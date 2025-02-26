Pedro Pineda Specs CV380 4K Cameras for Various In-Venue Concert Experiences

TORRANCE, CA, FEBRUARY 26, 2025 — Pedro Pineda is an independent live events contractor who most recently served as the video director for the rock band Blink-182. He has also directed other well-known artists such as Jelly Roll, Machine Gun Kelly, Dua Lipa and Twenty One Pilots. He utilizes a variety of gear and equipment, including Marshall Electronics CV380-CS Compact 4K30 Camera,to enhance the in-venue experience when working with bands during live performances.

The Marshall CV380 cameras portray the energy and excitement of Pineda’s live shows and plays a crucial role in delivering an immersive experience for fans. “The cameras capture content for the live screens at each venue so audiences can watch aspects of the show up close, no matter where they are seated. The cameras are also recording, so the content can be pared out for social media purposes or archived and preserved for later use,” he explains. “The Marshall CV380 cameras are also sometimes used for streaming and live broadcasting of events. At large festivals there is usually some form of streaming or an actual TV broadcast.”

Pineda learned about Marshall during his extensive travels on concert tours, spending countless hours on the road while immersing himself in the live music scene. “I have used various Marshall cameras throughout the years,” he says. “The CV380 is perfect for my needs; its impressively large chip allows me to capture wide video shots and unique points-of-view, and the camera color seamlessly complements my other gear.”

The last setup that Pineda created for Blink-182 included four CV380 cameras positioned around the drum set. One camera was placed behind it, aimed toward the crowd to capture the action. Another camera was positioned at the kick pedal, looking up at the drummer. The remaining two cameras were positioned at 45-degree angles on both the left and right sides, aimed across the drumheads to capture the performance. “The camera setup captures pretty much everything,” adds Pineda. “They are just small enough where the camera is not blocking the audience view or causing distraction.”

Pineda has incorporated Marshall cameras into a range of applications for live performances, utilizing their high-quality imaging capabilities to enhance the visual experience for audiences. These cameras have played a crucial role in capturing dynamic moments on stage, allowing fans to see every detail of the performance from various angles and perspectives. “I have used them during other tours on keyboards and table steel guitars, usually for anything that’s up close where you wouldn’t want a camera operator sitting right there,” says Pineda. “And often they’re also used for reference when the camera feed is not for the actual broadcast program, but instead is used for guitar and drum techs or anyone who’s offstage and needs a view. So, one camera is stationary where techs can look up and see their artists. A lot of times the CV380s also double as playback cameras.”

Pineda has consistently been impressed by the durability and user-friendliness of Marshall cameras. As he travels extensively, often setting them up in a variety of locations, the cameras robust construction handles the rigors of the road exceptionally well. Each time he uses them, the CV380s intuitive design allows for quick and hassle-free setup, making them a reliable choice every time. “They have been great, and I have never had one fail on me,” shares Pineda. “The one-push adjustment is also a standout feature for me. It is easy to color balance, and the auto-features are nice. The CV380’s are easy to travel with and great at enhancing your overall production value.”

The Marshall Electronics CV380-CS is a compact, true 4K camera built around an 8.5-Megapixel, 1/2.5-inch sensor that delivers ultra-crisp, clear true 4K resolution in 4096x2160p. The CV380-CS contains a single 6G (BNC) output with 6G/3G/HD-SDI capability and a simultaneous HDMI output. The flexible CS/C lens mount offers a wide variety of lens options with DC Auto-Iris plug-in ability.

The CV380-CS is a versatile and powerful camera solution in an easy-to-understand design. Remote adjust and match control is delivered via RS485 (Visca) or an OSD menu joystick on a breakout-cable. A wide range of picture adjustment settings are available such as paint (red/blue), white balance, gain control, pedestal (blacks), exposure, gamma and more. The CV380-CS delivers ultra-clear 4K or UHD video while maintaining a discrete presence. The cameras can capture wide 4096×2160 (4K) video and pull HD frames in post, or as a flexibility spill-over shot, or for unique points-of-view and more.