applications. The new 1RU platform is targeted at companies that are looking to replace older replay technologies and take advantage of the DreamCatcher ™ platform. The DC-ONE provides users with key features that include support for 8 x 3G/HD I/O, continuous record, 16 channels of audio per input, slow motion replay, multi-angle clipping, playlist creation, control panel and more.

