EAW® Hires Mark Posgay as VP of Global Sales

FRANKLIN, MA, FEBRUARY 25, 2025 – Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®), a leading innovator of professional loudspeaker systems and technologies, announces the hire of Mark Posgay as Vice President of Global Sales. In this newly created role, Posgay will assume the management of EAW’s global sales channel. He will be responsible for leading and scaling global sales teams, building strategic partnerships and ensuring the organization’s sales operations are aligned for growth.

“Under Mark’s leadership, we look forward to growing and strengthening our sales partner network and maintaining healthy and predictable sales performance, the fuel for our business,” says T.J. Smith, president of Eastern Acoustic Works. “I am pleased to welcome him to the executive leadership team at EAW.”

Posgay has been a part of the professional audio industry for over 20 years where he has held multiple global sales roles. Most recently he worked at Sennheiser as the global sales VP for professional audio. In this role he directed global oversight of the company’s professional audio business unit’s sales and business development team. Posgay has also previously worked in sales at HARMAN International, Monster Cable and MARS Music.

“I look forward to this opportunity to work with EAW and help the company’s overall growth by driving sales,” says Posgay. “I hope to be an inspirational sales leader as I work with the EAW team to push revenue, meaningful relationships and profitable business decisions for all involved.”